Jon Pardi Was Confused at First When His Wife Summer Told Him She Was Pregnant [Watch]
Jon Pardi and his wife Summer recently announced that they're expecting their first child, and the singer couldn't be more ready for the adventure that lays ahead — but back when his wife first told him the news, it took him a minute to figure out what she was trying to say.
Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
Kacey Musgraves Subtly Picks Side in Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope Feud
Earlier this month, Brittany Aldean, wife of country music star Jason Aldean, became locked in a heated feud online with some of the genre’s most outspoken women. Two include Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris. Aldean originally received critical comments when she compared her childhood “tomboy phase” to someone potentially...
Maren Morris Might Skip CMAs In Light of Brittany Aldean Drama—“I Don’t Feel Comfortable Going”
Maren Morris’ latest album Humble Quest is nominated for Album of the Year at the upcoming Country Music Awards on Nov. 9. Despite the high honor, Morris isn’t sure she will actually attend the ceremony. The driving force behind Morris’ potential absence is the Twitter feud she got...
Jason Aldean Recalls Thinking Luke Combs Shouldn’t Get The Middle Slot On Tour Because “He’s Only Got One Hit”
Fresh off the release of the second part of his new double album, Macon Georgia, back in April, Jason Aldean sat down with Billboard, to talk the new album Georgia, touring, supporting Morgan Wallen, politics and more. For Aldean, his career has always hinged on his live show. And when...
Morgan Evans Sings About Being Blindsided By Kelsea Ballerini Split In New Song: Watch
Right after Kelsea Ballerini released her new album, Subject to Change, with various references to her split from Morgan Evans, the Australian singer performed his own new song about the breakup. Morgan took the stage in Australia, where he belted out the gut-wrenching ballad for the first time. The lyrics seem to confirm that Kelsea initiated the pair’s split earlier this year, which Morgan previously insinuated in his statement about the divorce.
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals The Story Behind Her First Tattoo
Kelsea Ballerini guessed that she was 19 or 20 when she got the tattoo, and she did it the day before her first-ever promo photo shoot. She explained why timing was key.
Jon Pardi’s In-Laws Finding Out They’ll Be Grandparents Is Tearfully Perfect [Watch]
Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, will soon become a "Pardi of 3," as they have announced they are expecting their first child together. As the couple embraces their next chapter, their parents will also be taking on new roles as grandparents. The soon-to-be mother posted a video of how...
Country Singer Drake White and Wife Alex Expecting Baby After Fertility Struggles: 'We Kept Believing'
Drake White and wife Alex are opening up about their long fertility journey and the joy they have knowing they're going to be parents. The country singer and his chef wife Alex are expecting their first baby after a six-year-long road to parenthood that's included health issues for each of them in addition to their fertility struggles.
‘Masked Singer’s Hummingbird Admits NSYNC’s Joey Fatone Knew His Identity ‘Right Away’
Hummingbird was unmasked as NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick at the beginning of The Masked Singer’s September 28 episode. For Chris, doing The Masked Singer was a double win for him. “I love the show. And more importantly, I love a challenge, and this is both of those combined,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
Maren Morris doesn't feel comfortable going to the CMA Awards amid clash with Jason Aldean's wife
CMA Award nominee Maren Morris says she doesn't feel comfortable attending the big event amid her feud with Jason Aldean's conservative social media influencer wife, Brittany. While her third studio album Humble Quest is nominated for album of the year, Morris told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published Tuesday that she hasn't decided whether she will attend country music's biggest night.
Kelsea Ballerini Says She Feels ‘Like a Sociopath’ Promoting Album While Going Through a Divorce
Although she’s currently celebrating another milestone in her music career (aka the release of her album Subject to Change), Kelsea Ballerini says there are some bittersweet feelings about promoting the record. While making an appearance on Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen, Ballerini stated she feels like a sociopath...
