Phys.org
Developing a key element for scalable quantum computers
Quantum computers have the potential to vastly exceed the capabilities of conventional computers for certain tasks. But there is still a long way to go before they can help to solve real-world problems. Many applications require quantum processors with millions of quantum bits. Today's prototypes merely come up with a few of these compute units.
Phys.org
Technology produces more than 100 medical microrobots per minute that can be disintegrated in the body
Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science & Technology (DGIST, President Yang Kook) Professor Hongsoo Choi's team of the Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering collaborated with Professor Sung-Won Kim's team at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, Catholic University of Korea, and Professor Bradley J. Nelson's team at ETH Zurich to develop a technology that produces more than 100 microrobots per minute that can be disintegrated in the body.
Phys.org
Machine learning helps scientists peer (a second) into the future
The past may be a fixed and immutable point, but with the help of machine learning, the future can at times be more easily divined. Using a new type of machine learning method called next generation reservoir computing, researchers at The Ohio State University have recently found a new way to predict the behavior of spatiotemporal chaotic systems—such as changes in Earth's weather—that are particularly complex for scientists to forecast.
Phys.org
Two new discoveries shed light on the mystery of how cells manage stress
In new research recently published in the journal Cell Reports, a team of scientists from the University of Massachusetts Amherst delved into the mysteries of how cells weather stress. Using bacterial cells, the researchers discovered that a damage-repairing enzyme, called ClpX, can not only mutate to fix multiple cellular issues but can respond to changing levels of cellular energy to help keep a cell healthy.
allthatsinteresting.com
Scientists In Germany Blasted Cheap Plastics With Lasers — And Turned Them Into ‘Nanodiamonds’
Inspired by "nanodiamonds" found on ice giants like Uranus and Neptune, this new research could help to greatly reduce plastic pollution and transform plastics in the ocean. Scientists at Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf in Germany recently blasted cheap plastic with ultrapowerful lasers, and in the process created incredibly tiny “nanodiamonds” and confirmed the existence of a new, exotic type of water.
Phys.org
Artificial intelligence reduces a 100,000-equation quantum physics problem to only four equations
Using artificial intelligence, physicists have compressed a daunting quantum problem that until now required 100,000 equations into a bite-size task of as few as four equations—all without sacrificing accuracy. The work, published in the September 23 issue of Physical Review Letters, could revolutionize how scientists investigate systems containing many interacting electrons. Moreover, if scalable to other problems, the approach could potentially aid in the design of materials with sought-after properties such as superconductivity or utility for clean energy generation.
Phys.org
Exploring a new algorithm for reconstructing particles
A team of researchers from CERN, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Staffordshire University have implemented a new algorithm for reconstructing particles at the Large Hadron Collider. The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is the most powerful particle accelerator ever built which sits in a tunnel 100 meters underground at CERN, the...
Phys.org
Optimized photoacoustic cell helps reduce effects of coherent and incoherent noises
A team from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed a high-sensitivity differential Helmholtz photoacoustic cell and successfully applied it to methane detection. Relevant results were published in Optics Express. Photoacoustic spectroscopy is an indirect absorption spectroscopy technique, which obtains gas concentration by...
zmescience.com
CERN experiment finds new ‘pentaquark’ particle
Scientists once thought that the atom was the smallest thing in the universe, but then they learned about particles like protons, neutrons, and electrons, only to later find that there are still even smaller building blocks. Quarks and gluons are, to the best of our knowledge so far, the fundamental building blocks of the universe, subatomic particles that are much smaller and operate at much higher energy levels than protons and neutrons, which are classed as hadrons.
Nature.com
Deep leaning-based ultra-fast stair detection
Staircases are some of the most common building structures in urban environments. Stair detection is an important task for various applications, including the environmental perception of exoskeleton robots, humanoid robots, and rescue robots and the navigation of visually impaired people. Most existing stair detection algorithms have difficulty dealing with the diversity of stair structure materials, extreme light and serious occlusion. Inspired by human perception, we propose an end-to-end method based on deep learning. Specifically, we treat the process of stair line detection as a multitask involving coarse-grained semantic segmentation and object detection. The input images are divided into cells, and a simple neural network is used to judge whether each cell contains stair lines. For cells containing stair lines, the locations of the stair lines relative to each cell are regressed. Extensive experiments on our dataset show that our method can achieve 81.49\(\%\) accuracy, 81.91\(\%\) recall and 12.48 ms runtime, and our method has higher performance in terms of both speed and accuracy than previous methods. A lightweight version can even achieve 300+ frames per second with the same resolution.
Phys.org
Researchers identify 10 km-thick layer containing softer, melted rock at the bottom of the Pacific plate
Researchers have identified a 10 km-thick layer containing some softer, melted rock at the bottom of the Pacific plate, a discovery that's shining new light on the movement of the Earth's massive tectonic plates. "We know that relative movement between the Earth's plates is the cause of earthquakes, volcanoes, and...
Phys.org
The asteroid that formed Vredefort crater was bigger than previously believed
About 2 billion years ago, an impactor hurtled toward Earth, crashing into the planet in an area near present-day Johannesburg, South Africa. The impactor—most likely an asteroid—formed what is today the biggest crater on our planet. Scientists have widely accepted, based on previous research, that the impact structure, known as the Vredefort crater, was formed by an object about 15 kilometers (approximately 9.3 miles) in diameter that was traveling at a velocity of 15 kilometers per second.
Phys.org
Uncovering ultra-fast plant enzyme dynamics could advance cereal production, medical and pharmaceutical industries
Researchers from the University of Adelaide have uncovered previously unknown properties in a plant enzyme that could lead to advances in cereal production, medical and pharmaceutical industries. The research—published in Nature Communications—also has the potential to be applied to the design of chemicals, drugs, herbicides and pesticides where enzymes are...
Phys.org
Quantum technology reaches unprecedented control over captured light
Researchers in quantum technology at Chalmers University of Technology have succeeded in developing a technique to control quantum states of light in a three-dimensional cavity. In addition to creating previously known states, the researchers are the first ever to demonstrate the long-sought cubic phase state. The breakthrough is an important step towards efficient error correction in quantum computers.
Phys.org
Multiple-doped hierarchical porous carbons for superior zinc ion storage
Zn-ion hybrid supercapacitors (ZHSCs) with the integration of a battery-type anode and a capacitor-type cathode have received intense attention due to their relatively high energy density. Porous carbons (PCs) are promising cathode materials due to their earth-abundance, environmental-friendliness, and structural stability. However, traditionally commercial activated carbon electrodes show undesirable storage...
Phys.org
Physicists shed light on a different kind of chaos
Physicists at UC Santa Barbara, the University of Maryland, and the University of Washington have found an answer to the longstanding physics question: How do interparticle interactions affect dynamical localization?. "It's a really old question inherited from condensed matter physics," said David Weld, an experimental physicist at UCSB with specialties...
Nature.com
Photonic topological insulator induced by a dislocation in three dimensions
The hallmark of topological insulators (TIs) is the scatter-free propagation of waves in topologically protected edge channels1. This transport is strictly chiral on the outer edge of the medium and therefore capable of bypassing sharp corners and imperfections, even in the presence of substantial disorder. In photonics, two-dimensional (2D) topological edge states have been demonstrated on several different platforms2,3,4 and are emerging as a promising tool for robust lasers5, quantum devices6,7,8 and other applications. More recently, 3D TIs were demonstrated in microwaves9 andÂ Â acoustic waves10,11,12,13, where the topological protectionÂ in the latter Â isÂ induced by dislocations. However, at optical frequencies, 3D photonic TIs have so far remained out of experimental reach. Here we demonstrate a photonic TI with protected topological surface states in three dimensions. The topological protection is enabled by a screw dislocation. For this purpose, we use the concept of synthetic dimensions14,15,16,17 in a 2D photonic waveguide array18 by introducing a further modal dimension to transform the system into a 3D topological system. The lattice dislocation endows the system with edge states propagating along 3D trajectories, with topological protection akin to strong photonic TIs19,20. Our work paves the way for utilizing 3D topology in photonic science and technology.
Phys.org
Physicists find way to control detonation wave in promising new type of engine
Skoltech researchers have theoretically predicted synchronization—a kind of self-regulation—in detonation waves. The discovery could help tame this inherently chaotic process so as to stabilize combustion in a rotating detonation engine. This refers to an experimental device potentially conserving vast amounts of fuel compared with conventional rocket and ship engines. The study came out in the Journal of Fluid Mechanics.
Phys.org
Immune function remodeled by mitochondrial shape
A new study focused on the immune system's Th17 cells suggests that the shape and function of their mitochondria is important in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, such as multiple sclerosis. T helper 17 (Th17) cells are a type of CD4+ T immune cell, which collectively help make antibodies, activate enemy-eating cells and recruit more soldiers to the battlefront.
Phys.org
Fermi's ground-breaking figure: How the radial wave function transformed physics
One way to better understand an atom is to shoot a particle at it and infer the atom's properties based on how the particle bounces off it. In the mid-1930s, the physicist Enrico Fermi showed that one measurable number—the scattering length—illuminated everything that could be known about an electron scattering off an atom, or a neutron scattering off a nucleus.
