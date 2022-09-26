KSR's Week 6 Kentucky High School Football Rankings
Week 6 of the Kentucky high school football season has come to a close, which means we’ve updated the Top 25 rankings. Most notably, DuPont Manual moves up three spots to No. 4 after an impressive 20-0 win over then No. 4 Ballard. Manual’s district game at No. 1 St. Xavier on October 6 looms large.
Check out KSR’s entire Top 25 (plus a surprise No. 26 and No. 27) below. Last week’s rankings can be found here. A full schedule for Friday’s Week 7 games can be found through the link here.
KSR’s Week 6 Top 25 (+2) rankings
- St. Xavier (4-1): Def. Trinity 13-8 | Trevor Havill’s 56-yard pass to Zach Marks early in the fourth quarter put the Tigers on top for good.
- Frederick Douglass (6-0): Def. Scott County 41-0 | Davaun Hart rushed for two touchdowns and UK commit Ty Bryant added a score in the Kroger KSR Game of the Week.
- Boyle County (6-0): Def. North Hardin 65-14 | Avery Bodner had 16 carries for 116 yards and two scores along with seven catches for 81 yards.
- DuPont Manual (6-0): Def. Ballard 21-0 | Zah’Ron Washburn rushed for two touchdowns while Miles Rhodes had a pick-six.
- Christian Academy of Louisville (6-0): Def. Mercer County 51-7 | CAL has won every game by at least 35 points.
- Ballard (5-1): Lost to Manual 21-0 | The Bruin defense had another solid night, giving up only two touchdowns, but the offense struggled.
- Male (3-2): Def. Butler 36-0 | The Bulldogs triggered a running clock early in the third quarter.
- Woodford County (5-0) | Bye
- Trinity (3-3): Lost to St. X 13-8 | Jeremiah Lynn had four catches for 132 yards.
- Corbin (5-0) | Bye
- South Warren (3-2)
- Covington Catholic (5-1)
- Bowling Green (5-1)
- Mayfield (6-0)
- Lexington Catholic (4-1)
- Pikeville (4-2)
- Henderson County (5-1)
- Pulaski County (5-1)
- Beechwood (4-1)
- Madison Central (5-0)
- Southwestern (5-0)
- Union County (6-0)
- Bardstown (6-0)
- Greenwood (5-1)
- Owensboro Catholic (3-3)
- Owensboro (4-2)
- North Laurel (4–1)
Class 1A
- Pikeville
- Raceland
- Hazard
- Bethlehem
- Nicholas County
Class 2A
- Mayfield
- Beechwood
- Owensboro Catholic
- Breathitt County
- Shelby Valley
Class 3A
- Christian Academy of Louisville
- Union County
- Bardstown
- Paducah Tilghman
- Trigg County
Class 4A
- Boyle County
- Corbin
- Lexington Catholic
- Johnson Central
- Letcher County Central
Class 5A
- Frederick Douglass
- Woodford County
- South Warren
- Covington Catholic
- Bowling Green
Class 6A
- St. Xavier
- Dupont Manual
- Ballard
- Male
- Trinity
