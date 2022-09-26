Read full article on original website
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Wine and Paint Night at FENCE
On Thursday, October 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. FENCE will host a Wine and Paint Class featuring local artist, Becky Hyatt Rickenbaker. Becky will be teaching attendees to paint a colorful chicken. Becky will walk attendees through the painting process on a pre-sketched 11×14 inch canvas. Beginner painters are welcome to attend! Each attendee will take home a painting that they can add to their home decor or gift to a loved one!
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Saluda Historic Depot October Train Tales features “Night at the Museum”
Night at the Museum will be presented at the Saluda Historic Depot and Museum on Friday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m. Visit the Saluda Historic Depot at 32 W. Main St.in Saluda, where you will witness Saluda history come to life. Night at the Museum will include 8 historical vignettes...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Life in our Foothills September 2022 – The Purple Onion
When you start to peel away the layers it’s very easy to see why many in these parts will argue The Purple Onion is not only Saluda’s, but perhaps the whole region’s favorite restaurant. Yes, it’s a bold claim, but once you step inside it feels a lot more like a family gathering and a lot less like a normal eating establishment – especially on a music night!
gsabusiness.com
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant relocating
A longtime restaurant along the Reedy River in downtown Greenville is moving to another high-profile spot in the city. After 17 years at 318 S. Main St., Larkin’s On The River — well-known for its service, steak and seafood — is making a move one block over to Camperdown Plaza, according to a news release from Larkin’s Restaurant Group.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg postpones International Festival due to incoming weather
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg announced that this weekend’s International Festival is being postponed due to the weather that Hurricane Ian could bring to our area. Officials said the festival will now happen on Saturday, October 15, at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. They added that...
This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously Abandoned
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In western North Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming Great Smoky Mountain town. Keep reading to learn more.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce football schedule changes due to Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Several high school football teams have made schedule changes for their Week 6 matchups due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. Below are the games that have been changed. (We will continue to add to this list as we learn more) Games to be played Wednesday,...
Some residents in Spartanburg take fate of community into their own hands
Some Spartanburg residents are taking the fate of their community into their own hands.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Tryon Arts and Crafts School’s Yard Sale Fundraiser postponed
Due to forecasted inclement weather this weekend, Tryon Arts and Crafts School’s Yard Sale Fundraiser has been postponed by one week. The new yard sale dates are Friday, Oct. 7 from 12 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The early bird sale for event helpers will be on Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m, with an 11:40 a.m to 12 p.m. presale for TACS members. TACS still needs volunteers for setup, pricing, and selling.
WYFF4.com
Greenville's Canopy Car Wash set to close after more than 25 years in business
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A longtime car wash business in Greenville will close up shop for the last time later this week. "After just shy of 30 years," Canopy Car Wash, at 2312 Wade Hampton Blvd., will wash and wax the final vehicles on Friday, Sept. 30, according to one of the owners.
FOX Carolina
City of Greer officials make tourism announcement
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City officials say Greer has grown exponentially over the past several years and is now looking to welcome visitors to the area in a new way. On Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m., Mayor Rick Danner, Director of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Ann Cunningham, and Tourism Specialist Lindsey Shaffer are expected to make an announcement at City Hall to promote tourism in Greer.
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Visiting your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something there for everyone.
gsabizwire.com
Mashburn Construction joins Laurens County in Notable Groundbreaking Celebration
Columbia, S.C. — Mashburn Construction is pleased to announce the official groundbreaking of the Laurens County Historic Courthouse project. The project focuses on the historic exterior restoration and addition of the decades’ old courthouse in downtown Laurens, South Carolina. “We congratulate Laurens County on the decision to restore...
my40.tv
Winner winner! Buncombe County woman buys $30 scratch-off ticker, wins $3 million
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Elizabeth Rathburn of Candler tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize. Rathburn bought her lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Saluda songwriter scores number one hit on national charts
Well-known singer-songwriter James Metcalf of Saluda, a descendant of some of Polk County’s earliest pioneers, and no stranger to the area’s music scene, scored a number one hit on the Bluegrass Today National Bluegrass Gospel Charts in early September. His composition, ”The Devil’s Not Afraid of a Dust...
Bitcoin data mining center opens in Spartanburg Co.
On Tuesday, state and local leaders revealed a new bitcoin data mining center in Spartanburg County.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
“Ferns of the Carolinas” to be presented at Landrum Library
Join Conserving Carolina and the Landrum Library for a free lecture entitled, “Ferns of the Carolinas,” presented by naturalist and educator, Tim Lee. The program will be held on Tuesday, October 4 at 6 p.m. at the Landrum Library, 111 East Asbury Drive in Landrum. Ferns are familiar...
FOX Carolina
Road reopens after crews respond to gas leak in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department announced that crews responded to a gas leak near the 800 block of Patton Avenue. Officials said the service gas line was hit by a construction crew working in the area. According to officials, the area of Patton Avenue near the...
4 hospitalized in crash that closed I-85 in South Carolina
Four people were injured in a crash which closed Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County Tuesday evening.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Bicycle and SUV collide in downtown Landrum Friday night
LANDRUM––On Friday evening, an accident involving a car and a bicycle occurred in downtown Landrum. On E. Rutherford St. in front of CVS and Landrum First Baptist Church, an SUV and bicycle collided. The individual on the bike suffered some injuries. According to officials at Landrum Police Department, the accident is still under investigation, so details about the incident are limited.
