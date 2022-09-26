Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ohio lawmaker introduces bill that makes 'swatting' a felony
State lawmakers want to make swatting a felony. WCPO found out that if this bill becomes a law, those convicted could face prison time, fines and restitution worth thousands of dollars.
Daily Advocate
Ford sentenced on a two count indictment
GREENVILLE — Melvin J. Ford, III, sentenced on a two count indictment. Ford, of Fort Recovery, was sentenced on a two count indictment. Count one of the charge was having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree, and count two was unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance, a felony of the fifth degree. The weapons under disability stemmed from another case for possession that prohibited him from having a weapon.
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
Fox 19
Skylar Richardson returns to court with hopes to have her record sealed
LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Skylar Richardson will have to wait till Oct. 3 to find out if a judge will accept her motion to seal her records. On Tuesday, the judge overhearing the motion said he is taking the request under advisement before making his ruling next week. Richardson, who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County Sheriffs searching for suspect after robbery
DAYTON — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that took place early Wednesday morning at the Green Leaf Inn, according to a news release. >>Greene County man wanted on multiple offenses, including catalytic converter theft. Crews were dispatched to 4200 N. Dixie Drive at around...
dayton.com
In Yellow Springs: Pizza shop owners buy building; tenant Subway closes
Bentino’s Pizza is looking for a new tenant. After 16 years of renting a space in Yellow Springs, Carl and Kim Lea, the owners of Bentino’s Pizza, can now call 107½ Xenia Avenue their forever home. The husband and wife team said they purchased the property in...
Indiana mother sentenced for abandoning autistic son in Ohio
COLERAIN, Ohio (WDTN) – An Indiana mother convicted of abandoning her son in Ohio was sentenced on Wednesday to six months in a correctional facility. The Associated Press reported that 33-year-old Heather Adkins pleaded guilty to child endangerment after abandoning her son, who has autism, on a dead-end street in Colerain Township. The boy was […]
Moving company worker stole safe with guns from home in Columbia Township, jewelry from home in Strongsville, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Euclid man who worked for a moving company stole a safe with two guns from a home in Columbia Station and is suspected of stealing jewelry from a woman in Strongsville, according to federal agents. Eddie Hereford, 23, is charged in federal court in Cleveland...
IN THIS ARTICLE
peakofohio.com
Driver injured in two-vehicle crash on north side of the Lake
A driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on the north side of Indian Lake Saturday evening just before 7 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Zachary Lump, 27, of Lakeview, was southbound on State Route 235, near Flip Flop Cove, when he attempted to turn left into the campground and turned into the path of Steven Elling, 35, of New Richmond.
countynewsonline.org
There are new dogs at the Shelter!
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 5 new dogs from 1 1/2 to 6 years old, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their...
Fox 19
Man arrested following road shooting in Batavia Township
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Milford man was arrested for allegedly shooting into another vehicle in Batavia Township Monday night, according to deputies with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that Larry Turner, 38, is accused of shooting at another vehicle while driving westbound on Ohio Pike. At around 11:20...
UPDATE: Victims identified in Sunday’s fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-71 in Greene County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — One person has died, and three others have been taken to area hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident on Southbound Interstate 71 in Greene County Sunday night. >>RELATED: At least 1 person flown to hospital following crash on Eastbound I-70 Crews were dispatched to the area of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
Hospital in Ohio reports cases of people eating 'highly toxic' wild mushrooms
Doctors at Cincinnati Children's are warning residents in the area to stop eating wild mushrooms. The hospital sent out a tweet Thursday urging people to be careful after multiple cases of patients eating mushrooms that were highly toxic. The hospital said the mushrooms were foraged from a public area in...
SCAM ALERT: Sheriff’s office issues warning about recent phone scam
BUTLER COUNTY — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam targeting the community. Saturday afternoon the sheriff’s office said they received multiple calls about someone calling citizens and pretending to be Sergeant Ron Owens. The scammer tells the person that they they...
Police ask for help identifying multiple theft suspects
KETTERING — Kettering Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three theft suspects. In a social media post KPD shows pictures of two women and a man at an area store. Police said the two women are suspected of stealing a credit card that the man then...
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky man dies after car rolls overtop of him, officials say
FLORENCE, Ky. — A man died after his vehicle rolled overtop of him, according to the Hamilton County Coroner and Boone County Sheriff's Office. The coroner said 80-year-old Elmer Smith died Monday after sustaining injuries on Saturday. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Smith was parking his vehicle and...
Man, woman facing murder charges in connection to deadly Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD — A man and woman are now facing murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Springfield earlier this month. Malik Shaw, 30, and Peggy Shaw, 45, were both indicted on charges Monday, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records. Both were indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault. Malik Shaw was also indicted on one count each of three separate weapons charges.
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio Couple Kills and Dismembers Family Member
MIDDLETOWN – A man entered a police station and asked to speak to an officer on September 20th confessing to a murder and a dismemberment. According to the Middletown Police department on September 20, 2022, a subject later, identified as John Havens, 34, entered the Middletown Division of Police lobby requesting to speak to an officer. Mr. Havens gave officers detailed information about a homicide at 5635 Stone Path Drive.
4 arrested after guns found in suspected stolen car
Police arrested the four occupants and recovered several firearms including a rifle and three handguns.
Fox 19
Juveniles assault, bully 6-year-old West Side boy in family’s front yard
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Security camera footage catches the graphic attack of a local 6-year-old boy. It happened last Saturday on the front porch of the boy’s home. Cincinnati Police District Three officers are investigating the attack. For the safety of the boy and his parents, we are not revealing...
Comments / 0