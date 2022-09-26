Desiree Schlotz is proof of the phrase “if you work for it, you’ll get it.” Desiree, a Filipino-American born in Minnesota, started modeling as young as 15. She made her “big girl” move to L.A. while she was in college so she could pursue her dream of being a model. She thought her path would be easy when she first arrived, but she soon had to face the harsh reality that opportunities weren’t going to be handed to her as easily as she had hoped. With persistence as her key, Desiree worked as a freelance makeup artist at retail stores like Sephora while she struggled to find her big break. Through it all, Desiree was focused on her social media presence, leading her to land major branding and collaboration deals. Nowadays, Desiree Schlotz is enjoying the fruit of her labors, as she has appeared on the cover of Glamour Magazine and has walked on runway shows such as Miami Swim Week. Desiree is also getting ready to launch her swimwear brand, Celestial Swim, which focuses on diversity and environmental friendliness.

