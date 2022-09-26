ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isabella County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Morning Sun

Reports of caller impersonating Gratiot County sheriff’s deputy

The St. Louis Police Department is reporting that a local resident received a telephone call from someone impersonating a Gratiot County sheriff’s deputy. According to Chief Richard Ramereiz, the scam involved an unknown male who contacted a St. Louis resident claiming to be Lt. Roy McCollum of the sheriff’s department.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
WNEM

75-year-old woman killed in crash

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 75-year-old Michigan woman was killed in a crash in Isabella County on Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of E. Pickard Road in Union Township. The Stanwood woman was driving a 2017 Ford Escape when the vehicle veered...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Isabella County, MI
City
Union, MI
Isabella County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
9&10 News

Stanwood Woman Dies After Crashing Into Parked Cars

On Tuesday, deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash in Union Township. Deputies say when they arrived to the scene on East Pickard Road around 7:30 p.m., the 75-year-old driver from Stanwood had died. They say the woman’s Ford Escape left the road and...
STANWOOD, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Reed City Police Weekly Blotter 9/19-9/24

The school liaison officer took the report of a student in possession of a vape. A citation for MIP vape was issued. Officer conducted a traffic stop where the driver was under the influence of marijuana. The driver was cited and arrested for OUID. Officer assisted as backup on a...
REED CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Complex#Violent Crime
wkzo.com

Pontiac murder suspect was on parole out of Clinton County

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI — A 55-year-old Pontiac man is now charged with killing 57-year-old WWJ news anchor Jim Nicolai, known on the air by Jim Matthews. Arthur Williamson was let in to Nicolai’s home between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday and attacked him, his two children, and his girlfriend around noon Friday.
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Intoxicated man accused of starting fight, assaulting police

JACKSON, MI – An intoxicated man trying to start a fight in downtown Jackson was arrested after hitting a police officer and trying to run away. Officers were called Saturday, Sept. 24, to the 100 block of W. Louis Glick Highway for a report of an intoxicated man attempting to start a fight with another individual, according to the Jackson Police Department.
JACKSON, MI
WKHM

Hunt Elementary Placed Into a “Soft Lockdown” Monday as Precaution

On Monday, September 26th, 2022, police where in pursuit of an armed suspect in the area of Hunt Elementary School. The school was placed on a soft lockdown at the recommendation of Jackson Sheriff and Jackson City Police departments. The suspect was eventually captured, with no harm to anyone at...
JACKSON, MI
WWMTCw

Sister testifies against second brother on trial for Kalamazoo Township murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dramatic moments unfolded in a courtroom as a Kalamazoo County woman testified against her own brother on trial for murder. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon testified her younger brother Tikario Taylor-McMillon, 20, shot and killed a couple inside their Kalamazoo Township apartment during a 2020 home invasion. McMillon is...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy