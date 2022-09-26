Cleveland musicians Mike Shields and Terry McHale have created a work of musical theater, their second, called Always the Horizon, loosely based on Shields’ family legends. Taking place nearly two decades after the Civil War, it follows the reappearance of a man to his family after 17 years and the stories he tells to his sister about what he did during those years. In that time, his path crossed, Forrest Gump-like, with historic events and people “one Cajun mystic who reveals a remarkable and peculiar truth about the McHugh family destiny.”

