Read full article on original website
Related
islandernews.com
Local Rotarians hear of the District’s planned activities for the year
During a recent breakfast meeting of the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne, Michael Wayne Kesti, Rotary District 6990 Governor, described the district’s planned activities, then shared some inspirational “Rotary Moments.”. Kesti gave his report to local Rotary Club President Patricia Romano and the members and guests, after which...
islandernews.com
As island’s youth sports kick into high gear, leagues looks to Council to address issues with participation rules and field availability
Youth sports teams are getting ready for their fall seasons on Key Biscayne, and with all the preparation comes the desire for victories and championships. But, it also has raised some issues, most notably when it comes to who qualifies for roster spots and how fields can be shared between various sports. Glen Waldman, representative for the seven-member Village Athletic Advisory Board, and several parents addressed these issues before the last Village Council.
islandernews.com
Farmers Market brings joy to the Key Biscayne community every week
On an average Saturday morning, you’ll find a lot of movement in the parking lot of the Key Biscayne Community Church. Vendors set up their stands and lay out their products as they get ready to come to the farmer’s market. The market is stationed at 355 Glenridge...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Commission Approves Lower Millage Rate, Lose $1M for Parks, Events
The feeling at the final budget discussion for 2023 was similar to living through a hostage situation. Negotiations for the final millage rate on September 22 took over six hours, leaving some members of the commission, along with city staff, visibly defeated. After approving the do-not-exceed millage rate last week...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlrn.org
After years of scrutiny, Miami-Dade schools reviews discipline policies in response to grand jury
For years, Miami-Dade County Public Schools has faced scrutiny for its so-called “Student Success Centers” — alternative sites for students facing suspensions that some say left kids without adequate instruction or counseling. Now, MDCPS is putting the success centers on hiatus and reviewing its student discipline policies, after state officials accused the district of “laundering” school safety data.
tamaractalk.com
Broward Schools Cancel Classes Due to Hurricane Ian
Broward County Public Schools have canceled all classes Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Ian, administrators said. Before and after school activities are also canceled, including field trips, night classes, and aftercare. The district chose to hold regular classes Tuesday. But all after-school activities, field trips, and night classes were...
baptisthealth.net
Innovative Clinical Program at Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute Keeps Patients on the Path to Better Health
When it comes to risk factors for cardiovascular disease, Hulon Moorman ticked all the boxes. Family history? His mother had a host of cardiac conditions and his brother had a heart attack at age 29, succumbing to cardiac disease 10 years later. Overall health? He’s a lifelong smoker and drinker, overweight and has sleep apnea and high cholesterol, among other conditions.
miamibeachfl.gov
City of Miami Beach Declares State of Emergency
The City of Miami Beach has declared a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the city with tropical storm conditions, including flooding in low-lying areas and strong wind gusts. “While Miami Beach is not expected to experience any direct impacts from Hurricane Ian, I am declaring...
RELATED PEOPLE
islandernews.com
M-DCPS to be closed on Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday 29, 2022 due to Hurricane Ian
Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres announced today that all schools, including Region and District offices, will be closed Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29, 2022. Including Key Biscayne K-8 Center and MAST Academy, all schools have been confirmed to close for the two-day period...
tamaractalk.com
City of Tamarac Updates Residents on Hurricane Ian
Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Ian, the City of Tamarac followed the lead of Broward County and the State of Florida in issuing an official State of Emergency on Tuesday. To summarize NOAA’s recent update, Hurricane Ian has had a slight directional shift toward the southeast and now...
franchising.com
Metal Supermarkets Fort Lauderdale Welcomes New Ownership
Metal Supermarkets Owner Takes on Leadership at Second Gold Coast Store. September 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Infusing renewed energy and customer service commitment to an established local business, Metal Supermarkets is pleased to announce new ownership of its Fort Lauderdale store by existing franchisee Chip Jones.
luxury-houses.net
Substantially Remodeled Waterfront Home with Fully Furnished with Italian Designer Furniture Asks $7.9 Million in Fort Lauderdale
The Home in Fort Lauderdale, a remodeled waterfront estate sited on an oversized lot on a desirable street in Coral Ridge featuring luxurious entertainment amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 2726 NE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ani Romanson (Phone: 954-338-8277) & Rory Vanucchi (Phone: 954-667-7182) at Florida Luxurious Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Fort Lauderdale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
islandernews.com
Rainy Tuesday Key Biscayne dining options Dining
With the impact on Hurricane Ian on the island - heavy rains and flooding - residents should be careful while venturing out to dine or pick up foods We suggest calling the restaurant ahead of time as hours of operations might change at our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants this Tuesday September 27.
wflx.com
Cancellations, closures caused by Hurricane Ian
Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Okeechobee County public schools will be closed Wednesday. All classes at the University of South Florida have been canceled through Thursday, while classes at Florida State University...
multihousingnews.com
MG Developer JV Scores $148M for Luxury Miami-Area Project
Upon completion, the 559-unit community will be the tallest residential development in Hialeah, Fla. A joint venture between MG Developer, Baron Property Group and Township Capital has obtained $148 million in construction financing for Metro Parc, a 559-unit luxury multifamily project in Hialeah, Fla. Colliers secured and HKS Real Estate Advisors procured the 30-month loan from Post Road Group. The development will break ground in December 2022 and is expected to come online in the spring of 2024.
Possible tornando damaged Davie mobile home park
FORT LAUDERDALE - At least 10 mobile homes were damaged overnight by a possible tornado in Davie. Several homes were severely damaged at the mobile home park in the 600 block of SW 135th Terrace in Davie. The high winds ripped the siding off some homes and also mangled a carport, the flying aluminum hit caused the power to go out after it hit a power line. "My phone went off at 1:27 a.m., it woke me up, I looked outside and I saw their home, it was just, it was bad. It felt like a freight train...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlrn.org
Marjory Stoneman Douglas wanted her house to be a museum. Why is it taking so long?
Before her death in 1998 at the age of 108, the author and famed environmentalist Marjory Stoneman Douglas told friends she hoped her simple cottage in Coconut Grove would one day become an inspiration to others. Douglas had spent seven decades in the house tucked into the back of a...
islandernews.com
Key Biscayne Police Blotter for September 12 to September 25
Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of September 12 to September 25. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs. September 12, 2022. While patrolling overnight, officers discovered several unsecured bicycles in front of 725 Myrtlewood Lane....
islandernews.com
On the healthier side of Key Biscayne dining
Make it a healthy start to your week by enjoying a healthier meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, September 26, 2022. Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a La Scala meal makes Mondays that much more special. Looking for a healthier...
wlrn.org
Fort Lauderdale approves deal turning former incinerator site into movie studio
It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build.
Comments / 0