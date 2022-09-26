KSR's Week 6 Kentucky High School Football Rankings

Photo by Steven Peake | Kentucky Sports Radio

Week 6 of the Kentucky high school football season has come to a close, which means we’ve updated the Top 25 rankings. Most notably, DuPont Manual moves up three spots to No. 4 after an impressive 20-0 win over then No. 4 Ballard. Manual’s district game at No. 1 St. Xavier on October 6 looms large.

Check out KSR’s entire Top 25 (plus a surprise No. 26 and No. 27) below. Last week’s rankings can be found here. A full schedule for Friday’s Week 7 games can be found through the link here.

KSR’s Week 6 Top 25 (+2) rankings

St. Xavier (4-1): Def. Trinity 13-8 | Trevor Havill’s 56-yard pass to Zach Marks early in the fourth quarter put the Tigers on top for good. Frederick Douglass (6-0): Def. Scott County 41-0 | Davaun Hart rushed for two touchdowns and UK commit Ty Bryant added a score in the Kroger KSR Game of the Week. Boyle County (6-0): Def. North Hardin 65-14 | Avery Bodner had 16 carries for 116 yards and two scores along with seven catches for 81 yards. DuPont Manual (6-0): Def. Ballard 21-0 | Zah’Ron Washburn rushed for two touchdowns while Miles Rhodes had a pick-six. Christian Academy of Louisville (6-0): Def. Mercer County 51-7 | CAL has won every game by at least 35 points. Ballard (5-1): Lost to Manual 21-0 | The Bruin defense had another solid night, giving up only two touchdowns, but the offense struggled. Male (3-2): Def. Butler 36-0 | The Bulldogs triggered a running clock early in the third quarter. Woodford County (5-0) | Bye Trinity (3-3): Lost to St. X 13-8 | Jeremiah Lynn had four catches for 132 yards. Corbin (5-0) | Bye South Warren (3-2) Covington Catholic (5-1) Bowling Green (5-1) Mayfield (6-0) Lexington Catholic (4-1) Pikeville (4-2) Henderson County (5-1) Pulaski County (5-1) Beechwood (4-1) Madison Central (5-0) Southwestern (5-0) Union County (6-0) Bardstown (6-0) Greenwood (5-1) Owensboro Catholic (3-3) Owensboro (4-2) North Laurel (4–1)

Class 1A

Pikeville Raceland Hazard Bethlehem Nicholas County

Class 2A

Mayfield Beechwood Owensboro Catholic Breathitt County Shelby Valley

Class 3A

Christian Academy of Louisville Union County Bardstown Paducah Tilghman Trigg County

Class 4A

Boyle County Corbin Lexington Catholic Johnson Central Letcher County Central

Class 5A

Frederick Douglass Woodford County South Warren Covington Catholic Bowling Green

Class 6A