Saint Paul, MN

KIMT

Minnesota mother accused of killing son ruled competent

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge in Minnesota has ruled a mother accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son is mentally competent and can assist with her own defense. Julissa Thaler is charged with second-degree murder in the May 20 death of Eli Hart. The suburban Minneapolis woman is accused of shooting her son multiple times and then hiding his body in the trunk of her car.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Timothy Heller sentenced to life in prison for girlfriend's beating death

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his girlfriend in the Twin Cities in February 2021, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Monday.Earlier this month, a jury found Timothy Heller, who has no permanent address, guilty of two counts of murder in connection to the death of 36-year-old Lacy Jo Krube. He was sentenced Friday. According to court documents, on Feb. 20, 2021, Heller assaulted Krube at a residence in Brooklyn Park and she later lost consciousness in St. Paul and died. Before she died, Krube said Heller had injured her and mentioned stomach pain. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office found numerous injuries from the beating and determined Krube had died of a "ruptured stomach which resulted in acute peritonitis," prosecutors said.Investigators examined the bedroom the two had been staying in and found evidence of blood and damage to the drywall, court documents said. At Heller's sentencing, victim impact statements were read by the victim's daughter and cousin. Heller will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Saint Paul, MN
KARE 11

Woman accused of stealing $1 million from Minnesota employer

MINNEAPOLIS — A federal indictment accuses a California woman of stealing more than $1 million from her employer while working for a Minnesota property management company. Mai Houa Xiong, 47, who now lives in Fresno, California, has been indicted by a grand jury in Minneapolis on charges of wire fraud, identity theft and filing false tax returns in connection with the scheme she allegedly ran for more than six years until August 2021, even after she was fired.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bulletin-news.com

Woman, 18, missing from St. Paul found with gunshot injury to leg

An 18-year-old woman who had been missing since then and had a gunshot wound to her leg was discovered Monday, about 12 hours after police responded to a complaint of “shots fired” in St. Paul. According to police spokesperson Sgt. David McCabe, the incident is being looked at...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

15-year-old boy arrested after stolen SUV crash in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 15-year-old boy is in custody Monday after a stolen car chase ended with a crash caught on traffic cameras in St. Paul. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the incident started Monday morning when a Plymouth man reported his black 2018 BMW had been stolen overnight.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KNOX News Radio

fox9.com

Charges: Check fraud scheme netted more than $200K from victims

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several people are facing criminal charges for a check fraud scheme that netted more than $200,000 from victims in Minnesota since 2018. Since 2018, prosecutors allege authorities have identified more than 100 counterfeit checks with losses exceeding $200,000 that involved several people. The Minnesota Financial Crimes Task Force investigated the group that was involved in a scheme of counterfeit checks, forgery, identity theft and fraud, the criminal complaint states. The scheme spanned more than 30 law enforcement agencies and multiple Minnesota counties.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
bulletin-news.com

fox9.com

Watch: Woman drives through West St. Paul liquor store

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Footage from a security camera shows a woman driving into a West St. Paul liquor store on Monday afternoon. West. St. Paul police and firefighters were dispatched to R&B Liquors on Robert Street at 2:07 p.m. after 911 calls about a car driving through a business, according to a West St. Paul Police incident report.
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin COVID vaccine doctors' lawsuit

MILWAUKEE - Two fired doctors are suing the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals saying they were discriminated and retaliated against for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The two anesthesiologists say they felt bullied into getting the vaccine, contending it went against their Catholic beliefs. That’s according to the lawsuit...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide

Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
WINTHROP, MN
CBS 58

Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to rise

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year. According to the state's Department of Health Services, Wisconsin has received more than 1,500 complaints against nursing homes so far this year. That's about 190 new complaints each...
WISCONSIN STATE

