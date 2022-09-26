Kentucky's Blue-White Game set for October 22 in Pikeville

Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

As promised, John Calipari is taking the Blue-White Game to Eastern Kentucky. UK just announced that the annual Blue-White intrasquad scrimmage will take place Saturday, October 22 at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville. It will tip off at 6 p.m.

The game will give the program another opportunity to assist those affected by July’s deadly floods. In addition to the game, the team will travel to Eastern Kentucky for the day and conduct a community service activity for those impacted by the natural disaster through local organizations to continue the relief efforts. Prior to the game commencing, there will be a pregame Fan Fest outside of Appalachian Wireless Arena, highlighted by the UK basketball pregame show.

“We’re excited to be able to come and play for the fans of eastern Kentucky,” John Calipari said in a press release. “This is a unique opportunity for the people in our state who have been affected and we hope we can provide a temporary escape with basketball and community engagement.”

All ticket revenue will go to those affected by the devastating floods through Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief. Ticket information and further details will be announced at a later date through Appalachian Wireless Arena and Ticketmaster.com.