ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Deandre Ayton Reveals His True Feelings About Being Signed By The Indiana Pacers Before Suns Matched The Offer Sheet: "I Was Happy... It Was All Done, I Guess."

Deandre Ayton was one of the highlighted players of this offseason, as his incumbent team, the Phoenix Suns, chose to not offer him a contract extension. As Ayton had just finished his rookie contract, the Suns had full matching rights to any rival contract that Ayton signed. This would allow the Suns to sign a deal with Ayton equivalent to what he was receiving on the open market.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Centre Daily

Thunder Players With Most to Prove in Training Camp

Oklahoma City is heading into an important season in completing the rebuild. This is a massive year for the development of the young core. There are a few players with a long-term spot already secured. Oklahoma City has locked down a number of key players for the foreseeable future. There are also players, however, that have plenty to prove heading into training camp.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job

Jamal Crawford is once again coming off the bench to provide some vital minutes in an NBA setting. These, however, might come during the pregame, halftime, and postgame as opposed to his regular clutch game time duties. Per the New York Post, Crawford has found yet another new NBA team,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Centre Daily

Pelicans Wrap Up 1st Training Camp Practice

The unofficial start to the 2022-2023 NBA season has begun for the New Orleans Pelicans. With Media Day wrapped up and the first preseason game less than 2 weeks away, the Pelicans gathered to hold the first organized team practice in preparation. Here are some notable quotes from the practice session.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Presti
Person
Ty Jerome
ESPN

Thunder get veteran forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. Harkless' $4.5 million contract will slot into the $4.9...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#The Phoenix Suns
Yardbarker

Cavs Interested in Trading for Suns’ Jae Crowder

That interest makes sense, given that the Cavs are currently still deciding on who will start at small forward (related Dribbles). Crowder could prove to be the perfect fit. He has already played for the Cavs once, during the LeBron James era, appearing in 53 games with Cleveland during the 2017-18 season. President of basketball operations Koby Altman traded Crowder to the Jazz in February 2018. A.
PHOENIX, AZ
Centre Daily

NFL: Status of Bucs-Chiefs Uncertain As Hurricane Approaches

Parts of the United States are facing uncertainty as Hurricane Ian rapidly approaches. As some communities evacuate to safer parts of the country, sports leagues have to make last-minute calls on how to handle the weekend slate of games. NFL EVP Jeff Miller gave a status update on the location...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Centre Daily

Dodgers News: Star Reliever Not Confident He’ll Be Ready for NLDS

Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen has pitched in just five games this year, spending most of the season on the injured list with a series of shoulder issues. This after being the best reliever in L.A.'s bullpen last year. Over the weekend, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Treinen will be on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

WATCH: Carl Jones on UCLA’s Pass Rush, Laiatu Latu Facing Washington

UCLA football edge rusher Carl Jones Jr. spoke to the media following the team's Tuesday morning practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Jones talked about how the Bruins plan to slow down Washington's pass attack, the development of his teammate John Humphrey, the internal competition among the edge rushers and how Laiatau Latu is helping them prepare to face his old team.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy