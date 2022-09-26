Read full article on original website
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
WYFF4.com
Event changes, cancellations in South Carolina, North Carolina due to Hurricane Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — We are hearing about several event changes or cancellations due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. We will continue to add to this list as we learn more. "In anticipation of forecasted torrential rain and winds expected from Hurricane Ian, we’ve made the very difficult decision to postpone our 2022 International Festival until Saturday, October 15. Due to a previously scheduled event at Barnet Park, we will be moving International Festival to Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Look for details in the coming days as we prepare to welcome the return of Spartanburg’s favorite multicultural celebration!"
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Saluda Historic Depot October Train Tales features “Night at the Museum”
Night at the Museum will be presented at the Saluda Historic Depot and Museum on Friday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m. Visit the Saluda Historic Depot at 32 W. Main St.in Saluda, where you will witness Saluda history come to life. Night at the Museum will include 8 historical vignettes...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Life in our Foothills September 2022 – The Purple Onion
When you start to peel away the layers it’s very easy to see why many in these parts will argue The Purple Onion is not only Saluda’s, but perhaps the whole region’s favorite restaurant. Yes, it’s a bold claim, but once you step inside it feels a lot more like a family gathering and a lot less like a normal eating establishment – especially on a music night!
gsabusiness.com
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant relocating
A longtime restaurant along the Reedy River in downtown Greenville is moving to another high-profile spot in the city. After 17 years at 318 S. Main St., Larkin’s On The River — well-known for its service, steak and seafood — is making a move one block over to Camperdown Plaza, according to a news release from Larkin’s Restaurant Group.
Some residents in Spartanburg take fate of community into their own hands
Some Spartanburg residents are taking the fate of their community into their own hands.
my40.tv
Potential impacts from Hurricane Ian prompt changes to events across the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane Ian continues barreling toward the U.S., it's expected to bring heavy rain to the Carolinas by the end of the week. Because of that, many events scheduled for this weekend in Western North Carolina are now being canceled. One big one is the...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Take a saunter this autumn at Pearson’s Falls
The Blue Ridge Foothills are beckoning us into autumn again. It’s cooler now, the air is crisper and Pearson’s Falls and Glen, our own national treasure, is starting to show its fall colors with dazzling displays of crimson and gold. Now is a perfect time and place for...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Partnership for Children of the Foothills and Rotary Club of Tryon share the gift of reading
Partnership for Children of the Foothills has once again partnered with the Tryon Rotary Club to bring a new “Little Library” to the community. The latest Little Library is located at the Sunny View Clubhouse in Polk County. “We are so excited to be able to continue to...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Wine and Paint Night at FENCE
On Thursday, October 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. FENCE will host a Wine and Paint Class featuring local artist, Becky Hyatt Rickenbaker. Becky will be teaching attendees to paint a colorful chicken. Becky will walk attendees through the painting process on a pre-sketched 11×14 inch canvas. Beginner painters are welcome to attend! Each attendee will take home a painting that they can add to their home decor or gift to a loved one!
Greenville names its first poet laureate
The city of Greenville has appointed its first-ever poet laureate, Glenis Redmond.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg postpones International Festival due to incoming weather
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg announced that this weekend’s International Festival is being postponed due to the weather that Hurricane Ian could bring to our area. Officials said the festival will now happen on Saturday, October 15, at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. They added that...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Carefully Placed Lines on Paper
For more than 20 years, John Walters has been one of Tryon’s leading architects, designing buildings near and far from his home in the foothills of North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains. Along the way, he would find quiet moments to appreciate the work of other architects and sketch the buildings that made an impression on him. Those collected works were published in his book Carefully Placed Lines on Paper, and selected original drawings are now on exhibition at the contemporary art gallery Upstairs Artspace in Tryon.
gsabizwire.com
Mashburn Construction joins Laurens County in Notable Groundbreaking Celebration
Columbia, S.C. — Mashburn Construction is pleased to announce the official groundbreaking of the Laurens County Historic Courthouse project. The project focuses on the historic exterior restoration and addition of the decades’ old courthouse in downtown Laurens, South Carolina. “We congratulate Laurens County on the decision to restore...
techaiapp.com
[Vid] FALL for Greenville: A Weekend of Flavor and More to Explore – Pursuitist
Greenville, South Carolina gears up each October for its annual weekend full of flavor and fun — Fall for Greenville — which includes multiple days and nights of tastings, drinks, and musical performances, and the 41st iteration of the gourmet event will be taking place October 14-16, 2022 in the heart of Greenville’s downtown.
ourstate.com
Tea & Toasts in Hendersonville
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Decked...
FOX Carolina
Laurens Co. woman becomes second in over half a century to get SC honor
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Stewart Marketing and Consulting recently announced that Brenda Stewart recently became the second Lauren’s County woman in over half a century to be awarded the Order of the Palmetto. Officials said Steward was recognized for her service in Lauren’s County and her efforts...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Frederick E. “Rick” Placak, Jr.
Columbus– Frederick E. “Rick” Placak, Jr. age 78 of Columbus, NC passed away September 21, 2022. Rick was born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Fred and Margaret (Peg) Placak. Rick was a graduate of Christ School, Wofford College, and served in the U.S. Army. His professional career span 50 years as a residential realtor and appraiser, incorporating the business, Village Properties, and Appraisal Services, in 1989.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce football schedule changes due to Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Several high school football teams have made schedule changes for their Week 6 matchups due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. Below are the games that have been changed. (We will continue to add to this list as we learn more) Games to be played Wednesday,...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Fall Fun for the Whole Family at Strawberry Hill
If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family this fall in the Greenville-Spartanburg area, Strawberry Hill Cooley Farms needs to be on your list. In fact, it should probably be on your bucket list every year. Strawberry Hill and Cooley Farms have been family owned and operated since 1947, and they truly understand and value families. With a cafe, ice cream shop, and produce stand of fresh pumpkins, jellies, jams, corn, and more, you’ll find plenty to satisfy your cravings. Plus, the hay ride and corn maze provide more than enough entertainment and memory-making for a couple of hours.
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Visiting your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something there for everyone.
