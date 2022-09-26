Chloe Grace Moretz has reflected on how a meme about her body in Family Guy negatively impacted her life.The 25-year-old actor – who has starred in films including 500 Days of Summer and Kick-Ass – opened up about how seeing memes of herself online affected her body image.Moretz spoke to Hunger about one particular picture that had been taken of her, in which she is entering a hotel after having gotten pizza.The photo was turned into a scene in the hit Fox sitcom Family Guy.In a season 10 episode titled “Amish Guy”, a character (based on the photo of...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO