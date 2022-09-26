ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saluda, NC

Life in our Foothills September 2022 – The Purple Onion

When you start to peel away the layers it’s very easy to see why many in these parts will argue The Purple Onion is not only Saluda’s, but perhaps the whole region’s favorite restaurant. Yes, it’s a bold claim, but once you step inside it feels a lot more like a family gathering and a lot less like a normal eating establishment – especially on a music night!
Tea & Toasts in Hendersonville

Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Decked...
Wine and Paint Night at FENCE

On Thursday, October 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. FENCE will host a Wine and Paint Class featuring local artist, Becky Hyatt Rickenbaker. Becky will be teaching attendees to paint a colorful chicken. Becky will walk attendees through the painting process on a pre-sketched 11×14 inch canvas. Beginner painters are welcome to attend! Each attendee will take home a painting that they can add to their home decor or gift to a loved one!
Written in Stone: North Carolina’s Rock Formations

Chimney Rock and the surrounding cliffs were formed more than half a billion years ago, when molten rock cooled and solidified into granite deep beneath the Earth’s surface. The granite was later transformed by heat and pressure into Henderson gneiss — a type of metamorphic rock found only in the Carolinas and named for the North Carolina county where it was first described. Over the course of millions of years, Chimney Rock was exposed as weather eroded the soil and rock around it. The monolith now towers 315 feet above the mountainside and will appear to grow taller as erosion continues. Getting to the top requires climbing up 499 steps — or walking through a nearly 200-foot man-made tunnel, then taking a 26-story elevator followed by 40 steps. Once there, visitors are rewarded with sweeping views of Hickory Nut Gorge and the Rocky Broad River as it flows into Lake Lure.
A Family Feast at Cousins Cuban Café

When Betty Martinez-Sperry started creating the menu for Cousins Cuban Café, she initially struggled to find a balance between the authentic Cuban cuisine that she’d grown up eating and her own creativity. “You can’t do any of your little fancy stuff there,” admonished Liane Martinez, one of the Martinez cousins who opened the Black Mountain restaurant in 2020. “I’m not going to,” Betty replied. “I’m just going to add a little bit that’s different.”
“Ferns of the Carolinas” to be presented at Landrum Library

Join Conserving Carolina and the Landrum Library for a free lecture entitled, “Ferns of the Carolinas,” presented by naturalist and educator, Tim Lee. The program will be held on Tuesday, October 4 at 6 p.m. at the Landrum Library, 111 East Asbury Drive in Landrum. Ferns are familiar...
Fall Fun for the Whole Family at Strawberry Hill

If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family this fall in the Greenville-Spartanburg area, Strawberry Hill Cooley Farms needs to be on your list. In fact, it should probably be on your bucket list every year. Strawberry Hill and Cooley Farms have been family owned and operated since 1947, and they truly understand and value families. With a cafe, ice cream shop, and produce stand of fresh pumpkins, jellies, jams, corn, and more, you’ll find plenty to satisfy your cravings. Plus, the hay ride and corn maze provide more than enough entertainment and memory-making for a couple of hours.
Waynesville’s Wonderful Water

Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. There’s...
Letter: Watch out for ‘rainbow fentanyl’

Why isn’t this in local news, especially after confiscation of rainbow fentanyl in Cherokee? Are we to just wait, then warn, after it appears in Buncombe or Haywood — or give the public the warning and scientific facts of the newly popping up lethal drugs, state to state and town by town (avl.mx/prwx)?
9 Hottest Restaurants in Asheville Right Now

More often than not, tipsters, readers, friends and family of Eater have one question: Where should I eat right now? What are the new restaurants? What’s everyone talking about? While the Eater 18 is a crucial resource covering old standbys and neighborhood essentials across the city, it is not a chronicle of the “it” places of the moment. Enter the Eater Heatmap, which will change continually to highlight the spots crowds are flocking to at the moment or generating a big buzz. Folks are asking, “Have you been yet?” Try one of these newbies today.
From Ranch to Retreat in Burnsville

Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Way...
Pet of the Week: Bobby

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another ‘Pet of the Week’! This week’s featured pet is Bobby. Bobby is five years old and is up to date on all his vaccines, is microchipped and will be getting neutered Tuesday. It costs $95...
North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country

As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
