ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

American French Film Festival Embraces Diversity, Cultural Exchange in First Year Since Rebranding

By Sydney Odman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QoSyt_0iAgrhe900

The American French Film Festival (TAFFF) is using cinema to bridge the gap between French and American culture.

Presented by the Franco-American Cultural Fund (FACF), the 26th annual festival returns this year for a second time after a pandemic hiatus in 2020. This year, the festival is committed to not only highlighting the similarities between the two cultures, but also zeroing in on the differences to shine a light on how each culture can better understand the other.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“When you organize conversations in a bicultural setting, it’s always full of surprises, and that’s the point of conversations,” festival deputy director Anouchka van Riel tells The Hollywood Reporter . “And for me, it’s not so much about commonalities, as it is about differences. The tropes, the codes, the stereotypes are very different from one culture to another. It’s a very strange feeling when you work with two countries that are Western countries and you think that actually they’re very similar. Then, you actually find out that there are huge cultural differences. That’s where we have that core cross-cultural exchange. This festival is really a bridge.”

Previously known as City of Lights, City of Angels (COLCOA), the festival rebranded this year to TAFFF — a move that brings cinema to the heart of the name. The approach behind the name change was also to find a moniker that was not only more clear to filmmakers and the public, but also more in line with the brand and mission of the FACF.

“It’s a fresh new name that speaks clearly about what this festival has to offer to a fresh new generation of viewers who are embracing international film, television and streaming content like never before,” says FACF board member and Motion Picture Association EMEA president and managing director Stan McCoy. “Getting young people interested and passionate about this phenomenal industry is one of the aspects that I love most about the Franco-American Cultural Fund’s work and mission, and the name change is right in line with that mission.”

The weeklong festival will kick off at the Directors Guild of America on Oct. 10, with the North American premiere of Jean-Jacques Annaud’s Notre-Dame on Fire , which re-creates the historic events of April 15, 2019, when the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris caught fire. The festival will feature 75 films and series, along with 20 shorts, including Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret’s The Worst Ones , Alexandru Belc’s Metronom, Kevin Ossona and Fabrice Garçon’s Blazing Neon and Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar’s Divertimento .

The films will compete for The American French Film Festival Awards, in which the audience will vote in three categories: cinema, television and shorts. Additionally, a student jury of high school and college students will vote for the American Students Award, while a professional jury will vote for best short film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MuKei_0iAgrhe900
Notre Dame on Fire

“This selection of French films and series in competition for The American French Film Festival Awards underscores — despite the two-year pandemic period — the astounding dynamism of the French production community,” says festival executive producer and programmer Francois Truffart. “This 26th edition of the festival is notable for its diversity of genres, the emergence of new talent and particularly for the creativity coming from new female filmmakers.”

He adds, “It’s very important for us to be able to give [the new filmmakers] this first opportunity. For newcomers, being at the DGA, being in Hollywood, with their film is like a dream.”

In programming the festival, Truffart strives for the filmmakers — veterans and newcomers alike — to have the chance to make connections within the industry. Franco-American Cultural Fund president Cécile Rap-Veber emphasizes the “business dimension” of the festival that allows for exchanges between professionals, whether it be in panels, Q&As or dedicated meetings.

“The creators [get the opportunity] to sit down with their fellow filmmakers,” adds former longtime DGA national executive director Jay D. Roth about the festival’s industry presence. “There are events where the filmmakers get together [and] evenings where the filmmakers get together. There are visits to studios to introduce people to possible means of distribution. That’s the other side of the festival. It’s not a film market, but it has aspects of really trying to be a place where it’s not just a place for people to see movies. It’s a place that can be a launching pad for those movies to get outside those theaters and into North America.” Roth is also an FACF board member.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12bZgo_0iAgrhe900
Francois Truffart
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18XunF_0iAgrhe900
Cécile Rap-Veber, Anouchka van Riel and Stan McCoy

Closing day on Oct. 16 will screen Dominik Moll’s mystery thriller The Night of the 12th , which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. The Alicia Vikander-starring series Irma Vep , from A24 and HBO, will also have its North American theatrical premiere on the last day of the festival.

“So many of these films are representative of various issues that will be universal,” says Writers Guild of America representative and Franco-American Cultural Fund board member Andrea Berloff. “I think that the goal of the Franco-American Cultural Fund is trying hard to bridge the gaps and have people understand one another better. I think a lot of these films help with that.”

“When we launched the festival in 1997, no one could have imagined that the American French Film Festival would become the largest French film festival in the world,” adds Rap-Veber. “Today, it is a recognized and respected event, symbol of sharing, discoveries and cultural exchanges. For the Franco-American Cultural Fund, it is a unique way to link France and America around a shared passion for film, television and those who create them.”

