Right after Kelsea Ballerini released her new album, Subject to Change, with various references to her split from Morgan Evans, the Australian singer performed his own new song about the breakup. Morgan took the stage in Australia, where he belted out the gut-wrenching ballad for the first time. The lyrics seem to confirm that Kelsea initiated the pair’s split earlier this year, which Morgan previously insinuated in his statement about the divorce.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO