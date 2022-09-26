ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 5

Mudflap Romance
2d ago

haha————-> Portland getting EXACTLY what they voted for!!! I, for one, could NOT BE HAPPIER!!!

Reply(3)
6
 

KXL

2 Wounded In Portland Shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were shot in Portland between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. A man was shot in the leg at Northeast 40th and Halsey near the Hollywood Transit Center around 10:00pm. Another man was shot several times around 12:30am near Southeast 160th and Stark.
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
oregontoday.net

Traffic Stop/Drug Bust, Clackamas Co., Sept. 28

On September 2, 2022, around 5:00 P.M., an OSP Trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in Clackamas. During the traffic stop, the driver displayed signs of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was taken into custody for DUII. The driver identified as Thomas James Freeman (37) of Portland was detained by his Probation Officer. During a search of the vehicle, the Trooper noted several signs of recent drug activity along with locating a loaded pistol. The vehicle was seized and searched on probable cause and exigent circumstances. The vehicle and several lock boxes seized from inside were taken as evidence, pending a search warrant application. The search warrants were served on September 14, 2022, and the following items were seized. 3946.25 Grams Methamphetamine; 42.9 Grams Psilocybin; $14,131 US Currency; 10 Guns; 6 unknown pills. This is an ongoing investigation with no further information being released. OSP Troopers were assisted during the investigation by Detectives from the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative) and the Major Crimes Section. The Oregon State Police-Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including the OSP-DHE Initiative.
psuvanguard.com

Portland’s downtown struggles to bring back visitors

A study of 62 cities conducted by researchers from the University of California, Berkeley has found that Portland is one of the slowest cities to recover its original pre-pandemic foot traffic. The study measured foot traffic across multiple cities by observing points of interest in downtown locations gathered from data on people’s cell phones. The study compared the progress of cities across the United States and Canada, and expressed its findings as a percentage of how much foot traffic has returned to its pre-pandemic size. For example, if a city had a recovery of 50%, that city has half the traffic it had prior to the pandemic.
KXL

Woman Shot & Killed At NW Portland Park Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who was shot and killed at Wallace Park in Northwest Portland late Friday night has been identified. Officers found 26-year-old Erika Evans wounded just before 11:15pm in the park, which is located near the corner of Northwest 25th and Raleigh. Paramedics administered first aid,...
Channel 6000

Man arrested after allegedly stalking, luring kids at Vancouver bus stop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man allegedly seen touching himself inappropriately near a school and who reportedly tried to lure children away from a bus stop in Vancouver was arrested Monday, police said. The Vancouver Police Department said it first began investigating 60-year-old Jacques D. Lesuer on Sept. 16...
Public Safety
WWEEK

Readers Respond to the Trouble at Dawson Park

Last week’s cover story took a close look at the crime and violence that plague one of Portland’s most beloved parks (“The Trouble at Dawson Park,” WW, Sept. 14). Portlanders living in the neighborhoods surrounding Dawson Park say they’ve complained to city officials for years that an open-air drug market and gunfire make the park unsafe. But city officials are reluctant to act decisively—in part because of fears they will redouble racial harms. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Channel 6000

Tree-trimmer dies when limb falls in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A worker with a tree-trimming service died Tuesday when a large limb fell during a job, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident in the 3800 block of SW Scholls Ferry Road happened around 10:45 a.m., officials said. The worker died at the...
The Oregonian

Swiss modern SE Portland house is for sale at $2 million

A new contemporary dwelling in Southeast Portland, with a steeply pitch roof and wide overhangs echoing tree canopies, is called The Treehouse by builder Mark Allen of PEG Construction. Another way Allen describes the four-level house with few exterior adornments but lots of expansive windows and skylights: Swiss modern meets...
Comments / 0

Community Policy