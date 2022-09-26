Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Nancy Wilson perform Barracuda with Foo Fighters, Pink and Jon Theodore at second Taylor Hawkins tribute event
Wilson had previously performed Barracuda virtually with Taylor Hawkins as part of a lockdown cover in 2020. The second of two Taylor Hawkins tribute shows took place last night at LA’s Kia Forum, and featured 53 emotional musical performances dedicated to the late Foo Fighters drummer, who passed away suddenly earlier this year.
Red Hot Chili Peppers share emotional tribute song for the late Eddie Van Halen
Red Hot Chili Peppers release new single, Eddie, inspired by their love for the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen
Jimmy Page Called 1 Led Zeppelin Song His ‘Baby’
He gave the world several memorable songs, but Jimmy Page once called one Led Zeppelin song his “baby.”
Billboard
Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Patient Number 9’ Is His Third Straight Rock Albums Chart Ruler
Ozzy Osbourne‘s Patient Number 9 launches as the rock icon’s third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, debuting atop the Sept. 24-dated survey. The set starts with 56,000 equivalent album units earned in the tracking week ending Sept. 15, according to Luminate,...
RELATED PEOPLE
loudersound.com
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
NME
Writer-producer Zack Estrin has died, aged 51
Zack Estrin – known for his work on Prison Break and Netflix’s Lost In Space – has died, aged 51. The writer-producer died in Hermosa Beach, California, on Friday September 23, confirmed by his talent agency, WME. Circumstances surrounding Estrin’s death are not currently clear. Estrin is...
Chloe Grace Moretz reflects on her body being used as a meme on Family Guy
Chloe Grace Moretz has reflected on how a meme about her body in Family Guy negatively impacted her life.The 25-year-old actor – who has starred in films including 500 Days of Summer and Kick-Ass – opened up about how seeing memes of herself online affected her body image.Moretz spoke to Hunger about one particular picture that had been taken of her, in which she is entering a hotel after having gotten pizza.The photo was turned into a scene in the hit Fox sitcom Family Guy.In a season 10 episode titled “Amish Guy”, a character (based on the photo of...
NME
Billie Eilish to commemorate end of ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour with Apple Music livestream
Billie Eilish has announced a new concert film, Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, set to premiere this coming Friday (September 30). The film, announced yesterday (September 26), will be streamed on Apple Music Live on Friday. This date also officially marks the end of the seven-month tour, with Eilish performing for its final night at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
musictimes.com
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert 2.0: Foo Fighters Reveal MORE Legendary Musicians To Perform
Taylor Hawkins' legacy will be forever unmatched as apparent during the first show of his tribute concert last September 3 that's why many fans are eager to watch the second show which will take place in a few days. According to Banana 101.5 Rocks, Foo Fighters finally announced the complete...
NME
Megan Thee Stallion creates website of mental health resources for fans
Megan Thee Stallion has created a website that collates an extensive list of mental health resources for her fans. The rapper retweeted a fan who shared the new site and called the move “real hot girl shit” yesterday (September 25). The website – dubbed Bad Bitches Have Bad...
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins
Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Behind the History and Meaning of the Song “Somebody That I Used To Know” by Gotye
What do you do when you break up with someone (especially in an ugly way)? When they become somebody, yes, that you “used to know”?. Do you distance yourself? Probably. Do you ignore them? Maybe. Do you forget their very existence because they’re the worst person on Earth? Ha!
Watch: Miley Cyrus Join Foo Fighters, Def Leppard for “Photograph” at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Tuesday night (Sept. 27), the Foo Fighters put on the second tribute concert in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Among the star-studded billing was Miley Cyrus, who teamed up with Def Leppard to perform a rendition of their 1983 hit “Photograph.”
Jim Root has issues with the new Slipknot album, takes a shot at Rage Against The Machine
“We could have taken our time with pre-production and put out a better product,” says Slipknot guitarist Jim Root
NME
Dr. Dre offers advice for Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance: “Put the right people around you, and have fun”
Dr. Dre has offered up advice for Rihanna, who will be headlining the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show next February. Following news of Rihanna’s performance, Dre shared his thoughts as part of an interview with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden. He began full of praise for the Barbadian singer: “I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.”
NFL・
digitalspy.com
The Big Bang Theory bosses discuss original character cut from pilot after audience "hated her"
The Big Bang Theory creators Bill Prady and Chuck Lorre have looked back on their hit show, revealing why one particular character didn't make the cut. For the series' 15th anniversary, Prady and Lorre opened up on rewriting the character of Penny, whose final version was played by Kaley Cuoco.
hotnewhiphop.com
6ix9ine Speaks On Dubai Brawl, "DJ Got Smoked"
On Friday, September 23, Hollywood Unlocked revealed that 6ix9ine had gotten into a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai. According to sources, the rapper asked the DJ to play one of his songs for the crowd, but he refused. This allegedly led to the artist, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, attacking the DJ on the spot.
Emily Ratajkowski dances with son after bathtub photos: ‘Stop talkin’ ‘bout me’
Emily Ratajkowski wants haters to “stop talkin’ ’bout” her after she posted nude photos bathing with her son, Sylvester. The model posted a carefree TikTok video Monday of herself dancing with the 1-year-old to telling lyrics from Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Tuned In Freestyle.” “This goes out to all y’all tuned in,” Ratajkowski, 31, lip-synched. “The hotties, the secret hotties, all you motherf–kers. “Talk about something y’all like / Stop talkin’ ’bout me,” the song continued. “Since y’all hate a bitch so much.” The actress posted the social media upload three days after her bathtub photos with Sylvester sparked backlash from the parenting police. “loml,”...
musictimes.com
Slipknot’s New Album Suffered Several Issues Before Release, Jim Root Reveals
Fans are patiently waiting for Slipknot's "The End, So Far" to be released later this week, but little did they know that the album underwent a lot of hardships before it came to fruition as discussed by Jim Root. Speaking to Music Radar, the guitarist detailed some of the problems...
Comments / 4