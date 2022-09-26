Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County mayor recognizes September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte signed a proclamation earlier this month recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. DeWitte read the proclamation at the regular meeting of the Hawkins County Commission on Monday. The document was signed on Sept. 7.
Washington County, Tenn. seeks $6M grant for water expansion
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Federal American Rescue Plan (ARPA) dollars could soon be making a massive impact in rural Washington County, Tennessee. Monday night, Washington County commissioners authorized Mayor Joe Grandy to apply for a Tennessee State Water Infrastructure Grant (SWIG). If the SWIG application is approved, the county would be awarded $6.3 million for […]
Johnson City Press
Unicoi County Commission votes to increase pay for sheriff's department employees
The Unicoi County Commission voted to increase pay for sheriff’s department employees during their meeting Monday. Commissioners voted to increase hourly pay for correctional officers from $12.38 to $15 and increase pay for road officers to $18. Sergeants in the sheriff’s department will receive $20 an hour. Sergeants were boosted by $2 an hour and road officers by $3 to open discussion on the proposed increase.
Johnson City Press
TCAT Hawkins County sets tentative start date for truck driving class
SURGOINSVILLE — An administrator with the Hawkins County campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology spoke to the Hawkins County Industrial Board about the status of the new truck driving course. Charles Johnson, the interim coordinator for the Hawkins County Extension campus for TCAT Morristown, gave updates about...
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel plans to apply for grant to create pedestrian path
MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed a resolution at its last meeting to apply for a state grant that would allow it to create a pedestrian path that would eventually connect to the Kingsport Greenbelt. The BMA voted on the resolution at its...
Kingsport Times-News
Lakeway Christian Schools has high bid of $2.3 million for Colonial Heights Middle in online auction
KINGSPORT — Colonial Heights Middle Schools may be sold to Lakeway Christian Schools after an online auction high bid of $2.3 million, according to Monday results posted on the Sullivan County Schools website. However, the Sullivan County Board of Education must approve or deny the bid and the County...
Johnson City Press
TSBA gives East High's Jenna Hare award, recognizes school board members and seeks 2023 legislative agenda input
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sullivan East High School athletic and academic standout Jenna Hare has another honor: she won a regional Tennessee School Boards Association award Monday night. That makes the basketball and volleyball teams senior, who has a grade point average higher than 4.0 and is among the top...
Johnson City Press
Overmountain Men once again cross the Watauga
ELIZABETHTON — Dozens of historical reenactors crossed the Watauga River at 2 p.m. Sunday as a large group of spectators welcomed them to the southern bank of the river and to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. It was the annual commemoration of the crossing made by 400 Virginia militia...
Johnson City Press
Chris Hampton may become interim Kingsport superintendent Nov. 1
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton may become interim Kingsport City Schools superintendent on Nov. 1. He would replace the retiring Jeff Moorhouse through June 30, 2023. That's based on a proposal unveiled Tuesday night by Board of Education President Melissa Woods, who said she had an...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport communications department looking for public feedback on strategy
The city of Kingsport is conducting a survey on communication strategies to the public and is seeking help. “By using the data collected from this survey, our hope is to have better communication with all residents in the future,” said Adrienne Batara, public information and communications director for the city. “We just want to make sure we’re putting out accurate city information, that’s easily accessible in the most commonly used channels.”
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 28
Sept. 28, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today The Knoxville Sentinel reported several items of interest to those in the Upper East Tennessee area. “A new academy is to be erected at Elizabethton.”. “W.T. Smythe is the new postmaster at Mountain City, Johnson county.”
Johnson City Press
Former KTN business reporter named editor of Bristol Now
BRISTOL — Marina Waters, former business and Scott County reporter for the Kingsport Times News, has been named editor of Bristol Now, a weekly newspaper and online publication for Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. Waters, 29, is from Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School. She obtained a bachelor’s...
wcyb.com
Johnson City fiber optic broadband rollout to finish two years early
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — BrightRidge is now running the lines for new high-speed internet service in some Johnson City neighborhoods. Because of new funding, everyone in the city will have access two years sooner than expected. The acceleration of BrightRidge’s internet roll out comes after Johnson City commissioners decided...
Johnson City Press
Sept. 19 death under investigation in Sullivan County
KINGSPORT — A death deputies of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office found Sept. 19 in a house near Interstate 81 and state Route 36 remains under investigation. A dead man was found in a house where deputies also found a live man who pointed a firearm at deputies and was arrested.
wvlt.tv
I-40 W closes in Cocke County due to overturned RV
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned RV closed I-40 W in Cocke County, causing backups that span over the North Carolina line. However, it was reopened hours later. The crash was first reported at 8:46 a.m. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said I-40 West was closed at mile marker 449, which is just two miles past the Tennessee-North Carolina state line.
Johnson City Press
After-sticker shock: Wise County official says new car shortage contributed to higher assessments
WISE — It may be a seller’s market for cars, but it may also be a tax assessor’s market. Wise County Commissioner of Revenue Doug Mullins Jr. said Monday that personal property tax tickets sent to county vehicle owners in September actually showed an increased value for many vehicles.
Johnson City Press
Chamber of Commerce sells old building
The Johnson City Chamber of Commerce has finally sold its previous home at 603 E. Market St., which they inhabited from 1978 to 2020. “A lot has evolved in Johnson City over the past four decades. Our employment growth has grown, our business community has grown, our population has changed immensely during that time,” said Chamber President/CEO Bob Cantler.
Food City breaks ground on new Clintwood store
CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A new Food City location is coming to Dickenson County. On Tuesday, company officials broke ground at the site of the upcoming store at the intersection of Dickenson Highway and Main Street in Clintwood. A release from Food City states the 45,000-square foot supermarket will replace the current store in Clintwood. […]
wvlt.tv
Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several fire crews responded to a housefire Wednesday morning, officials said. The fire, which was near Ogle Way and Rayfield lane, began around 4:15 a.m. The home’s resident was reportedly outside of the house when crews from the Sevier County, Seymour, Walden’s Creek, Northview-Kodak, and Sevier...
