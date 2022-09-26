Read full article on original website
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
History of the Cleveland-area’s Hispanic population and where most live now - Hispanic Heritage Month
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 is National Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States. More than half of Hispanic people in Cuyahoga County live in Cleveland. This month is used to acknowledge the 1-in-10 people who live here that identify as Hispanic or Latinx. Hispanic refers to...
Cleveland Jewish News
St. Vincent Charity to close hospital, lay off 978 workers
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center at East 22nd Street in Cleveland will close its emergency room and inpatient services by Nov. 15 and has given 978 workers warning that they may be laid off. The hospital announced the closure in a Sept. 14 news release from Sisters of Charity Health...
In caring for lost pooch, company discovered renewal of purpose, sense of community: Robert Granader
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS -- For some it’s back-to-school time, for many it’s also back-to-office season with CEOs trying to convince everyone a company exists at an office, not on Zoom. Pre-COVID our Cleveland office (in Mayfield Heights) had 70-odd workers trekking through the front door each day saying hello...
coolcleveland.com
Refugee Response’s REAP Benefit Takes Place at Ohio City Farm
The Cleveland nonprofit Refugee Response was founded in 2009 to work with refugees from around the world to get them settled in Cleveland and provide them resources and skills to rebuild their lives. One of their most conspicuous programs is Ohio City Farm where they train people who were farmers...
wksu.org
With new Moderna booster in short supply, get whatever shot's available, doctors say
Northeast Ohio's supply of the updated Moderna booster shot that protects against the new omicron variants has run out in some areas and is low in others after a reported inspection issue at a vaccine manufacturing plant in Indiana reported earlier this month. Summit County has run out of its...
Artisan maker Cleveland Chocolate Co. wins international awards
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Chocolate Co. in Tremont took five awards in prestigious “Americas Bean-to-Bar and Craft Chocolatier Competition” from the International Chocolate Awards organization. The 10-year-old competition recognizes the best work of artisan chocolate makers who create bars from traceable, fine cacao. These makers start with cacao...
newsnet5
Diaper Bank of Greater Cleveland collect donations for families in need as prices surge
CLEVELAND — As inflation continues to surge, parents of newborn babies and toddlers are really feeling the pinch. Diaper prices are on the rise and in some communities extremely hard to come by. Data shows that one in three families in the U.S. are reporting a diaper need. The...
Cleveland ordered to refund city income taxes to doctor working remotely out of state during pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Buckeye Institute, which challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living, has won a case involving the city of Cleveland. A Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judge on Monday ordered Cleveland to refund tax withholdings...
coolcleveland.com
Historical Musical Drama Debuts at West Side Irish American Club
Cleveland musicians Mike Shields and Terry McHale have created a work of musical theater, their second, called Always the Horizon, loosely based on Shields’ family legends. Taking place nearly two decades after the Civil War, it follows the reappearance of a man to his family after 17 years and the stories he tells to his sister about what he did during those years. In that time, his path crossed, Forrest Gump-like, with historic events and people “one Cajun mystic who reveals a remarkable and peculiar truth about the McHugh family destiny.”
23 Lake County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
PAINESVILLE, Ohio - Here are the Lake County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 584 of the nearly 752 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lake County cited were...
Cleveland’s 32nd Annual Senior Day was a celebration worthy of its honorees: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – One of my hobbies is trying new things – new experiences, events, restaurants, and even meeting new people. Since I’d never been, I decided to go to Cleveland’s Department of Aging 32nd Annual Senior Day last week at the always-lovely Public Auditorium. I had no idea what to expect – and that’s the thrill of new things that I enjoy.
coolcleveland.com
Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron
Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
Amid staffing shortages, Cuyahoga County questioning how many jobs actually needed
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Is Cuyahoga County’s payroll larger than it needs to be?. That’s the question at the heart of a new proposal to re-evaluate the county’s operational and organizational structure amid significant, and in some cases long-standing, staffing shortages -- and right before a transition of power. The assessment will consider the number of employees in each department, the supervisor-to-staff ratio, and other operational functions and recommend changes to improve efficiency.
Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Daniel Gaul faces misconduct accusations at Columbus hearing
COLUMBUS, Ohio –The fate of longtime Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Daniel Gaul is being considered by a three-commissioner panel after an eight-hour hearing Tuesday about the Democratic jurist’s courtroom conduct. Gaul, who is white, allegedly referred to Black men who appeared in his courtroom as “brother;” called...
Historic Tremont church transformed into luxury event space: The Elliot
CLEVELAND — Wedding and engagement season is in full swing, and one of the most important elements of a big day is the venue. A brand new destination to celebrate just opened in Tremont: The Elliot, owned and operated by former event coordinator Stephanie Ridgely. "In August of 2020,...
Ex-Independence financial adviser pleads guilty to role in fake charity scheme that provided tax shelter for wealthy clients
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A former top official at an Independence wealth-management company pleaded guilty Monday to his role in a scheme that provided a tax shelter for wealthy clients. Cullen Fischel, the former chief financial officer of Associated Concepts Agency, entered the plea in federal court in Cleveland to conspiring...
Many pet owners can no longer afford their pets, local humane officers say
Inflation and the rising cost of living is now impacting animal shelters because owners can no longer afford their pets.
City leaders to vote on tech to reduce gun violence in Cleveland neighborhoods
In less than 24 hours, Cleveland City leaders will vote on a proposal that would expand shot-spotting technology in neighborhoods where gun violence is an issue.
Gourmet meal kit curator Goldbelly brings chef Michael Symon, other local chefs into the home kitchen
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- You may not have chef extraordinaire Michael Symon cooking in your home kitchen, but you can have his favorite comfort food at home. We’re not talking takeout but a meal kit. The Cleveland native and Emmy-award-winning Food Network star worked with gourmet meal-kit provider Goldbelly to launch signature dishes this month. These ship nationwide.
Officials indicted in company hired to overhaul Ohio’s antiquated unemployment system: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Remember the mess of Ohio’s unemployment system at the start of the pandemic?. Thousands of Ohioans waited for weeks for their first payments, or lingered hours on hold, trying to straighten...
