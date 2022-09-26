ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Township, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Advocate

Ford sentenced on a two count indictment

GREENVILLE — Melvin J. Ford, III, sentenced on a two count indictment. Ford, of Fort Recovery, was sentenced on a two count indictment. Count one of the charge was having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree, and count two was unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance, a felony of the fifth degree. The weapons under disability stemmed from another case for possession that prohibited him from having a weapon.
FORT RECOVERY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Liberty Township, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Government
City
Liberty Township, OH
WDTN

Indiana mother sentenced for abandoning autistic son in Ohio

COLERAIN, Ohio (WDTN) – An Indiana mother convicted of abandoning her son in Ohio was sentenced on Wednesday to six months in a correctional facility. The Associated Press reported that 33-year-old Heather Adkins pleaded guilty to child endangerment after abandoning her son, who has autism, on a dead-end street in Colerain Township. The boy was […]
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Mfp Recap#2022 Committee#Lakota#Township Trustee#Nove
peakofohio.com

Driver injured in two-vehicle crash on north side of the Lake

A driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on the north side of Indian Lake Saturday evening just before 7 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Zachary Lump, 27, of Lakeview, was southbound on State Route 235, near Flip Flop Cove, when he attempted to turn left into the campground and turned into the path of Steven Elling, 35, of New Richmond.
LAKEVIEW, OH
countynewsonline.org

There are new dogs at the Shelter!

The Darke County Animal Shelter has 5 new dogs from 1 1/2 to 6 years old, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man arrested following road shooting in Batavia Township

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Milford man was arrested for allegedly shooting into another vehicle in Batavia Township Monday night, according to deputies with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that Larry Turner, 38, is accused of shooting at another vehicle while driving westbound on Ohio Pike. At around 11:20...
MILFORD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WHIO Dayton

Man, woman facing murder charges in connection to deadly Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD — A man and woman are now facing murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Springfield earlier this month. Malik Shaw, 30, and Peggy Shaw, 45, were both indicted on charges Monday, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records. Both were indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault. Malik Shaw was also indicted on one count each of three separate weapons charges.
DAYTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Southern Ohio Couple Kills and Dismembers Family Member

MIDDLETOWN – A man entered a police station and asked to speak to an officer on September 20th confessing to a murder and a dismemberment. According to the Middletown Police department on September 20, 2022, a subject later, identified as John Havens, 34, entered the Middletown Division of Police lobby requesting to speak to an officer. Mr. Havens gave officers detailed information about a homicide at 5635 Stone Path Drive.
MIDDLETOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy