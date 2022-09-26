ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

What changes have been made since the death of Cedric Lofton

By Julia Thatcher
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dVbTF_0iAgjwmm00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One year ago today, Sept. 26, 17-year-old Cedric Lofton’s death would echo through Wichita, Sedgwick County and the nation.

Lofton died in the hospital two days after being taken into custody.

Here is a timeline of what led up to his death.

On Sept. 24, 2021, his foster father calls 911 to report Cedric having a mental breakdown. His foster father wanted him evaluated for mental health issues. Police report he resisted assaulting officers.

Lofton is then taken to the juvenile intake and assessment center known as JIAC.

KSN.com coverage of the death of Cedric Lofton

Within two hours, staff reported Lofton as having mental issues and fighting with staff. Lofton is held face down with his hands restrained and his arms behind his back.

Eventually, JIAC staff could not find a pulse and started CPR. Finally, EMS arrives at JIAC, revives Lofton, and takes him to the hospital.

He never regained consciousness, and he died on Sept. 26.

An autopsy from the Sedgwick County coroner ruled his death a homicide in December 2021.

New questions about Cedric Lofton’s death

Ahead of the anniversary, KSN News spoke with Cedric Lofton’s brother.

Marquan Teetz, who has filed a lawsuit in the case , describes the last year as one full of the pain of darkness. KSN asked if he thought enough had been done following Lofton’s death. He says no and shares what he would like to see happen to those involved.

“Locked away, all in prison, at the very least, I would expect them to be fired, but with them currently working there, I don’t really see much progress yet at the moment,” Teetz said.

The initial call from Cedric Lofton’s foster father asked for mental health assistance. After an altercation at the house, Wichita police brought Lofton to JIAC instead of the hospital.

Teetz says a number of wrongs were made leading up to his brother’s death, pointing to a greater conversation and more resources for mental health.

“I can’t seem to fathom still how in the world in 2021 do we still not have the right mental crisis, like 911 should already be expecting those types of calls all the time.”

Lawsuit: Death of Black teen at juvenile center foreshadowed

A year later, Teetz hopes people remember Lofton as someone who made people laugh and feel comfortable.

The task force was created to review the circumstances leading to Lofton’s death. They met for the first time on Feb. 3. It released what it saw as ways to improve the system.

Changes made to the Sedgwick County juvenile corrections system include updating the use of force policy to include the recommendations from the task force.

Having 24/7 nursing and mental health staff in its juvenile facilities and staff be trained on trauma care for youth. More conversations about future changes are scheduled to happen next month.

Sedgwick County prosecutor: No charges in Cedric Lofton’s death

According to the task force, the Wichita Police Department has completed 27% of the recommendations, and 60% are in progress. Thirteen percent have not started. It includes a crisis hotline and standardized training on de-escalation and mental health first aid topics.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 2

Dean Parr
2d ago

This would have never happened if a Republican was President when Bill Clinton defunded all mental institutions in America 🇺🇸!!!

Reply
2
Related
KAKE TV

Wichita man arrested following cutting incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -WPD has arrested 39-year-old Samuel Burns of Wichita following an investigation into a cutting incident in the 1600 block of N. Pennsylvania. Interference with law enforcement. Criminal threat. At approximately 6:45 p.m. Monday, WPD officers were dispatched to a disturbance with weapon call in the 1600 block...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Jury finds Wichita man guilty of rape

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury has found a Wichita man guilty of rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated intimidation of a witness. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said the jury deliberated for two days before finding Patrick Newborn, 35, guilty of a total of 33 counts. One of the crimes happened in mid-September 2020. […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Hutchinson police arrest 2 in child solicitation case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Hutchinson police have arrested two people following an investigation into an alleged juvenile sex offense. Capt. Michael Collins said Mark Rank, 57, was booked for one count of electronic solicitation -- believing the child to be 14 to 15 years of age -- and two counts of indecent solicitation of a child. Margaret Myrick, 61, was arrested for conspiracy to commit indecent solicitation of a child.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. “I got up [Monday]. I opened...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alex Nunez

There is concern for the mental health of a runaway central-Kansas teenager who appears to be on the move. Alex Nunez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Great Bend. It's believed he is on his way to Wichita, his family shares. Alex was last seen wearing a black...
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

WFD announces death of firefighter Curt Mohr

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita firefighter who had been battling cancer since 2018 has died. Curt Mohr officially retired on Sept. 7 after 28 years with the Wichita Fire Department. The department says that in 2018, Mohr was diagnosed with an aggressive cancerous brain tumor. He spent his final assignment with the department at […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health First Aid#Prison#Wichita Police Department#Mental Health Issues#Violent Crime#Ems
Little Apple Post

Man sentenced in 'swatting' case that led to Kan. man's death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for his role in a hoax phone call that led police to shoot and kill an innocent man in 2017. Shane Gaskill was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to wire fraud, KSN reported. He was originally placed on probation but faced renewed prosecution after violating the terms of his probation.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
kfdi.com

Wichita woman arrested for fatal 2020 shooting

Police have arrested a 31-year-old Wichita woman in connection with a fatal shooting outside a club two years ago. Autumn Metcalf was booked into jail after her arrest on Monday. She was wanted for the August, 2020 shooting death of 33-year-old Joe Wheeler III, who was found dead in his car outside the Baby Dolls club in the 4900 block of North Arkansas. Police said a disturbance broke out inside the club and continued in the parking lot.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Winfield man killed in Cowley County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 49-year-old Winfield man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on US Highway 77 in Cowley County on Tuesday. The crash happened at around 5:40 a.m. in the 33000 block of the roadway. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Eric Michael Andes was traveling north on Highway 77 when it left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop in the median.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wish granted: Kansan gets new kidney, returns to work

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Back and better than ever, a Kansas man has returned to work as a paramedic following a lengthy health battle. “This is what I have always loved to do,” said Shawn Lamm. Lamm, 46, started with Butler County EMS in June of 2022, just a few months after receiving a […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wichita man in wheelchair killed after being hit by truck

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man in a wheelchair was killed after being hit by a truck on Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), at 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to an injury accident at the intersection of Broadway and MacArthur. Upon arrival, officers say they located 68-year-old Charlie Jones, of […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy