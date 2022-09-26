Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
McComb woman arrested in Findlay, charged with felonious assault and discharging weapon within city
Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: On 9/26/22 Officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the area of Howard St. and Broad Ave. During the investigation it was learned a verbal argument began between several people at 1100 W. Trenton Ave. and then continued on Howard St. coming into the City of Findlay. It was learned an ex of one of the subjects began following the other in a vehicle. While driving e/b on Howard St. the suspect fired gun shots at the victim vehicle directly in front of them hitting the vehicle at least once while driving. No injuries were reported. The victim vehicle pulled over and the suspect vehicle fled the area. Officers obtained a positive ID of the suspect and suspect vehicle and put out a BOLO to other agencies. The suspect vehicle was located by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office on TR 97 and SR 235 outside of McComb, OH. and completed a stop of the vehicle. Officers from our department went to the scene and arrested a female identified as Crystal Sons (33 yoa) of McComb for Felonious Assault and Discharging a weapon within City. Crystal was taken to the Hancock County Jail on the above charges. Case is still under investigation.
hometownstations.com
33-year-old Crystal Sons
McComb woman arrested in Findlay, charged with felonious assault and discharging weapon within city. On 9/26/22 Officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the area of Howard St. and Broad Ave. During the investigation it was learned a verbal argument began between several people at 1100 W. Trenton Ave. and then continued on Howard St. coming into the City of Findlay. It was learned an ex of one of the subjects began following the other in a vehicle. While driving e/b on Howard St. the suspect fired gun shots at the victim vehicle directly in front of them hitting the vehicle at least once while driving. No injuries were reported. The victim vehicle pulled over and the suspect vehicle fled the area.
hometownstations.com
Forum raises awareness to Sickle Cell Disease
Lima, OH (WLIO) - September is Sickle Cell Disease Awareness month, and a local community center is trying to raise just that for the Lima area. This is the 2nd time that the Bradfield Community Center and the West Central Ohio Sickle Cell Coalition have hosted a forum to talk about the most prevalent rare disease that is hardly discussed, even between doctors and patients.
hometownstations.com
Ohio Secretary of State visits Lima barbershop to promote Styling for Democracy program
When you hear people talking politics, you may be at the Ohio Statehouse, or you could be at the barbershop. That is why the Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose started the Styling for Democracy program. The focus is to put voter registration forms in barber and beauty shops around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hometownstations.com
Lima Salvation Army announces sign-up dates for Christmas Assistance
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Winter preparations are going on at the Lima Salvation Army next week. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week people can sign up for Christmas toy and food assistance. You must bring your driver's license or state identification for adults and social security cards for everyone or guardian papers. You will also need proof of income and a recent utility bill. The important thing is to get signed up if you need help.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Administration Proposes Smoking and Vape Ban at City Parks to Council
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Monday night at Lima City Council, the city administration introduced legislation to designate city-owned parks and outdoor recreational venues as tobacco-free venues. According to a Lima-Allen County Community Health assessment report, mortality rates for lung and bronchus cancers are higher in Lima than the rest of...
hometownstations.com
Executive director of the Bradfield Community Center announces her last day
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The executive director of the Bradfield Community Center is leaving a position that she has held for nearly a decade. Kesha Drake has announced that her last day as director will be October 7th. Drake has been the director of Bradfield for eight years and introduced many new programs during her tenure. The Bradfield board says that Drake leaving is a great loss for the center and her contributions were essential to the center's success.
hometownstations.com
This year's TEDxFaurotPark will feature topics on humanity
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Back for its second year, the "TEDxFaurotPark" speaker series is based on the theme of humanity. Organizers say it's unlike anything else in the Lima region. It's an opportunity to share ideas that follow strict guidelines of no political, religious, or corporate agendas, and each speaker is fact-checked. The theme of humanity can encompass many topics and eight speakers will be presenting one that is near to them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownstations.com
It's almost time for the Allen County Board of DD's annual BBQ chicken dinner fundraiser
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It has become a tradition in Allen County and has supported those with disabilities for years. Next week is the annual chicken barbeque for the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Each year the money raised has a specific project it goes towards. This year's dinner is supporting the All Abilities Playgrounds and their upkeep. The group sells thousands of meals each year and hopes to meet their goal of 3,500 dinners. The fundraiser wouldn't be possible without the support of the community in many ways.
hometownstations.com
Public invited to Lima Salvation Army's Fall Festival
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Getting together to celebrate and just have a good time is the goal of a new event at the Lima Salvation Army. They are hosting their first-ever Fall Festival this Saturday, October 1st. The grounds of the Lima Salvation Army will be full of food, games, and friends. There will be rib and chili cook-offs, a cornhole tournament, and even a pumpkin pie eating contest. It also is a great opportunity for people to see what the Salvation Army has to offer.
hometownstations.com
The leaves are starting to change - here's when to expect peak foliage in Ohio
A late September walk at Teddy Bear Park in Lima reveals a few hints of fall color breaking through the green leaves. We look forward to the changing leaves every year, but why do the leaves turn? There's actually a fascinating science behind it all. "Our deciduous trees, those big,...
hometownstations.com
STEAM on the Quad combines learning and fun for a great experience
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - There was a different kind of learning going on at Ohio State Lima and it was fun too. Sunday afternoon was the 6th annual STEAM on the Quad. The event gives students in kindergarten to eighth grade a variety of hands-on activities to better understand science, technology, engineering, art, and math. The activities were created by local 4H programs, Ohio State Departments, and student clubs. Kids found out how to protect an egg from a high fall, got into the beat of a drum circle, and remotely controlled cars, drones, and balls. Organizers hope the event sparks an interest for learning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hometownstations.com
Allen Soil and Water Conservation District Host Open House & Annual Meeting
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Allen Soil and Water Conservation District hosted their open house and annual meeting on Monday. Monday's event gave the public and elected officials an opportunity to meet the staff, tour the facility, eat bratwursts and Italian sausage, and play some cornhole. In attendance was 84th House District Representative Susan Manchester who gave Your Hometown Stations a glimpse as to why it is important to support soil and water conservation efforts.
hometownstations.com
Spartan Inn opens next week
Press Release from Lima City Schools: The Spartan Inn will open its doors for lunch beginning next Tuesday, Oct. 4. The culinary student-run restaurant will be open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.
hometownstations.com
The Great Pumpkin Train brings fall fun to Harrod
Harrod, OH (WLIO) - All abord! The Great Pumpkin Train is bringing some fall fun to the village of Harrod. The event is put on by the Auglaize Township Historical Society and people took advantage of the crisp autumn weather to pick up a pumpkin or a caramel apple and check out a professional squash carver. The Great Pumpkin Train helps raise money for the historical society which they use to maintain the Railroad Heritage Park and the Veteran Park in Harrod, plus it is a great way to bring people together.
Comments / 0