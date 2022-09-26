ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.5 PST

It’s BACK! The Wawa “Gobbler” Is Ranked as The BEST Wawa Sandwich

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Summer is behind us, which means thin infamous sandwich is BACK! Get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving early. That's right. We're talking about the Wawa "Gobbler". And Wawa didn't waste any time; they put the famed turkey sandwich back on the menu pretty much as soon as summer ended. And what's more: it's just been ranked as the BEST sandwich Wawa has to offer.
New Jersey State
This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts

There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
You’re not from New Jersey unless …

On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America

A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
A store with trendy, hard to find items is expanding in NJ

It's called Showcase. If you're looking for something hard to find because it's new and trendy, Showcase is your go-to store. It's hard to define other than trendy. It could be health and beauty items. Toys. Candy. Home goods. It could be anything. The common denominator is stuff that's new and trending.
WAYNE, NJ
New ‘Chicken Or The Egg’ Restaurant Coming Soon to Marlton NJ

Hungry for a new casually cool restaurant in South Jersey? This one is already causing quite the buzz - and it's not even open yet!. According to Facebook community page "A View From Evesham", Chicken or the Egg (aka "Chegg"), which has been a long-time favorite restaurant in Beach Haven since 1991, is expanding to Marlton NJ, located in the Renaissance Square on RT 70.
MARLTON, NJ
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New Jersey

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Garden State has to offer along the gorgeous Black River & Western Railroad.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey.

