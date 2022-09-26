ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
The Cheyenne Post

Family Promise Announces Box City

Cardboard Box City: Help raise funds for families experiencing homelessness through this annual event! Cardboard Box City helps raise awareness of homelessness and those among us in Laramie County who regularly sleep unsheltered and unhoused due to a lack of affordable and accessible housing in our community This fundraising event will raise $500 for every sponsored Cardboard Box added to the City, which funds can house a family for a week through Family Promise's shelter programs.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
svinews.com

Service dog handlers say pet dogs causing issues in stores

CHEYENNE — Service dog handlers in Cheyenne say they feel unsafe in some local stores because of an apparent unwillingness to regulate the behavior of pet dogs. These handlers, who use service dogs specifically trained to perform tasks related to disabilities, said in interviews with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that this alleged hesitance to remove a disruptive or threatening dog can be very detrimental to the wellbeing of both the service dog and its handler.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Runaway Teen

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Jonathan Davisson ran away from the 4500 block of Ontario Avenue, which sits just south of Dell Range Boulevard between N. College Drive and Dildine Elementary School, in the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 25.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Society
County
Laramie County, WY
Laramie County, WY
Society
The Cheyenne Post

City Council to Hold Work Session on Water Use

The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session on Friday, September 30, at 12:00 p.m., in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers (2101 O’Neil Ave.). The purpose of the Work Session is to receive information related to Outside Water User Agreements from the Board of Public Utilities. The...
CHEYENNE, WY
ROCK 96.7

University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade Date Announced!

MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade will be happening this October 22nd. If you haven't been to one, you should! It's super fun seeing all the different floats go around town and they will be giving out candies too. It's pretty much as if Halloween came a week early.
LARAMIE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Casa#Foster Parents#Charity#Casa Talks
The Cheyenne Post

‘Precarity’ to Explore the Unsettled Human Condition

Denver-based artist Laura Shill’s work will be on display at Laramie County Community College through October, inviting audiences to explore parts of the human condition she said we all share. In “Precarity,” Shill creates a sculptural installation comprised of plaster cast feet and legs suspended in nylon hose and...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
The Cheyenne Post

LCCC Board of Trustees Announces Special Meeting

The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold a special board meeting on Wednesday, September 28 at 11 a.m., virtually. The meeting topic will be to approve an additional spending authority for the renovation of the Recreation & Athletic Complex. The meeting will be broadcast virtually via the...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Electric Outage Reported In Cheyenne, Power Should Be Back

A spokeswoman for Black Hills Energy says power should be restored or will be shortly to most customers following a brief outage. Black Hills Energy spokeswoman Laurie Farkas told Townsquare Media that an equipment outage happened around noon today [Sept. 28] due to an equipment problem. Listeners told Townsquare Media that street lights on Dell Range were affected.
CHEYENNE, WY
1310kfka.com

Deputies need help finding one of Larimer County’s ‘Most Wanted’

Larimer County deputies are on the hunt for a man who they said is on their “Most Wanted” list. Gary Brown, 51, is wanted for failing to comply on a weapons charge. He was already prohibited from possessing a gun. Brown, who also goes by the names Richard Howard, Maurice Owens, and Mark Brown was last known to live on the 600 block of Justice Drive in Fort Collins.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (9/15/22–9/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

UPDATE: Suspects in Dumpster Fire Behind Cheyenne Mayor’s Store Identified

Two males wanted in connection with a dumpster fire that occurred behind Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins' bicycle store on or about Sept. 4 have been identified, police say. Police posted a video of the two on their Facebook page late Tuesday morning asking for the public's help in identifying them but removed the video yesterday afternoon, saying, "The suspects have been identified. Thank you!"
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Ghosts of Fort Laramie Haunt Wyoming Historic Site

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At the edge of America’s frontier, reports have come in over the years of apparitions. Among those are a blood-covered 19th century U.S. Army surgeon and a mysterious “Lady in Green” who disappeared on horseback more than 150 years ago.
FORT LARAMIE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Dunk-a-Director: The City of Cheyenne Joins United Way Campaign

The City of Cheyenne recently partnered with the United Way of Laramie County to help improve the lives of those in dire need. We feel that in a world of uncertainty and with today’s economy, it is never hard for any one of us to lose our footing. However, with the support of loving neighbors and friends, one can always find their way back to success.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheyenne Post is a community news media outlet serving Wyoming’s state capital city. We feature news, information and events in and for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

 https://www.thecheyennepost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy