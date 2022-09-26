Read full article on original website
Reports of caller impersonating Gratiot County sheriff’s deputy
The St. Louis Police Department is reporting that a local resident received a telephone call from someone impersonating a Gratiot County sheriff’s deputy. According to Chief Richard Ramereiz, the scam involved an unknown male who contacted a St. Louis resident claiming to be Lt. Roy McCollum of the sheriff’s department.
Woman may have had cardiac issue that led to fatal crash in Isabella County
UNION TWP, MI — A 75-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Isabella County, though police say her death may have resulted from a medical issue she had prior to the collision. About 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash scene in the...
Fight between Jackson men broke out after one pulled a handgun, police say
JACKSON, MI -- A confrontation almost turned deadly when a man pulled a gun on another in Jackson early Tuesday, police said. Jackson Police Department officers responded to the reported assault in the 600 block of W. Ganson Street at about 1:41 a.m. Sept. 27. A victim at the scene,...
75-year-old woman killed in crash
ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 75-year-old Michigan woman was killed in a crash in Isabella County on Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of E. Pickard Road in Union Township. The Stanwood woman was driving a 2017 Ford Escape when the vehicle veered...
Driver in crash that seriously injured Kalamazoo police officer bound over for trial
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A man accused of being intoxicated and driving during a crash that seriously injured a Kalamazoo police officer has been bound over for a trial. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer Tom Maher was hit on July 9 while riding his motorcycle to work. He was paralyzed and had part of his leg amputated.
Stanwood Woman Dies After Crashing Into Parked Cars
On Tuesday, deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash in Union Township. Deputies say when they arrived to the scene on East Pickard Road around 7:30 p.m., the 75-year-old driver from Stanwood had died. They say the woman’s Ford Escape left the road and...
Charges filed against suspect after shooting involving Grand Rapids police
Charges have been filed against a man who was shot after pointing a gun at Grand Rapids police officers last month, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced.
Reed City Police Weekly Blotter 9/19-9/24
The school liaison officer took the report of a student in possession of a vape. A citation for MIP vape was issued. Officer conducted a traffic stop where the driver was under the influence of marijuana. The driver was cited and arrested for OUID. Officer assisted as backup on a...
Man shot by GRPD officers faces assault, other charges
The man who video shows pointed a gun at two Grand Rapids police officers before they shot and wounded him will face charges, the county prosecutor has decided.
Grand Rapids Man Arrested After Attempting to Cash Suspicious Check in Leelanau County
A Grand Rapids man has been arrested after trying to cash a check that was believed to be fake in Suttons Bay, according to Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to a Fifth Third Bank on Sept. 23 and made contact with the employees and the suspect. The initial investigation determined the check was fictitious in nature.
Saginaw gas station clerk locks alleged robber in store, who then drew gun, police say
SAGINAW, MI — When an alleged shoplifter returned to a Saginaw party store, a vigilant clerk responded by locking him in the business. The man allegedly escalated matters and drew a gun, and now he’s charged with a life offense. About 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 22-year-old...
Pontiac murder suspect was on parole out of Clinton County
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI — A 55-year-old Pontiac man is now charged with killing 57-year-old WWJ news anchor Jim Nicolai, known on the air by Jim Matthews. Arthur Williamson was let in to Nicolai’s home between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday and attacked him, his two children, and his girlfriend around noon Friday.
Teens charged in deadly drive-by shooting of 2-year-old in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two males, including a juvenile were formally arraigned on open murder and weapons charges in the deadly drive-by shooting of a 2-year-old Battle Creek boy last week. Martavon Nelson, 18, and Jaylen Smith, 17, were both charged with one count of open murder and six...
Intoxicated man accused of starting fight, assaulting police
JACKSON, MI – An intoxicated man trying to start a fight in downtown Jackson was arrested after hitting a police officer and trying to run away. Officers were called Saturday, Sept. 24, to the 100 block of W. Louis Glick Highway for a report of an intoxicated man attempting to start a fight with another individual, according to the Jackson Police Department.
Police bodycams show Michigan State Police trooper punching, knocking out handcuffed Saginaw man
SAGINAW, MI — In March, Saginaw resident Vance D. Martin was pulled over by Michigan State Police troopers after reportedly speeding and running two stop signs. In the following half-hour or so, things would escalate to the point that a trooper repeatedly punched a handcuffed Martin in the face.
Car parts stolen from 4 blood donation vehicles in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Motor vehicle parts were stolen vehicles at a Versiti donation center in Grand Rapids, police say. Officials say suspects took parts from four donation center vehicles and one personal vehicle in their lot. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Grand Rapids Police Department detectives...
Hunt Elementary Placed Into a “Soft Lockdown” Monday as Precaution
On Monday, September 26th, 2022, police where in pursuit of an armed suspect in the area of Hunt Elementary School. The school was placed on a soft lockdown at the recommendation of Jackson Sheriff and Jackson City Police departments. The suspect was eventually captured, with no harm to anyone at...
Man who shot Right to Life volunteer: ‘It was an accident’
The man who fired the shot that struck an anti-abortion rights canvasser in the shoulder last week called it an accident but also said the volunteer had been arguing with his wife, who supports abortion rights, and refused to leave their property.
Sister testifies against second brother on trial for Kalamazoo Township murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dramatic moments unfolded in a courtroom as a Kalamazoo County woman testified against her own brother on trial for murder. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon testified her younger brother Tikario Taylor-McMillon, 20, shot and killed a couple inside their Kalamazoo Township apartment during a 2020 home invasion. McMillon is...
State Police looking for a missing/endangered autistic man in Mt. Pleasant area
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post are looking for a missing/endangered autistic man. Jeremiah Bristow was last seen Monday morning around 11 a.m. near Jamestown Apartments before he took a bus ride to Veterans Memorial Library. He is described as:. 26-year-old white male.
