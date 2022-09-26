Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
Laramie County Library System eliminates overdue fines, implements fine forgiveness
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Library System’s Board of Directors recently voted to eliminate overdue fines, forgive existing fines, and remove most fees for services and materials. Directors said the policy change furthers Laramie County Library System’s pursuit of its mission “to be a hub for engagement, literacy...
Family Promise Announces Box City
Cardboard Box City: Help raise funds for families experiencing homelessness through this annual event! Cardboard Box City helps raise awareness of homelessness and those among us in Laramie County who regularly sleep unsheltered and unhoused due to a lack of affordable and accessible housing in our community This fundraising event will raise $500 for every sponsored Cardboard Box added to the City, which funds can house a family for a week through Family Promise's shelter programs.
svinews.com
Service dog handlers say pet dogs causing issues in stores
CHEYENNE — Service dog handlers in Cheyenne say they feel unsafe in some local stores because of an apparent unwillingness to regulate the behavior of pet dogs. These handlers, who use service dogs specifically trained to perform tasks related to disabilities, said in interviews with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that this alleged hesitance to remove a disruptive or threatening dog can be very detrimental to the wellbeing of both the service dog and its handler.
Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Runaway Teen
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Jonathan Davisson ran away from the 4500 block of Ontario Avenue, which sits just south of Dell Range Boulevard between N. College Drive and Dildine Elementary School, in the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 25.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City Council to Hold Work Session on Water Use
The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session on Friday, September 30, at 12:00 p.m., in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers (2101 O’Neil Ave.). The purpose of the Work Session is to receive information related to Outside Water User Agreements from the Board of Public Utilities. The...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Council sends ordinance regarding annoying or threatening communication to Finance Committee
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – City Council discussed updating an ordinance regarding annoying, obscene, or threatening phone calls tonight, Sept. 26. This was sent to the Finance Committee after first reading this evening. This ordinance regards Section 9.08.020 of the City Code regarding Annoying, Obscene, or Threatening Telephone Calls. The amendment...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Council passes ordinance on illegally parked vehicles on third reading
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council passed an amendment to an ordinance concerning illegally parked vehicles on the third reading during the regular meeting last night, Sept. 26. This amendment would change the time frame between a warning and a towing to two business days, and the owner...
University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade Date Announced!
MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade will be happening this October 22nd. If you haven't been to one, you should! It's super fun seeing all the different floats go around town and they will be giving out candies too. It's pretty much as if Halloween came a week early.
IN THIS ARTICLE
capcity.news
South High School students and faculty safe after bomb threat earlier today
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 put out a statement following a bomb threat at South High School today, Sept. 27. In an email from the district, the following was said about the threat:. At South High the safety of our students and staff is our top...
capcity.news
Cheyenne City Council to discuss emergency ordinance to amend code regarding enforcement of traffic laws
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An ordinance that would amend the city code provision governing the enforcement of the City of Cheyenne’s traffic laws is set to be considered tonight, Sept. 26, by the City Council. This emergency ordinance would amend Section 10.08.010 of the city code, which, if approved,...
‘Precarity’ to Explore the Unsettled Human Condition
Denver-based artist Laura Shill’s work will be on display at Laramie County Community College through October, inviting audiences to explore parts of the human condition she said we all share. In “Precarity,” Shill creates a sculptural installation comprised of plaster cast feet and legs suspended in nylon hose and...
Structure Fire on Pinion Drive Claims the Life of Family Pet
One dog has been found dead and two cats are still missing from a residential fire that occurred earlier today. At 10:16 a.m. reports of a structure fire in the 1500 block of Pinion Drive were received by Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR). Arriving on the scene at 10:23 a.m., Engine-3’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LCCC Board of Trustees Announces Special Meeting
The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold a special board meeting on Wednesday, September 28 at 11 a.m., virtually. The meeting topic will be to approve an additional spending authority for the renovation of the Recreation & Athletic Complex. The meeting will be broadcast virtually via the...
Electric Outage Reported In Cheyenne, Power Should Be Back
A spokeswoman for Black Hills Energy says power should be restored or will be shortly to most customers following a brief outage. Black Hills Energy spokeswoman Laurie Farkas told Townsquare Media that an equipment outage happened around noon today [Sept. 28] due to an equipment problem. Listeners told Townsquare Media that street lights on Dell Range were affected.
1310kfka.com
Deputies need help finding one of Larimer County’s ‘Most Wanted’
Larimer County deputies are on the hunt for a man who they said is on their “Most Wanted” list. Gary Brown, 51, is wanted for failing to comply on a weapons charge. He was already prohibited from possessing a gun. Brown, who also goes by the names Richard Howard, Maurice Owens, and Mark Brown was last known to live on the 600 block of Justice Drive in Fort Collins.
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/15/22–9/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
UPDATE: Suspects in Dumpster Fire Behind Cheyenne Mayor’s Store Identified
Two males wanted in connection with a dumpster fire that occurred behind Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins' bicycle store on or about Sept. 4 have been identified, police say. Police posted a video of the two on their Facebook page late Tuesday morning asking for the public's help in identifying them but removed the video yesterday afternoon, saying, "The suspects have been identified. Thank you!"
cowboystatedaily.com
Ghosts of Fort Laramie Haunt Wyoming Historic Site
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At the edge of America’s frontier, reports have come in over the years of apparitions. Among those are a blood-covered 19th century U.S. Army surgeon and a mysterious “Lady in Green” who disappeared on horseback more than 150 years ago.
oilcity.news
Water demands too great for Cheyenne to welcome $1.1B meat packing plant, mayor says
CASPER, Wyo. — While Cheyenne was considered for the home of a new $1.1 billion meat packing plant, the city lacks the infrastructure needed to meet the plant’s demands for water, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins said Friday in his weekly “Mayor’s Minute” column. Collins said...
Dunk-a-Director: The City of Cheyenne Joins United Way Campaign
The City of Cheyenne recently partnered with the United Way of Laramie County to help improve the lives of those in dire need. We feel that in a world of uncertainty and with today’s economy, it is never hard for any one of us to lose our footing. However, with the support of loving neighbors and friends, one can always find their way back to success.
The Cheyenne Post
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT
The Cheyenne Post is a community news media outlet serving Wyoming’s state capital city. We feature news, information and events in and for Cheyenne, Wyoming.https://www.thecheyennepost.com
Comments / 0