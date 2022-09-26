Read full article on original website
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Life in our Foothills September 2022 – The Purple Onion
When you start to peel away the layers it’s very easy to see why many in these parts will argue The Purple Onion is not only Saluda’s, but perhaps the whole region’s favorite restaurant. Yes, it’s a bold claim, but once you step inside it feels a lot more like a family gathering and a lot less like a normal eating establishment – especially on a music night!
ourstate.com
Tea & Toasts in Hendersonville
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Decked...
WLOS.com
October's cup runneth over with fall festivals. Here are a few to mark on your calendar
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fall is in full swing across the mountains, and there's no shortage of festivals to get you in the mood this October. So, grab your pumpkin spice latte, put on your coziest sweater, and check out these local events. NOTE: Hurricane Ian may impact listed...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Wine and Paint Night at FENCE
On Thursday, October 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. FENCE will host a Wine and Paint Class featuring local artist, Becky Hyatt Rickenbaker. Becky will be teaching attendees to paint a colorful chicken. Becky will walk attendees through the painting process on a pre-sketched 11×14 inch canvas. Beginner painters are welcome to attend! Each attendee will take home a painting that they can add to their home decor or gift to a loved one!
ourstate.com
Written in Stone: North Carolina’s Rock Formations
Chimney Rock and the surrounding cliffs were formed more than half a billion years ago, when molten rock cooled and solidified into granite deep beneath the Earth’s surface. The granite was later transformed by heat and pressure into Henderson gneiss — a type of metamorphic rock found only in the Carolinas and named for the North Carolina county where it was first described. Over the course of millions of years, Chimney Rock was exposed as weather eroded the soil and rock around it. The monolith now towers 315 feet above the mountainside and will appear to grow taller as erosion continues. Getting to the top requires climbing up 499 steps — or walking through a nearly 200-foot man-made tunnel, then taking a 26-story elevator followed by 40 steps. Once there, visitors are rewarded with sweeping views of Hickory Nut Gorge and the Rocky Broad River as it flows into Lake Lure.
ourstate.com
A Family Feast at Cousins Cuban Café
When Betty Martinez-Sperry started creating the menu for Cousins Cuban Café, she initially struggled to find a balance between the authentic Cuban cuisine that she’d grown up eating and her own creativity. “You can’t do any of your little fancy stuff there,” admonished Liane Martinez, one of the Martinez cousins who opened the Black Mountain restaurant in 2020. “I’m not going to,” Betty replied. “I’m just going to add a little bit that’s different.”
Tryon Daily Bulletin
“Ferns of the Carolinas” to be presented at Landrum Library
Join Conserving Carolina and the Landrum Library for a free lecture entitled, “Ferns of the Carolinas,” presented by naturalist and educator, Tim Lee. The program will be held on Tuesday, October 4 at 6 p.m. at the Landrum Library, 111 East Asbury Drive in Landrum. Ferns are familiar...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Fall Fun for the Whole Family at Strawberry Hill
If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family this fall in the Greenville-Spartanburg area, Strawberry Hill Cooley Farms needs to be on your list. In fact, it should probably be on your bucket list every year. Strawberry Hill and Cooley Farms have been family owned and operated since 1947, and they truly understand and value families. With a cafe, ice cream shop, and produce stand of fresh pumpkins, jellies, jams, corn, and more, you’ll find plenty to satisfy your cravings. Plus, the hay ride and corn maze provide more than enough entertainment and memory-making for a couple of hours.
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Visiting your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something there for everyone.
ourstate.com
Waynesville’s Wonderful Water
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. There’s...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Watch out for ‘rainbow fentanyl’
Why isn’t this in local news, especially after confiscation of rainbow fentanyl in Cherokee? Are we to just wait, then warn, after it appears in Buncombe or Haywood — or give the public the warning and scientific facts of the newly popping up lethal drugs, state to state and town by town (avl.mx/prwx)?
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Saluda Historic Depot October Train Tales features “Night at the Museum”
Night at the Museum will be presented at the Saluda Historic Depot and Museum on Friday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m. Visit the Saluda Historic Depot at 32 W. Main St.in Saluda, where you will witness Saluda history come to life. Night at the Museum will include 8 historical vignettes...
Eater
9 Hottest Restaurants in Asheville Right Now
More often than not, tipsters, readers, friends and family of Eater have one question: Where should I eat right now? What are the new restaurants? What’s everyone talking about? While the Eater 18 is a crucial resource covering old standbys and neighborhood essentials across the city, it is not a chronicle of the “it” places of the moment. Enter the Eater Heatmap, which will change continually to highlight the spots crowds are flocking to at the moment or generating a big buzz. Folks are asking, “Have you been yet?” Try one of these newbies today.
ourstate.com
From Ranch to Retreat in Burnsville
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Way...
my40.tv
Potential impacts from Hurricane Ian prompt changes to events across the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane Ian continues barreling toward the U.S., it's expected to bring heavy rain to the Carolinas by the end of the week. Because of that, many events scheduled for this weekend in Western North Carolina are now being canceled. One big one is the...
wspa.com
Pet of the Week: Bobby
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another ‘Pet of the Week’! This week’s featured pet is Bobby. Bobby is five years old and is up to date on all his vaccines, is microchipped and will be getting neutered Tuesday. It costs $95...
techaiapp.com
[Vid] FALL for Greenville: A Weekend of Flavor and More to Explore – Pursuitist
Greenville, South Carolina gears up each October for its annual weekend full of flavor and fun — Fall for Greenville — which includes multiple days and nights of tastings, drinks, and musical performances, and the 41st iteration of the gourmet event will be taking place October 14-16, 2022 in the heart of Greenville’s downtown.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country
As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Partnership for Children of the Foothills and Rotary Club of Tryon share the gift of reading
Partnership for Children of the Foothills has once again partnered with the Tryon Rotary Club to bring a new “Little Library” to the community. The latest Little Library is located at the Sunny View Clubhouse in Polk County. “We are so excited to be able to continue to...
WYFF4.com
Greenville doctors concerned over rise in pediatric Delta 8 overdoses
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville Prisma Health doctors say they're seeing a concerning rise in pediatric emergency room patients from Delta 8 overdoses. Delta 8 and Delta 9 are derived from hemp and contain THC. Adults use it for sleep or relaxation purposes. "A sense of euphoria and kind of...