While Hollywood studios previously thought subtitles to be a hindrance on the viewing experience, that’s changing. In recent years, the rise of foreign language films like the Oscar-winning Parasite and TV shows such as worldwide phenomenon Squid Game has opened the door for even more international projects to speak to a broader audience.

“There was a kind of dark period, where it was the belief of studios and television networks that people don’t want to read subtitles, and therefore foreign films were considered uninteresting financially, and therefore, uninteresting culturally or aesthetically,” says screenwriter, FACF board member and former WGA president Howard Rodman. “Because of the streaming services, there is now far less xenophobia about world cinema, and far less xenophobia about people speaking in foreign languages.”

And it’s not just a feeling among industry insiders. Van Riel, who works largely with TAFFF’s education and youth programs, claimed that more than 80 percent of high-school students surveyed by the European Languages & Movies in America (ELMA) did not care if subtitles were playing on a film — they simply wanted to watch the film. ELMA is the educational partner of the festival.

“Almost 10 years ago, 80 percent of our students said, ‘We don’t care about subtitles. Just show us films like this, we want to see them,’” says van Riel. “The problem is the pipeline is very restricted in the United States, it’s hard to distribute a French film. A place like The American French Film Festival allows this to happen on a bigger platform for young people to discover this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xqB7_0iAgrhe900
From left: Howard Rodman, WGAW; Andrea Berloff, WGAW; Jay D. Roth, DGA; Charles Rivkin, MPA; Michael Mann, DGA; Taylor Hackford, DGA, 2021

In this cross-cultural exchange of cinema, the Franco-American Cultural Fund also hopes to expand how mainstream audiences typically view French society. In order to do this, TAFFF is focused on bringing more diverse stories and filmmakers into the program.

“When Hollywood [portrays] France, we think of every grocery bag having a baguette sticking out,” says Rodman. “Somewhere in the background of every romance, there’s the Eiffel Tower, right? That’s France. But France is as complex a place as the United States. And finally, United States audiences are able to see that. I see this as another part of a dialogue that’s been going on for well over a century now. I love that the American French Film Festival gets to continue that dialogue deep into the 21st century. It makes us understand that that was not a one-off thing, but a cultural exchange and a conversation, which will continue and continue.”

“French society is not a monolith, and French cinema is not a monolith anymore,” adds van Riel. “There are new voices coming from places where filmmaking was not available for a long time. The American French Film Festival is programming the voices of diversity, the voices from the projects in France that — if you’re an American tourist — you will not necessarily see. These are powerful stories, and these are powerful people. It’s very important for our festival to show the diverse voices of French society. Because cinema is obviously what makes this city Los Angeles, but ultimately, cinema is made out of real stories from real people.”

The American French Film Festival kicks off on Oct. 10 at the Directors Guild of America Theater Complex in West Hollywood.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Uganda Submits ‘Tembele’ as First-Ever Best International Feature Contender

Uganda has submitted its first-ever film for the Oscars, putting forward Morris Mugisha’s Tembele as its contender for the 2023 Academy Awards in the best international feature category. The drama follows Tembele (Patriq Nkakalukanyi), a garbage man in Kampala suffering from mental illness who begins to lose his grip on reality after the death of his infant son. Ronah Soledad Ninsiima and Cosmas Serubogo co-star.More from The Hollywood ReporterKevin Mayer Defends Candle Media's Acquisition Approach: "We Did Not Overpay for Hello Sunshine"WWE Expands Exclusive Pay TV Deal With Foxtel in AustraliaTechnicolor Lists VFX, Animation and Games Division as Stand-Alone Company “In Africa,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Kings of the World’ Wins San Sebastian Film Festival Golden Shell for Best Film

Laura Mora’s Columbian drama The Kings of the World has won the Golden Shell for best film at the 2022 San Sebastián film festival, Spain’s premiere film fest. Mora’s sophomore feature follows five young men growing up on the streets of Medellín who set off on a journey in search of the promised land. Best director went to Japanese filmmaker Genki Kawamura for dementia-focused drama Hyakka, his feature debut. Kawamura is best known as the producer of such hit Japanese animated features as Your Name (2016) and Weathering With You (2019). More from The Hollywood ReporterAustralian TV Veterans Launch Production...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sideshow, Janus Films Take U.S. Rights to Jafar Panahi’s ‘No Bears’

Sideshow and Janus Films have picked up all U.S. rights to No Bears, the latest film from Iranian dissident director Jafar Panahi. The drama premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it won a special jury prize. We Like has acquired all Canadian rights .The deal was negotiated by Celluloid Dreams on behalf of the filmmakers with Sideshow and Janus Films. Sideshow and Janus will do a US theatrical release for the film and said they are planning a best director Oscar campaign for Panahi, who has become a face of the resistance to the Iranian regime. The acclaimed director of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Armageddon Time’ Director James Gray on the Film’s Tragic Backstory

Armageddon Time is James Gray’s eighth feature and by far his most personal — right down to the sets, built to exacting specifications based on family photos he provided to the production design team. Born and raised in Queens to a family of Holocaust survivors (his grandfather changed the family surname from Greiszerstein when he arrived in the U.S.), Gray attended USC, where he channeled an early passion for painting into making films — five of which have been up for the Palme d’Or at Cannes. The writer-director, 53, recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss the bittersweet...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#American Culture#American French#French Film#Cultural Differences#Western
The Hollywood Reporter

BAFTA Ends Britannia Awards, Will Now Present Special Honors in North America Year-Round

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts, which has long honored filmmakers in Los Angeles at its Britannia Awards ceremony (last held in 2019), is ending that event and will henceforth present BAFTA Special Awards — “honorary awards presented to those that have made a significant, inspiring and outstanding contribution to film, games and television through a particular project(s) and/or their work” — at bespoke events throughout the year. Special Awards candidates can be put forward by members, the sector committees and the BAFTA North America board, and recipients will receive the iconic BAFTA mask. The first recipient is expected to...
MOVIES
Vox

How The Woman King confronts Africa’s role in the slave trade

In a cinematic landscape of reboots and sequels, it’s fairly staggering that Gina Prince-Bythewood got to make a historical epic about Black, all-women warriors in 1800s Africa. Just as striking is the historical research that went into making her film, The Woman King. As Prince-Bythewood explains, the filmmakers couldn’t...
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

Monarch removes Prince and Princess titles from 4 grandchildren

The Danish Royal House has announced changes in titles for the children of Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son Prince Joachim. The monarch’s grandchildren Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and ten-year-old Princess Athena’s titles of Prince and Princess will be “discontinued” starting next year. RELATED: ...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Movies
ARTnews

Brad Pitt Shows His Art, MoMA’s Chief Photography Curator Departs, and More: Morning Links for September 19, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines IT’S THE PITTS—the artworks by actor Brad Pitt, that is. Some of them are on display in Tampere, Finland, at the Sara Hildén Art Museum, TMZ reports. In a new show there, Pitt is showing recent work alongside sculptures by his friend Thomas Houseago, whom Pitt reportedly counts as a close friend. According to TMZ, Pitt never made it to the opening of the exhibition, which also includes works by the composer Nick Cave. But for those interested in traveling to see the exhibition, Tampere is only a short train ride from Helsinki. PHOTOGRAPHY DISPATCH. The curator Clément Chéroux, a star of the Museum...
VISUAL ART
The Hollywood Reporter

Italian Entertainment Industry Reacts to Far-Right Election Victory

Italy, and all of Europe, awoke Monday to a new political reality after far-right politician Giorgia Meloni claimed victory in Italy’s snap elections. With nearly all the results in, Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, a group with neofascist origins, secured the biggest share of votes. Her far-right coalition, which includes the League, headed by Matteo Salvini, and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party, have a clear majority and should be able to form a new government. Such a coalition of nationalist and far-right parties would represent Italy’s most rightwing government since the end of Benito Mussolini’s reign in 1945. Meloni...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Looking’ Actor Daniel Franzese on Why He’s “Conflicted” Over Brendan Fraser’s Casting in ‘The Whale’

Daniel Franzese says Brendan Fraser is a “lovely” actor but doesn’t understand why the upcoming film The Whale didn’t choose to cast a gay actor with a larger body in Fraser’s leading role. While speaking to People, the Mean Girls and Looking star said he felt conflicted about Fraser’s casting in the Darren Aronofsky A24 film, which is based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 play of the same name and follows a gay man trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Franzese expressed that he likes and is happy for The Mummy and Killers of the Flower Moon star, whose...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

John Cena Sets Guinness World Record

John Cena is adding another trophy to his belt. The wrestler-turned-actor has officially broken the Guinness World Record for the most Make-A-Wish Foundation wishes granted with 650, Guinness announced. More from The Hollywood ReporterComedy Brand The Second City Names Sesame Workshop Veteran Ed Wells CEO (Exclusive)WWE Promotes "Triple H" Paul Levesque to Content Chief, Frank Riddick to Additional Role of PresidentWWE Says Vince McMahon Probe Cost $1.7M in Second Quarter, With $10M Forecast for Rest of Year The Peacemaker actor is the most requested Make-A-Wish celebrity, with no other star even coming close to granting as many wishes as Cena has in...
WWE
The Hollywood Reporter

