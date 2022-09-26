Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Minnesota mother accused of killing son ruled competent
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge in Minnesota has ruled a mother accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son is mentally competent and can assist with her own defense. Julissa Thaler is charged with second-degree murder in the May 20 death of Eli Hart. The suburban Minneapolis woman is accused of shooting her son multiple times and then hiding his body in the trunk of her car.
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul woman, boyfriend charged with child torture of her relatives, ages 2 and 5
Criminal charges say that their aunt and her boyfriend were responsible for the beating and burning of a 5-year-old girl and her 2-year-old brother over the course of several days this month in St. Paul. Jaime Rae Wilson and Diego Ramon Calzada-Russette, both 19 years old and from St. Paul,...
CBS 58
Man charged after allegedly transporting nearly 50 puppies into Wisconsin illegally
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Hubertus man has been formally charged after allegedly transporting close to 50 puppies across state lines illegally in the bed of his truck. Colton Brooder, 34, is charged with three counts operating as a dog breeder or dealer without a license and three...
Timothy Heller sentenced to life in prison for girlfriend's beating death
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his girlfriend in the Twin Cities in February 2021, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Monday.Earlier this month, a jury found Timothy Heller, who has no permanent address, guilty of two counts of murder in connection to the death of 36-year-old Lacy Jo Krube. He was sentenced Friday. According to court documents, on Feb. 20, 2021, Heller assaulted Krube at a residence in Brooklyn Park and she later lost consciousness in St. Paul and died. Before she died, Krube said Heller had injured her and mentioned stomach pain. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office found numerous injuries from the beating and determined Krube had died of a "ruptured stomach which resulted in acute peritonitis," prosecutors said.Investigators examined the bedroom the two had been staying in and found evidence of blood and damage to the drywall, court documents said. At Heller's sentencing, victim impact statements were read by the victim's daughter and cousin. Heller will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mprnews.org
Attorneys allege Minnesota State Patrol wrongly destroyed evidence in fatal crash
Attorneys for the former Minneapolis police officer involved in a fatal crash while chasing a stolen car last year are alleging that the Minnesota State Patrol wrongly destroyed evidence in the case. They’re asking for sanctions against the prosecution. Former officer Brian Cummings is charged with second-degree manslaughter and...
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder of girlfriend
A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally beating his girlfriend in February 2021. Timothy Heller, 44, was sentenced on Friday for the murder of Lacy Jo Krube, who was found unresponsive at a residence in St. Paul on Sunday, Feb. 21. Krube was suffering...
fox9.com
St. Paul teens face torture charges after 2 children had cigarette burns, extensive bruising
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Disclaimer the details in this story are disturbing. Two 19-year-olds face felony charges of child torture in what a doctor described as the worst case of abuse he’s seen in decades, a set of charges detail. Diego Ramon Calzada-Russette, 19, and Jamie Rae...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: St. Paul police say assault victim found in Cottage Grove, 1 arrested
(KSTP) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who they believe was shot at during an assault Monday morning in the city’s Greater East Side neighborhood. According to St. Paul police, officers were called to the 1500 block of Fellows Lane around...
IN THIS ARTICLE
49th suspect charged in Feeding Our Future fraud investigation
More than 250 law enforcement personnel took part in executing search warrants related to the case on Jan. 20, 2022. Afterwards, the evidence was brought to the FBI Minneapolis Field Office for processing. Courtesy of FBI. Federal prosectors have charged a 49th suspect in connection with a massive alleged scheme...
Woman accused of stealing $1 million from Minnesota employer
MINNEAPOLIS — A federal indictment accuses a California woman of stealing more than $1 million from her employer while working for a Minnesota property management company. Mai Houa Xiong, 47, who now lives in Fresno, California, has been indicted by a grand jury in Minneapolis on charges of wire fraud, identity theft and filing false tax returns in connection with the scheme she allegedly ran for more than six years until August 2021, even after she was fired.
bulletin-news.com
Woman, 18, missing from St. Paul found with gunshot injury to leg
An 18-year-old woman who had been missing since then and had a gunshot wound to her leg was discovered Monday, about 12 hours after police responded to a complaint of “shots fired” in St. Paul. According to police spokesperson Sgt. David McCabe, the incident is being looked at...
fox9.com
15-year-old boy arrested after stolen SUV crash in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 15-year-old boy is in custody Monday after a stolen car chase ended with a crash caught on traffic cameras in St. Paul. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the incident started Monday morning when a Plymouth man reported his black 2018 BMW had been stolen overnight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KNOX News Radio
Woman accused of stealing $1M from MN employer
A federal indictment accuses a California woman of stealing more than $1 million from her employer while working for a Minnesota property management company. Forty-seven-year-old Mai Houa Xiong, who now lives in Fresno, California, has been indicted by a grand jury in Minneapolis on charges of wire fraud, identity theft and filing false tax returns in connection with the scheme she allegedly ran for more than six years until August 2021, even after she was fired. According to court documents, Xiong is accused of stealing from the bank accounts of the company’s clients, which are Twin Cities homeowner associations.
fox9.com
Charges: Check fraud scheme netted more than $200K from victims
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several people are facing criminal charges for a check fraud scheme that netted more than $200,000 from victims in Minnesota since 2018. Since 2018, prosecutors allege authorities have identified more than 100 counterfeit checks with losses exceeding $200,000 that involved several people. The Minnesota Financial Crimes Task Force investigated the group that was involved in a scheme of counterfeit checks, forgery, identity theft and fraud, the criminal complaint states. The scheme spanned more than 30 law enforcement agencies and multiple Minnesota counties.
bulletin-news.com
Employee of MN property management company accused of stealing over $1 million
A California woman is charged in a federal indictment with stealing more than $1 million from her employer while working for a property management firm in Minnesota. A grand jury in Minneapolis has indicted Mai Houa Xiong, 47, who currently resides in Fresno, Calif., on charges of wire fraud, identity theft, and filing false tax returns in relation to the scheme she is alleged to have continued to operate for more than six years until August 2021, despite being fired.
fox9.com
Watch: Woman drives through West St. Paul liquor store
WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Footage from a security camera shows a woman driving into a West St. Paul liquor store on Monday afternoon. West. St. Paul police and firefighters were dispatched to R&B Liquors on Robert Street at 2:07 p.m. after 911 calls about a car driving through a business, according to a West St. Paul Police incident report.
bulletin-news.com
Two teens arrested after stolen BMW, Mercedes speed and crash between Maple Grove and St. Paul
According to the Ramsey County sheriff’s office, two drivers operating stolen BMW and Mercedes Benz cars drove between Maple Grove and St. Paul on Monday afternoon before one of the cars crashed with another and wounded the driver. In addition to a 15-year-old suspect in the BMW’s operation and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin COVID vaccine doctors' lawsuit
MILWAUKEE - Two fired doctors are suing the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals saying they were discriminated and retaliated against for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The two anesthesiologists say they felt bullied into getting the vaccine, contending it went against their Catholic beliefs. That’s according to the lawsuit...
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
CBS 58
Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to rise
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year. According to the state's Department of Health Services, Wisconsin has received more than 1,500 complaints against nursing homes so far this year. That's about 190 new complaints each...
Comments / 0