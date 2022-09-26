For more than 20 years, John Walters has been one of Tryon’s leading architects, designing buildings near and far from his home in the foothills of North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains. Along the way, he would find quiet moments to appreciate the work of other architects and sketch the buildings that made an impression on him. Those collected works were published in his book Carefully Placed Lines on Paper, and selected original drawings are now on exhibition at the contemporary art gallery Upstairs Artspace in Tryon.

TRYON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO