Rock Music

Guitar World Magazine

Watch Nancy Wilson perform Barracuda with Foo Fighters, Pink and Jon Theodore at second Taylor Hawkins tribute event

Wilson had previously performed Barracuda virtually with Taylor Hawkins as part of a lockdown cover in 2020. The second of two Taylor Hawkins tribute shows took place last night at LA’s Kia Forum, and featured 53 emotional musical performances dedicated to the late Foo Fighters drummer, who passed away suddenly earlier this year.
NME

Writer-producer Zack Estrin has died, aged 51

Zack Estrin – known for his work on Prison Break and Netflix’s Lost In Space – has died, aged 51. The writer-producer died in Hermosa Beach, California, on Friday September 23, confirmed by his talent agency, WME. Circumstances surrounding Estrin’s death are not currently clear. Estrin is...
The Independent

Chloe Grace Moretz reflects on her body being used as a meme on Family Guy

Chloe Grace Moretz has reflected on how a meme about her body in Family Guy negatively impacted her life.The 25-year-old actor – who has starred in films including 500 Days of Summer and Kick-Ass – opened up about how seeing memes of herself online affected her body image.Moretz spoke to Hunger about one particular picture that had been taken of her, in which she is entering a hotel after having gotten pizza.The photo was turned into a scene in the hit Fox sitcom Family Guy.In a season 10 episode titled “Amish Guy”, a character (based on the photo of...
NME

Billie Eilish to commemorate end of ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour with Apple Music livestream

Billie Eilish has announced a new concert film, Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, set to premiere this coming Friday (September 30). The film, announced yesterday (September 26), will be streamed on Apple Music Live on Friday. This date also officially marks the end of the seven-month tour, with Eilish performing for its final night at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.
American Songwriter

Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
Q 105.7

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins

Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
NME

Dr. Dre offers advice for Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance: “Put the right people around you, and have fun”

Dr. Dre has offered up advice for Rihanna, who will be headlining the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show next February. Following news of Rihanna’s performance, Dre shared his thoughts as part of an interview with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden. He began full of praise for the Barbadian singer: “I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.”
hotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine Speaks On Dubai Brawl, "DJ Got Smoked"

On Friday, September 23, Hollywood Unlocked revealed that 6ix9ine had gotten into a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai. According to sources, the rapper asked the DJ to play one of his songs for the crowd, but he refused. This allegedly led to the artist, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, attacking the DJ on the spot.
Page Six

Emily Ratajkowski dances with son after bathtub photos: ‘Stop talkin’ ‘bout me’

Emily Ratajkowski wants haters to “stop talkin’ ’bout” her after she posted nude photos bathing with her son, Sylvester. The model posted a carefree TikTok video Monday of herself dancing with the 1-year-old to telling lyrics from Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Tuned In Freestyle.” “This goes out to all y’all tuned in,” Ratajkowski, 31, lip-synched. “The hotties, the secret hotties, all you motherf–kers. “Talk about something y’all like / Stop talkin’ ’bout me,” the song continued. “Since y’all hate a bitch so much.” The actress posted the social media upload three days after her bathtub photos with Sylvester sparked backlash from the parenting police. “loml,”...
