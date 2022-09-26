ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Betty White's personal belongings and show memorabilia to be auctioned

Fans of the late Hollywood icon Betty White will now have a chance to own one of her belongings, as many will go up for auction beginning Friday. Beverly Hills-based Julien's Auctions will be offering up over 1,500 items, including White's jewelry, artwork, signed scripts, memorabilia from her TV shows, furniture and other household and personal belongings.
TV SHOWS
Daily Mail

Betty White's personal property including jewelry, gowns, home furnishings, and awards to be auctioned off in Beverly Hills

The late great Betty White's personal property - estimated to be worth around $2M - will be auctioned off this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Julien's Auctions Beverly Hills. Among the 1,500 lots of the national treasure's belongings includes her jewelry, gowns, home furnishings, artwork, awards, scripts, and other memorabilia left at her homes in Brentwood and Carmel.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reuters

Betty White's belongings being auctioned for the public to take home

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Over 1,600 belongings from the late American actor Betty White will be up for auction this week, from her old TV and Disney VHS collection to her Cadillac. Taking place both online and in-person, the auction at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25 also includes her dining room table, a blue ceramic horse, and her leather baby shoes. The list goes on.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Ludden
Person
Betty White

Comments / 0

Community Policy