Richmond, IN

41st 4th Street Fair features special Friday night kickoff event

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
 2 days ago
RICHMOND, Ind. — The 4th Street Fair will kick off with a special event this year.

The 41st fair sponsored by Senior Opportunities Services and Ivy Tech Community College Richmond features food trucks, vendors, music and activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2 along South Fourth Street.

This year, a special 4th Street After Dark kickoff celebration will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at the corner of South Fourth and D streets, according to a news release. The evening will feature a New Boswell Brewery beer garden, Fatheadz Foodtruck and music from Todd the Fox. A walking tour of the historic neighborhood with Matt Stegall begins shortly after 6 p.m. at Cutter's Corner Craft Shop, 401 S. Fourth St.

More than 90 vendors are scheduled for this year's fair. The fair also features an entertainment stage and Ivy Tech children's zone featuring free games and prizes. A variety of food trucks and food vendors will be featured in two food courts that both have seating areas.

The Richmond Rose Pedals will bike to the fair Saturday morning. Meet at 8:30 a.m. for a social hour, then the ride begins at 10:30 a.m.

The fair is a fundraiser for Senior Opportunities Services, which provides seniors access to affordable handyman and homemaker services and operates the craft shop.

More information is available at 4thStreetFair.com.