Leslie Grace Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of ‘Batgirl’

Batgirl star Leslie Grace shared a video on her TikTok that featured behind-the-scenes clips from the scrapped DC film. The 15-second video opens on a shot of the actress with her smeared Batgirl makeup on, includes clips of her practicing her fight scenes and stunts and goofing around on the set of the project, alongside her cast and crew. More from The Hollywood ReporterHBO Max and Discovery+ Are "Not Perfect Right Now," Says Warner Bros. Discovery CFOWarner Bros. Discovery CFO: 'Batgirl' Shutdown Coverage Was "Blown Out of Proportion" to Its Business ImpactDC Chief Search Continues as Dan Lin No Longer...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Amsterdam’ Review: Christian Bale and Margot Robbie Head Starry Ensemble in David O. Russell’s Chaotic Cautionary Tale

David O. Russell’s Amsterdam is a lot of movies inelegantly squidged into one — a zany screwball comedy, a crime thriller, an earnest salute to pacts of love and friendship, an antifascist history lesson with fictional flourishes. Those competing strands all have their merits, bolstered by entertaining character work from an uncommonly high-wattage ensemble. But can any film be called satisfying when the storytelling is so convoluted it takes an hour or more to settle on the kind of story it wants to tell, let alone a cohesive tone in which to tell it? Only once Robert De Niro shows up as a distinguished war veteran drawn into a nefarious political conspiracy does momentum kick in.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Santa Barbara Film Fest: ‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser Tapped for American Riviera Award

Brendan Fraser, the veteran screen actor whose comeback performance in Darren Aronofsky‘s The Whale, in which he plays a morbidly obese man trying to reconcile with his estranged daughter before it’s too late, is generating best actor Oscar buzz, has been named the recipient of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s next American Riviera Award, SBIFF announced Tuesday. Fraser, who will turn 54 in December, will participate in a career-retrospective conversation prior to collecting the award — which recognizes people “who have made a significant contribution to American cinema” — on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, Valentine’s Day, at Santa Barbara’s historic Arlington Theatre.More...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Collider

‘Vesper’ Is a Melancholic Fairytale Set Within a Hostile Dystopia | Review

Vesper turns ecological disaster into a melancholia-tinged world of low-fi sci-fi and haunting isolation in a desolate place. It’s also not the first time that screenwriters Kristina Buožytė and Bruno Samper have tapped into twisted science to craft a very uneasy narrative that examines humanity and what it means to be human.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Argentina Selects ‘Argentina, 1985’ for 2023 International Feature Race

Argentina has selected Santiago Mitre’s crowd-pleasing courtroom drama Argentina, 1985 as its national contender for the 2023 Academy Awards in the best international feature category. There are echoes of the Jan. 6 hearings in the film’s true story of the group of heroic lawyers, led by Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo, who engaged in a David vs. Goliath battle to try and prosecute the leaders of Argentina’s military for crimes committed during the country’s bloody dictatorship. More than just a legal battle, the outcome of the case will determine how strong Argentina’s nascent democracy can be.More from The Hollywood ReporterTechnicolor...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Post Malone Hospitalized for “Stabbing Pain” a Week After Stage Fall, Postpones Boston Show

Post Malone went to the hospital again Saturday after experiencing what he described on social media as difficulty breathing and stabbing pain, forcing him to postpone a scheduled show in Boston. It was the second time in about a week that he went to the hospital. He was treated for bruised ribs after falling into a hole on stage at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis last weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterRihanna Tapped as 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show PerformerPharoah Sanders, Legendary Jazz Saxophonist, Dies at 81Super Bowl Halftime Show: Apple Music Named Presenting Sponsor of NFL Event “On tour, I usually wake up around...
BOSTON, MA
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Denmark Picks ‘Holy Spider’ as International Feature Submission

Denmark has selected Ali Abbasi’s Iran-set serial killer thriller Holy Spider as its official contender for the 2023 Academy Awards in the best international feature category. The film is inspired by the true story of a serial killer who murdered sex workers in the streets of Mashhad, Iran’s holiest city, from 2000-2001. When his crimes came to light, some among Iran’s extreme religious right defended his acts as an attempt to purge the city of sin. Abassi’s film follows the case through the eyes of a female journalist, played by Zar Amir Ebrahimi, who descends into the dark underworld of Mashhad...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy