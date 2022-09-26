4-star 2023 DB Bryce Thornton recaps unofficial visit to Alabama
2023 DB Bryce Thornton discusses his Saturday visit to Tuscaloosa, thoughts on their play in the secondary, if he'll officially visit Alabama, upcoming decision, and more.
2023 DB Bryce Thornton discusses his Saturday visit to Tuscaloosa, thoughts on their play in the secondary, if he'll officially visit Alabama, upcoming decision, and more.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0