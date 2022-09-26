ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup

Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
90min

Confirmed Euro 2024 qualifying pots

The dizzying international enthralment of the Nations League will soon give way to Euro 2024 qualification as teams look to succeed current champions Italy. The
SOCCER
ESPN

Scotland earn Nations League promotion in goalless draw with Ukraine

Scotland drew 0-0 away to Ukraine in the Nations League on Tuesday, securing a crucial point that sealed their promotion to the competition's top tier as the war-torn country hosted their final group game in Poland. Scotland, who started the inaugural edition of the competition in League C, finished top...
MLS
The Associated Press

World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Nations League#Italy#International Soccer#Group#Italians#The Nations League
ng-sportingnews.com

UEFA Nations League Finals 2022/23: Teams, matches, host country and format

The 2022/23 UEFA Nations League might be being played in the shadow of a World Cup but it has still delivered plenty of drama. From England getting relegated to France's surprise struggles, the competition has served up some great matches this year. With group games now concluded, all attention now...
UEFA
NBC Sports

UEFA Nations League: Schedule, how to watch, stream, TV, standings

UEFA Nations League champions France will not go back-to-back, and Portugal is battling with Spain in its bid to return to the throne room, highlighting the odds that a new Nations League winner will be crowned at the end of third edition of the tournament. England and Wales are no...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Portugal manager Fernando Santos names Spain amongst World Cup favourites

It was a sweet night for Spain in Braga on Tuesday, as they overcame their neighbours Portugal to secure top spot with an Alvaro Morata goal. It sends La Roja through to the final four of the Nations League, where they will face one of Croatia, Italy or the Netherlands in the semi-finals.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Luis Enrique says Portugal have 'BETTER PLAYERS' than his Spain side just two months out from the start of the World Cup as rivals prepare for winner-takes-all Nations League tie

Luis Enrique has admitted that he thinks Portugal has better players than Spain. Enrique has managed the Spanish national team since 2018 and will lead the nation at this summer's World Cup in Qatar. The 52-year-old, however, via Cabine Desportiva, has criticised his side less than two months away from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
62K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy