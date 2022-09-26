ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill Spring, NC

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Wine and Paint Night at FENCE

On Thursday, October 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. FENCE will host a Wine and Paint Class featuring local artist, Becky Hyatt Rickenbaker. Becky will be teaching attendees to paint a colorful chicken. Becky will walk attendees through the painting process on a pre-sketched 11×14 inch canvas. Beginner painters are welcome to attend! Each attendee will take home a painting that they can add to their home decor or gift to a loved one!
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Life in our Foothills September 2022 – The Purple Onion

When you start to peel away the layers it’s very easy to see why many in these parts will argue The Purple Onion is not only Saluda’s, but perhaps the whole region’s favorite restaurant. Yes, it’s a bold claim, but once you step inside it feels a lot more like a family gathering and a lot less like a normal eating establishment – especially on a music night!
SALUDA, NC
gsabusiness.com

Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant relocating

A longtime restaurant along the Reedy River in downtown Greenville is moving to another high-profile spot in the city. After 17 years at 318 S. Main St., Larkin’s On The River — well-known for its service, steak and seafood — is making a move one block over to Camperdown Plaza, according to a news release from Larkin’s Restaurant Group.
GREENVILLE, SC
Spartanburg postpones International Festival due to incoming weather

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg announced that this weekend’s International Festival is being postponed due to the weather that Hurricane Ian could bring to our area. Officials said the festival will now happen on Saturday, October 15, at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. They added that...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Travel Maven

This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously Abandoned

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In western North Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming Great Smoky Mountain town. Keep reading to learn more.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Tryon Arts and Crafts School’s Yard Sale Fundraiser postponed

Due to forecasted inclement weather this weekend, Tryon Arts and Crafts School’s Yard Sale Fundraiser has been postponed by one week. The new yard sale dates are Friday, Oct. 7 from 12 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The early bird sale for event helpers will be on Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m, with an 11:40 a.m to 12 p.m. presale for TACS members. TACS still needs volunteers for setup, pricing, and selling.
TRYON, NC
FOX Carolina

City of Greer officials make tourism announcement

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City officials say Greer has grown exponentially over the past several years and is now looking to welcome visitors to the area in a new way. On Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m., Mayor Rick Danner, Director of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Ann Cunningham, and Tourism Specialist Lindsey Shaffer are expected to make an announcement at City Hall to promote tourism in Greer.
GREER, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Saluda songwriter scores number one hit on national charts

Well-known singer-songwriter James Metcalf of Saluda, a descendant of some of Polk County’s earliest pioneers, and no stranger to the area’s music scene, scored a number one hit on the Bluegrass Today National Bluegrass Gospel Charts in early September. His composition, ”The Devil’s Not Afraid of a Dust...
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

“Ferns of the Carolinas” to be presented at Landrum Library

Join Conserving Carolina and the Landrum Library for a free lecture entitled, “Ferns of the Carolinas,” presented by naturalist and educator, Tim Lee. The program will be held on Tuesday, October 4 at 6 p.m. at the Landrum Library, 111 East Asbury Drive in Landrum. Ferns are familiar...
LANDRUM, SC
FOX Carolina

Road reopens after crews respond to gas leak in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department announced that crews responded to a gas leak near the 800 block of Patton Avenue. Officials said the service gas line was hit by a construction crew working in the area. According to officials, the area of Patton Avenue near the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Bicycle and SUV collide in downtown Landrum Friday night

LANDRUM––On Friday evening, an accident involving a car and a bicycle occurred in downtown Landrum. On E. Rutherford St. in front of CVS and Landrum First Baptist Church, an SUV and bicycle collided. The individual on the bike suffered some injuries. According to officials at Landrum Police Department, the accident is still under investigation, so details about the incident are limited.
LANDRUM, SC

