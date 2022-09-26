ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

St. Vincent Charity to close hospital, lay off 978 workers

St. Vincent Charity Medical Center at East 22nd Street in Cleveland will close its emergency room and inpatient services by Nov. 15 and has given 978 workers warning that they may be laid off. The hospital announced the closure in a Sept. 14 news release from Sisters of Charity Health...
Refugee Response’s REAP Benefit Takes Place at Ohio City Farm

The Cleveland nonprofit Refugee Response was founded in 2009 to work with refugees from around the world to get them settled in Cleveland and provide them resources and skills to rebuild their lives. One of their most conspicuous programs is Ohio City Farm where they train people who were farmers...
Artisan maker Cleveland Chocolate Co. wins international awards

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Chocolate Co. in Tremont took five awards in prestigious “Americas Bean-to-Bar and Craft Chocolatier Competition” from the International Chocolate Awards organization. The 10-year-old competition recognizes the best work of artisan chocolate makers who create bars from traceable, fine cacao. These makers start with cacao...
Historical Musical Drama Debuts at West Side Irish American Club

Cleveland musicians Mike Shields and Terry McHale have created a work of musical theater, their second, called Always the Horizon, loosely based on Shields’ family legends. Taking place nearly two decades after the Civil War, it follows the reappearance of a man to his family after 17 years and the stories he tells to his sister about what he did during those years. In that time, his path crossed, Forrest Gump-like, with historic events and people “one Cajun mystic who reveals a remarkable and peculiar truth about the McHugh family destiny.”
Cleveland’s 32nd Annual Senior Day was a celebration worthy of its honorees: Leslie Kouba

CLEVELAND, Ohio – One of my hobbies is trying new things – new experiences, events, restaurants, and even meeting new people. Since I’d never been, I decided to go to Cleveland’s Department of Aging 32nd Annual Senior Day last week at the always-lovely Public Auditorium. I had no idea what to expect – and that’s the thrill of new things that I enjoy.
Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron

Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
Amid staffing shortages, Cuyahoga County questioning how many jobs actually needed

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Is Cuyahoga County’s payroll larger than it needs to be?. That’s the question at the heart of a new proposal to re-evaluate the county’s operational and organizational structure amid significant, and in some cases long-standing, staffing shortages -- and right before a transition of power. The assessment will consider the number of employees in each department, the supervisor-to-staff ratio, and other operational functions and recommend changes to improve efficiency.
Ex-Independence financial adviser pleads guilty to role in fake charity scheme that provided tax shelter for wealthy clients

CLEVELAND, Ohio— A former top official at an Independence wealth-management company pleaded guilty Monday to his role in a scheme that provided a tax shelter for wealthy clients. Cullen Fischel, the former chief financial officer of Associated Concepts Agency, entered the plea in federal court in Cleveland to conspiring...
Gourmet meal kit curator Goldbelly brings chef Michael Symon, other local chefs into the home kitchen

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- You may not have chef extraordinaire Michael Symon cooking in your home kitchen, but you can have his favorite comfort food at home. We’re not talking takeout but a meal kit. The Cleveland native and Emmy-award-winning Food Network star worked with gourmet meal-kit provider Goldbelly to launch signature dishes this month. These ship nationwide.
