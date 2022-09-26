Read full article on original website
Penguins’ Petry Fined the Max By NHL for Preseason Punch
CRANBERRY — At least one of the Pittsburgh Penguins lost more than an exhibition game Tuesday night. Defenseman Jeff Petry has been fined $5,000 — the maximum allowed under the league’s collective bargaining agreement — by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for roughing Detroit forward Jonatan Berggren at 5:46 of the second period of the Red Wings’ 6-2 victory at PPG Paints Arena.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Makes A Bold Claim About This Year’s 76ers
Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers have been trusting the process for years now and they want to see some serious results. You can’t blame them because the team was experiencing some dark, dark times before they started to come together and rise through the ranks of the Eastern Conference.
Penguins Ugly (Preseason) Game 3 Loss: What Matters, What Doesn’t
It was not a pretty sight for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night against a mostly minor league roster of one of the worst teams of the past few years, the Detroit Red Wings. Despite the Penguins dressing their best players for the third preseason tilt, Detroit posted a four spot in the first 40 minutes with a pair of power-play goals and cruised to a 6-2 win at PPG Paints Arena.
markerzone.com
MICHEL THERRIEN SAYS HABS DIDN'T HAVE A LOT TO DEVELOP DURING HIS TIME IN MONTREAL
When the Montreal Canadiens brought back Michel Therrien as Head Coach in 2012, they had just selected Alex Galchenyuk with the third overall pick. Beyond Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher, the prospect pool wasn't very deep and in an interview recently with 'Le Poche Bleu', Therrien said that there wasn't a whole lot to develop in the system.
Watch: PHN Penguins Postgame, Breaking Down the Good & Bad
The Pittsburgh Penguins turned in a homework assignment that the dog clearly chewed up. With most of their NHL regulars dressed for Preseason Game 3, the Penguins lost to the underwhelming Detroit Red Wings 6-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Read Dave Molinari’s Penguins postgame here. The Penguins’...
Yardbarker
Penguins Send Down Isaac Belliveau, Ryan McCleary
The Pittsburgh Penguins have trimmed their training camp roster to 56 players, sending two players down. General manager Ron Hextall confirmed that defenseman Isaac Belliveau has been assigned to the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and defenseman Ryan McCleary has been assigned to the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Vegas Golden Knights
The Golden Knights came into the 2021-22 season as one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. They finished the pandemic-shortened 2021 season tied for the league lead in points with the Colorado Avalanche, edged out those same Avs in the second round of the playoffs, and then lost to the Cinderella Montreal Canadiens in the semi-final.
DeCamara goes on Phillies rant: 'They are not winners!'
The Phillies have lost three in a row and are now 3-7 over their last 10 games, as they continue to fight for their first playoff berth since 2011.
Yardbarker
Flyers Face LTIR, Cap Predicament with Couturier, Ellis
Despite a clearly inferior level of talent to the NHL’s top teams, the Philadelphia Flyers still face one of the bleakest salary cap situations in the league. Eight players on their current roster will make $5 million or more in 2022-23. Four of the eight are at least 30 years old. They face major injury concerns with two of their most accomplished and expensive veteran players, Ryan Ellis and Sean Couturier.
Penguins Practice (UPDATED): Zohorna Elevated, Blueger Injured
CRANBERRY — With cuts and roster trimming looming, the Pittsburgh Penguins split their squad into two groups on Wednesday. The early group began practice just after 10 a.m. and was filled with the players expected to begin in the minor leagues and a couple battling for NHL roster spots.
Yardbarker
NHL fines Penguins D Jeff Petry $5K for roughing
The NHL fined Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry $5,000 on Wednesday for roughing Detroit Red Wings forward Jonatan Berggren. The amount is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement. The incident occurred at the 5:50 mark of the second period during Detroit's 6-2 victory over Pittsburgh in Tuesday's preseason...
Yardbarker
Reese’s Remarks: Konecny scores, Sabres hold off Flyers
After two games in the 2022-2023 NHL Preseason, the Philadelphia Flyers are 1-1-0 following a 2-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Brandon Biro scored both goals for the Sabres; one on a quick cut fed by Lukas Rousek and the other rounding the top of the faceoff circle, beating Troy Grosenick through a layered screen set by Alex Tuch. Travis Konecny did tie the game at 1-1, but Malcolm Subban blanked the Flyers to preserve the close victory after Biro scored his second.
Flyers star center Sean Couturier will not require surgery
It appears as though the Philadelphia Flyers have avoided the worst injury outcome (at least for now) in regards to Sean Couturier. According to Chuck Fletcher, who spoke with reporters including Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic, the veteran center will not require surgery for his recent setback but remains out on a week-to-week basis.
FOX Sports
Philadelphia Flyers head into a season of low expectations
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scroll Philly sports headlines on the smartphone and there’s plenty about Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Phillies are in a pennant race. The Sixers have two of the biggest stars in the NBA in Joel Embiid and James Harden. The Union is one of the best teams in Major League Soccer.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs get First Look at Matt Murray in Game Action Against Canadiens, Where to Watch
Matt Murray was sure to temper expectations when talking about his first game in a Toronto Maple Leafs uniform. “It’ll be cool for sure and I want to get the most out of it and prepare for Game 1 of the season,” he said. “That’s the first step towards that.”
NHL
BLUE JACKETS VS. SABRES // 7:00PM (U.S. Only)
The Blue Jackets battle the Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Buffalo Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Catch all the action LIVE (U.S. Only) on BlueJackets.com, the CBJ mobile app and 97.1 The Fan!. STAY TUNED...
Maxey turns into star guard 76ers need to chase championship
The Philadelphia 76ers are counting on guard Tyrese Maxey to help lead them in a championship push
NBA・
NHL
Flyers Announce 'Hockey & Hounds' With Head Coach John Tortorella
The new segment on 97.5 The Fanatic will be a weekly discussion about both Flyers and Coach Tortorella's passion for animal welfare. PHILADELPHIA (September 28, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers and 97.5 The Fanatic announced the premiere of its newest segment with Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella. Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., Coach Tortorella will join hosts Tyrone Johnson, Ricky Bottalico, and Hunter Brody to discuss Flyers hockey as well as Tortorella's passion for animal welfare. In partnership with Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and The Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA), the segment will also bring attention and awareness to local animals who are looking for a forever home.
Phillies to Face Daunting Challenge Over Final Three Road Series
The Philadelphia Phillies will play their final three series of 2022 on the road, while both the Brewers and the Padres will finish off the year at home.
FanSided
