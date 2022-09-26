ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TN Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 3 Evening

6-3-3, Wild: 1

(six, three, three; Wild: one)

Cash 3 Midday

6-0-6, Wild: 6

(six, zero, six; Wild: six)

Cash 3 Morning

1-7-5, Wild: 7

(one, seven, five; Wild: seven)

Cash 4 Evening

3-8-0-5, Wild: 5

(three, eight, zero, five; Wild: five)

Cash 4 Midday

8-0-0-3, Wild: 5

(eight, zero, zero, three; Wild: five)

Cash 4 Morning

1-2-6-8, Wild: 3

(one, two, six, eight; Wild: three)

Cash4Life

01-08-11-31-57, Cash Ball: 4

(one, eight, eleven, thirty-one, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: four)

Lotto America

21-22-24-46-51, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2

(twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty-six, fifty-one; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $24,110,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000

Powerball

13-20-31-33-59, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3

(thirteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-three, fifty-nine; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000,000

Tennessee Cash

06-07-13-17-25, Bonus: 1

(six, seven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-five; Bonus: one)

Estimated jackpot: $440,000

