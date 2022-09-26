Read full article on original website
The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel review – putting women back in the picture
The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
Brad Pitt makes surprise debut as a sculptor at Finland art gallery
Most know him for his blockbuster movies, chiselled cheekbones and high-profile relationships, but Brad Pitt can now add creating sculpture to his list of achievements after publicly debuting his first works of art in a lakeside museum in Finland. The A-list Hollywood star unveiled the sculptures – what he called...
Smithonian
Cleopatra’s Iconoclastic Sculptor Was Her Own Kind of Queen
One hundred fifteen years after her death, the trailblazing Black and Native American sculptor Edmonia Lewis—the first American woman of color to achieve international recognition in this artistic discipline—is having a moment. In January, the United States Postal Service honored her with a Forever Stamp. And in June, Lewis was finally awarded her diploma from Oberlin College, more than a century-and-a-half after she’d been forced to leave without graduating.
Dutch Museum Returns Kandinsky Painting to Heirs of Jewish Collector
A 1910 painting by Wassily Kandinsky is being returned by a Dutch museum to the heirs of a Jewish family from which it was seized during World War II. The decision ends a years-long legal dispute over the painting, which has been in the collection of the Van Abbemuseum in Eindhoven since 1951. The painting, View of Murnau with Church, will be transferred from the city-owned museum to the relatives of the Berlin-based collector Johanna Margarethe Stern-Lippmann, who was active as a collector of modern art before the war. The move to finally return the work comes several years after a Dutch...
L.A. Weekly
One of the First ‘Last Poets’ Talks About Legacy and Hip Hop
Reprinted from our sister paper The Village Voice, this exclusive interview with Abiodun Oyewole of the seminal collective The Last Poets is a must read for fans of hip hop and Black art. Warning: some might find the use of some language here offensive (namely the N word), but it serves a higher purpose in context of the profile and subject. As he explains here, the Poets’ intent was to elucidate America’s history of mistreatment of Black people with words and honest expression. Its goal was to dismantle the systems of oppression that held people of color back and inspire artists to speak out. They did that and so much more. — Ed.
Ghanaian Painter Gideon Appah Joins Pace Gallery
Pace Gallery is now representing the Ghanaian painter Gideon Appah, the gallery announced Thursday. “We are thrilled to announce representation of Gideon Appah,” Marc Glimcher, President and CEO of Pace Gallery, wrote to ARTnews in an email. “This new relationship comes after more than a year of close conversation and time spent watching his incredible practice evolve.” Appah, born in Accra, Ghana in 1987, takes inspiration from Ghanaian popular culture. He studied art at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi and names Yinka Shonibare, Chris Ofili, El Anatsui, and Julie Mehretu as his major influences. Appah’s recent exhibition...
L.A. Weekly
Roxy Music at the Forum
Roxy Music at the Forum: What a bill this is! Swanky English glamsters Roxy Music is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a night at the Forum, alongside the great St. Vincent. Fittingly, Roxy Music recently concluded the reissue of its catalog on vinyl with The Best of Roxy Music. A...
Works at MoMA from Former President William Paley’s Collection Likely To Sell at Auction for Over $70 M.
A foundation set up by media mogul and CBS founder William Paley will sell a trove of artworks at Sotheby’s that have long been on loan to the Museum of Modern Art in New York. The groups of works, which include paintings and sculptures by artists such as Pablo Picasso, Francis Bacon, and Auguste Rodin are expected to fetch a collective $70 million at auctions in New York and London this fall. On Wednesday, Sotheby’s announced plans by Paley’s namesake foundation to sell off 29 of the some 80 artworks that have been in the MoMA’s care since Paley’s death in...
Artists’ Estates, Museums, and Platforms Are Cashing In by Minting Traditional Artists’ Work as NFTs
This past Valentine’s Day, as the booming NFT market suffered an unexpected dip that proved to be an omen for this summer’s “crypto winter,” Vienna’s Belvedere Museum released its first NFT drop—a collection of 10,000 unique swatches from Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss, made by dividing the seminal painting into a 100-by-100 grid. The Belvedere’s general director Stella Rollig cast the moment in grand terms. “What does it mean to own a work of art in the digital age?” Rollig asked in the press release. “The rise of NFTs, which has preoccupied the art world since 2020, has given fresh impetus to this...
Veteran Collector Chara Schreyer Discusses Her Latest Book, Highlighting a Collection Rich in ‘Artists Who Have Changed the Course of Art History’
A lifelong collector with a master’s in art history from the University of California, Berkeley, Chara Schreyer, the daughter of Holocaust survivors who built a real estate empire in California, has published two books on her collection. Art House (2016) showcases how the collection, which includes works by Marcel Duchamp, Robert Gober, Louise Nevelson, and many others, is installed across her five homes. The recently released Making Strange (DelMonico Books) takes the works “out of those houses and brings them together in a new curatorial dialogue … [to] reside together for a moment as a merry band of sisters and...
Legendary Painter Pat Steir Gets Global Representation with Hauser & Wirth
Pat Steir, the artist behind giant abstractions composed of gorgeous pours of paint, has officially joined Hauser & Wirth, one of the biggest galleries in the world. Her first show with Hauser & Wirth will take place in New York in November. The representation, rumors of which were first reported in Artnet News‘s “Wet Paint” column last month, will be global, meaning that Hauser & Wirth will be able to show Steir’s art at all 16 of its galleries, in cities like New York, London, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and Zurich. Her New York show this fall will carry the...
New show recreates key moments in Chicano movement
Su Teatro is premiering a new play featuring recordings of some of the lesser known heroes of the Chicano movement.The multi-media production "What We Lived Here: The Movimiento Years" challenges audiences to see history from new perspectives.Opening scenes recount the early days in the 56 year relationship between Corky and Geraldine Gonzales. But the storyteller is Geraldine, whose entire family became involved in the decades long struggle for civil rights.Filmmaker and artist Daniel Salazar, who directs the XicanIndie FilmFest, wrote the play which uses audio, still images and film interspersed with live theater to ensure audiences use their own experiences...
Heirs of Willem De Kooning to Auction Three Works Expected to Fetch $50 M.
Three paintings from the collection of Willem de Kooning’s heirs will debut at auction this fall. The works are expected to fetch a collective $50 million at Sotheby’s. The three large-scale works, each of which the abstract expressionist painter produced between the 1960s and the 1980s, will be offered during a contemporary art evening sale this November at the auction house’s New York headquarters. Montauk II (1969), a blue, green and white-hued painting, one of five known paintings from the eponymous series created the same yea,r will be offered during the sale. It carries an estimate of $10 million to $15 million. In a...
L.A. Weekly
Desiree Schlotz: a hardworking girl meant to shine.
Desiree Schlotz is proof of the phrase “if you work for it, you’ll get it.” Desiree, a Filipino-American born in Minnesota, started modeling as young as 15. She made her “big girl” move to L.A. while she was in college so she could pursue her dream of being a model. She thought her path would be easy when she first arrived, but she soon had to face the harsh reality that opportunities weren’t going to be handed to her as easily as she had hoped. With persistence as her key, Desiree worked as a freelance makeup artist at retail stores like Sephora while she struggled to find her big break. Through it all, Desiree was focused on her social media presence, leading her to land major branding and collaboration deals. Nowadays, Desiree Schlotz is enjoying the fruit of her labors, as she has appeared on the cover of Glamour Magazine and has walked on runway shows such as Miami Swim Week. Desiree is also getting ready to launch her swimwear brand, Celestial Swim, which focuses on diversity and environmental friendliness.
msn.com
We’re Witnessing the Birth of a New Artistic Medium
Creative artificial intelligence is the latest and, in some ways, most surprising and exhilarating art form in the world. It also isn’t fully formed yet. That tension is causing some confusion. If you’re familiar at all with the use of creative artificial intelligence, you probably know it through one...
Remembering Pharoah Sanders, Who Sought Divinity on Earth
To hear Pharoah Sanders tell it, he spent his six-decade career reaching for something that was always just beyond him. From the ecstatic flights of his playing, and the sometimes explicitly religious iconography he employed to contextualize it, it is clear that the something he sought had a spiritual dimension. But for all his yearning toward a higher plane, the giant of jazz saxophone—who died on Saturday at 81 years old—also remained rooted in earthly things.
Legendary Choreographer and Artist Ralph Lemon Wins Whitney Biennial’s $100,000 Bucksbaum Award
Ralph Lemon, an influential choreographer and conceptual artist, won the Whitney Museum’s $100,000 Bucksbaum Award, which goes to one artist in the Whitney Biennial every time the show is held. Lemon is best known for his highly abstract—and often intensely memorable—dances, which have earned him the respect of many artists and a MacArthur “genius” award. But at the Whitney Biennial, which this year was curated by David Breslin and Adrienne Edwards, he shook things up by showing abstract works within the museum’s galleries. For one of the biennial’s most idiosyncratic offerings, Lemon showed what the Whitney described as “hundreds of drawings from...
hypebeast.com
KATSU Uses Drone Technology to Create Abstract Landscapes and Portraiture
Catch his latest exhibition ‘Mecha’ at OMNI gallery in London. Japanese-American artist KATSU has unveiled a new solo exhibition at OMNI gallery in London. Mecha presents a series of new paintings made using drone technology and executed in KATSU’s signature graffiti aesthetic. This unique approach is achieved through custom-built painting drones and specialized software, which result in hybridized portraits, landscapes and pointillist paintings.
Christie’s Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu’s Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPENING THE TREASURE CHEST. That’s how the New York Times describes its preview of Paul Allen’s storied art collection, which will head to auction this fall at Christie’s New York. More than 150 of them will be sold and are expected to bring in over $1 billion, as we learned last month. But at last, we know more about which works the ultra-wealthy can bid on, like Georges Seurat ’s 1888 Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which features a section of his famed painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. That work is expected to sell for more than...
wpgxfox28.com
How It Works: Video Game Character Concept Art
Originally Posted On: https://blog.vertexschool.com/how-it-works-video-game-character-concept-art/. Have you ever wondered what it’s like to create a video game character from scratch? The truth is, the process can be more complicated than you’d think. Video game character concept art is more than just sketching a character!. It involves lots of creativity,...
