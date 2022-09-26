ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tombstone offering chance to win free pizza to people who live on Elm Street

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

( WXIN ) – People who live on Elm Street could get rewarded with pizza just for having a spooky address.

Tombstone Pizza is giving away free pizza for Halloween to people with a real life Elm Street address, according to Bloody Disgusting .

Elm Street first got its creepy connection in the 1980s when the “Nightmare on Elm Street” series released finger-bladed dream killer Freddy Kreuger out on to the world.

Frightly News Investigates: The haunted history of Cafe Cusco

Elm is one of the most popular street names in the country, according to a 2015 Washington Post article.

Tombstone will be giving the free pizza out while supplies last from Oct. 3 to Halloween on Oct. 31. One lucky winner will get free pizza for a year.

You can enter here once the contest opens.

