Read full article on original website
Related
wtmj.com
Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamping city streets with water and smashing trees along the coast. The hurricane’s center struck Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island...
wtmj.com
Ian just shy of a Category 5 hurricane as it nears Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state’s heavily populated Gulf Coast, with the Naples to Sarasota region at “highest risk” of a devastating storm surge.
wtmj.com
Puerto Rico seeks U.S. waiver as diesel dwindles after storm
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor on Tuesday requested that the U.S. government waive a federal law to allow for more fuel shipments to the island amid concerns over a dwindling supply of diesel in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi warned that...
wtmj.com
Conservative outlet sues for Wisconsin parole records
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative Wisconsin news outlet is suing the Wisconsin Parole Commission, alleging that it has refused to comply with open records requests made earlier this year. Wisconsin Right Now has been publishing a series of articles highlighting violent offenders who have received parole under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration. A reporter for the outlet in May requested the names of all offenders released since Evers appointed Parole Commission Chairman John Tate in 2019. The lawsuit filed Monday alleges the commission provided information through 2021 and promised to send more records as they became available but then stopped communicating with Wisconsin Right Now.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtmj.com
Records from Wisconsin election probe to be made public
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — All records from the Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin are being uploaded to a website for the public to view. That’s what an attorney representing the office created to lead the investigation told a judge on Tuesday. The investigation was led by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was fired in August by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. But the office Gableman led still exists after he was fired. American Oversight, a liberal watchdog group, has filed four open records lawsuits against Gableman, Vos and the office seeking records created during the investigation.
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Fall Color Drives
If you’re seeking to cruise through the colors of autumn, Wisconsin is bristling with scenic drives, beautiful, wooded trails and stunning fall train rides. Here’s to finding the golden moments you’ve been waiting all year for. This interactive map includes up-to-date information on fall color conditions across...
wtmj.com
100-day streak of falling gas prices ends, prices rise again
FOND DU LAC – Gas prices in Wisconsin on the rise again after a 100-day streak of falling rates. Customers see a $0.35 cent increase this week, according to American Automobile Association. Midwest Region AAA Director of Public Relations Nick Jarmusz tells TMJ4 News. that a refinery fire in...
wtmj.com
Wisconsin Republicans file 2 open records lawsuits
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican Party of Wisconsin has filed a pair of lawsuits seeking records from the administrations of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, action that comes six weeks before the November election. The lawsuits were filed Tuesday and come a day after a conservative law firm, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, sued the state parole commission seeking records about paroles that have been granted. All of the lawsuits focus on issues that Republicans have been campaigning on against Evers and other Democrats. The Milwaukee lawsuit seeks records related to a get-out-the-vote campaign in the city. The one against Evers seeks records related to the Union Grove veterans home.
RELATED PEOPLE
wtmj.com
Wisconsin’s top Republican sues to block Jan. 6 subpoena
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader is suing to block a subpoena ordering him to testify before the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol last year. Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos filed the the lawsuit on Sunday in federal court in Wisconsin arguing that the subpoena falls outside the scope of the committee’s investigation. The committee wants to ask Vos about a conversation he had with former President Donald Trump in July about overturning the 2020 election results. The call was in response to a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that absentee ballot drop boxes, which were used in the 2020 election and others before it, were illegal going forward.
wtmj.com
Kentucky man who shot classmates in ’97 imprisoned for life
A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last...
wtmj.com
Severe storms uproot trees and down power lines across southeastern Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE – Severe thunderstorms rolled across southeastern Wisconsin on Sunday evening, bringing high wind speeds which toppled trees and downed power lines. At one point, WE Energies reported around 20,000 customers being without power, many in and around Waukesha. Nearly 2000 customers were without power west of Kenosha as...
Comments / 0