Deandre Ayton Reveals His True Feelings About Being Signed By The Indiana Pacers Before Suns Matched The Offer Sheet: "I Was Happy... It Was All Done, I Guess."
Deandre Ayton was one of the highlighted players of this offseason, as his incumbent team, the Phoenix Suns, chose to not offer him a contract extension. As Ayton had just finished his rookie contract, the Suns had full matching rights to any rival contract that Ayton signed. This would allow the Suns to sign a deal with Ayton equivalent to what he was receiving on the open market.
Monty Williams responds to Deandre Ayton’s bombshell about not talking since Suns’ playoffs exit
Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton dropped a bombshell on Tuesday after he revealed that he hadn’t spoken a single word to coach Monty Williams since they were eliminated from the playoffs last season. So much has transpired over the summer, but apparently, these two haven’t been very chatty at all.
Full Details On Jae Crowder’s Phoenix Suns Trade Request
The Phoenix Suns are kicking off training camp with NBA media day today, the first time the entire team will be together in a few months. But, there will be one noticeable absence when things get underway. Veteran forward Jae Crowder, who has been an integral part of the team’s...
Mavs Linked to Suns’ Jae Crowder in Trade Rumors
The Dallas Mavericks could use some extra depth at the wing position. According to a report from Shams Charania, Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder could be their answer.
Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Trade With Oklahoma City Thunder
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Centre Daily
Thunder Players With Most to Prove in Training Camp
Oklahoma City is heading into an important season in completing the rebuild. This is a massive year for the development of the young core. There are a few players with a long-term spot already secured. Oklahoma City has locked down a number of key players for the foreseeable future. There are also players, however, that have plenty to prove heading into training camp.
NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job
Jamal Crawford is once again coming off the bench to provide some vital minutes in an NBA setting. These, however, might come during the pregame, halftime, and postgame as opposed to his regular clutch game time duties. Per the New York Post, Crawford has found yet another new NBA team,...
Pelicans Wrap Up 1st Training Camp Practice
The unofficial start to the 2022-2023 NBA season has begun for the New Orleans Pelicans. With Media Day wrapped up and the first preseason game less than 2 weeks away, the Pelicans gathered to hold the first organized team practice in preparation. Here are some notable quotes from the practice session.
Thunder get veteran forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. Harkless' $4.5 million contract will slot into the $4.9...
Jae Crowder trade speculation: Destinations, landing spots, teams for Phoenix Suns forward
Jae Crowder trade speculation has swirled around the Phoenix Suns this offseason and it reached a boiling point after the Suns announced the veteran forward would not attend training camp starting Tuesday as Phoenix works on trading him. Where could Crowder end up in a trade?. Check out the latest...
OKC Thunder: Locker Room Buy-in High Despite Outside Noise and Continued Rebuild
The outside noise is loud around Oklahoma City and the franchise. Rumors of uneasiness among star players and possible rebuild altering trades have swirled for weeks prior to the opening of training camp. On Monday the Thunder held their annual media day to officially open training camp. OKC players shut...
Report: Jamal Crawford joining TNT, will replace Dwyane Wade as NBA analyst this season
TNT has found Dwyane Wade’s replacement. TNT has struck a deal with longtime guard Jamal Crawford to join the network’s NBA studio show on Tuesday nights this season, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. Crawford will be in studio on Tuesday nights this season with...
No NBA team has worse vibes entering the season than the Phoenix Suns
Deandre Ayton hasn't talked to his coach; Jae Crowder wants a trade, all while the Suns are handling the fallout from the investigation into owner Robert Sarver
TNT Hires Jamal Crawford to Replace Dwyane Wade in Studio Role
The former three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year will reportedly replace Wade in the company’s Tuesday night coverage of the NBA.
Cavs Interested in Trading for Suns’ Jae Crowder
That interest makes sense, given that the Cavs are currently still deciding on who will start at small forward (related Dribbles). Crowder could prove to be the perfect fit. He has already played for the Cavs once, during the LeBron James era, appearing in 53 games with Cleveland during the 2017-18 season. President of basketball operations Koby Altman traded Crowder to the Jazz in February 2018. A.
NFL: Status of Bucs-Chiefs Uncertain As Hurricane Approaches
Parts of the United States are facing uncertainty as Hurricane Ian rapidly approaches. As some communities evacuate to safer parts of the country, sports leagues have to make last-minute calls on how to handle the weekend slate of games. NFL EVP Jeff Miller gave a status update on the location...
Dodgers News: Star Reliever Not Confident He’ll Be Ready for NLDS
Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen has pitched in just five games this year, spending most of the season on the injured list with a series of shoulder issues. This after being the best reliever in L.A.'s bullpen last year. Over the weekend, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Treinen will be on...
WATCH: Carl Jones on UCLA’s Pass Rush, Laiatu Latu Facing Washington
UCLA football edge rusher Carl Jones Jr. spoke to the media following the team's Tuesday morning practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Jones talked about how the Bruins plan to slow down Washington's pass attack, the development of his teammate John Humphrey, the internal competition among the edge rushers and how Laiatau Latu is helping them prepare to face his old team.
Milwaukee Bucks A Potential Landing Spot For Jae Crowder?
With the Phoenix Suns and veteran forward Jae Crowder looking to part ways before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Milwaukee Bucks are a championship contending team who could pursue a trade for Crowder.
Suns’ Deandre Ayton, coach Monty Williams have not spoken since Game 7 blowout, benching
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton said that he has not spoken with head coach Monty Williams since the Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks last season.
