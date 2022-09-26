Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blues, Maple Leafs, Flames, Golden Knights
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it sounds like the St. Louis Blues are kicking tires on a trade for defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Meanwhile, there is some thought that the impasse between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Rasmus Sandin might be coming to an end. The Calgary Flames may have...
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From the Red Wings’ 2022 Red vs. White Scrimmage
The annual “Red vs. White” scrimmage is always the event that concludes the Detroit Red Wings’ training camp, at least as far as the Traverse City public is concerned. As is the case with most inter-team scrimmages, the main focus is applying concepts that were introduced over the course of training camp in a game setting. Nobody is out to hurt anyone, and there’s really nothing but bragging rights one the line (who knows, maybe the losing team also splits the dinner bill that night.)
NHL
Recap: Avs Begin Preseason Against Minnesota and Vegas
The Colorado Avalanche began their preseason schedule with split-squad an away contest against the Minnesota Wild in the afternoon and a home match against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at Ball Arena. The Avalanche suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota in the afternoon, while the home squad...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Scandella, Preseason Begins, Fourth Line & More
The St. Louis Blues are back in action with preseason games starting all around the NHL. With the league back on its normal schedule, the Blues will have a few weeks to ramp things up before they open the season on Oct. 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. With all of this said, there are still questions about the Blues roster and who makes it. Those will be decided over the next few weeks with many players in the running.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks – 9/27/2022
The St. Louis Blues are off to a hot start in the 2022-23 preseason. After defeating the Dallas Stars last night, 4-0, the team is now 2-0. Tonight, they’ll be traveling northeast to the United Center to face-off against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 PM. The team has a...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Big Salary Cap Jump
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Elliotte Friedman talks about the status of conversations between David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks have lost two key forwards from their top six for a few weeks. The Toronto Maple Leafs have to shift things around in the absence...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Penguins to kick off 2022-23 preseason
Detroit set to play first of eight preseason games before Opening Night on Oct. 14. The Detroit Red Wings will kick off their 2022-23 preseason schedule on the road Tuesday night, facing the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 7 p.m. puck drop at PPG Paints Arena. Tuesday's 2022-23 preseason opener will...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers Face LTIR, Cap Predicament with Couturier, Ellis
Despite a clearly inferior level of talent to the NHL’s top teams, the Philadelphia Flyers still face one of the bleakest salary cap situations in the league. Eight players on their current roster will make $5 million or more in 2022-23. Four of the eight are at least 30 years old. They face major injury concerns with two of their most accomplished and expensive veteran players, Ryan Ellis and Sean Couturier.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Rasmussen Eager to Build on Last Season’s Success
The 2021-22 season will always be remembered as the year Detroit Red Wings fans were introduced to Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, and for good reason. However, buried somewhere in the footnotes of their 2021-22 season is the fact that it was also when forward Michael Rasmussen made some real progress towards becoming a key fixture in the Red Wings’ lineup.
The Hockey Writers
3 Kraken Players To Watch During The 2022-23 Preseason
Hockey is back, sort of. The Seattle Kraken play their first preseason game of the 2022-23 campaign on Monday, Sept. 26, against the Edmonton Oilers. Last season versus their Alberta-based divisional foes, Seattle went 1-2, scoring nine goals while allowing 13. While most of the opening night roster looks set, there are still battles going on in the form of who will be this team’s 12th forward and seventh defenceman, as well as which players will be the first call-ups if injuries hit. Here are three players to keep an eye on this preseason as they fight for their roles within the Kraken organization.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres’ Prospect Lucas Rousek Shines In Early Preseason
The Buffalo Sabres have had a successful start to their preseason by going 2-0 with their recent win Tuesday evening versus the Philadelphia Flyers. Both games have featured some of the presumed NHL roster along with some hopeful prospects on the cusp of making the big club, and it has been the kids that have been shining through early on. During their game against the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon, the Sabres completed a comeback win in overtime, featuring goals from Dylan Cozens, Tyson Kozak, Jack Quinn, and Vinnie Hinostroza, so it was primarily the “kids” getting things done for that game.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Senators’ 2022 Preseason Opener vs. Maple Leafs
The Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs kicked off the 2022-23 preseason on Saturday with two “split-squad” games. The first featured newcomers such as Alex Debrincat, Claude Giroux, and Cam Talbot, while the second had the top forward line from the 2021-22 season. The Senators lost the first...
The Hockey Writers
3 Devils With the Most to Prove in 2022-23
The New Jersey Devils are coming to a crucial part of their multi-year rebuild. 13 players have their contracts up next summer, and many are competing with an extra chip on their shoulders. With that said, it’s a big year for some in particular when it comes to proving themselves for the 2022-23 season. Here are three Devils that have to showcase the most over the next several months.
The Hockey Writers
5 Devils Takeaways From Preseason Win vs. Canadiens
It’s been a minute since writing a takeaways post, but the 2022-23 preseason got underway last night for the New Jersey Devils. They traveled to Montreal to take on the Canadiens and came away with a 2-1 victory to open up exhibition games. Here are five takeaways from last night’s win ahead of a tilt against the New York Islanders at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Watch: PHN Penguins Postgame, Breaking Down the Good & Bad
The Pittsburgh Penguins turned in a homework assignment that the dog clearly chewed up. With most of their NHL regulars dressed for Preseason Game 3, the Penguins lost to the underwhelming Detroit Red Wings 6-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Read Dave Molinari’s Penguins postgame here. The Penguins’...
The Hockey Writers
3 Canucks’ Players to Step up With Boeser Out
The Vancouver Canucks announced Brock Boeser is set to miss three to four weeks after undergoing successful hand surgery. Boeser hurt himself at practice on day three of the club’s training camp. He will likely miss five to seven regular season games. During training camp, head coach Bruce Boudreau...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ Injuries Create Opportunities for Klimovich & Karlsson
Unfortunately, the words preseason and training camp always seem to go hand in hand with the word injury. The Vancouver Canucks know this all too well as they have had to deal with them every preseason, especially when it comes to Brock Boeser. When the puck drops against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 12, he will not be in the lineup for the second-straight season opener, this time after suffering an injury to his hand in Whistler. In fact, it was significant enough to require surgery and a rehab period of 3-4 weeks.
The Hockey Writers
Senators News & Rumors: Stützle, Motte & Sanderson
It was a busy weekend for the Ottawa Senators, who played twice versus the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday [Sept. 24]. Head coach D.J. Smith’s team left Scotiabank Arena with one win and one loss, showcasing their offseason additions for the first time. The Senators took the lead in...
The Hockey Writers
3 Canadiens Who Could Be Traded Before the Season Starts
The Montreal Canadiens have started their training camp and preseason games this week. So far in the rookie tournament and the multiple intrasquad scrimmages they have played, there have been a few young players outplaying the veterans and working hard for a spot on the opening night roster. For them to make the team, however, there needs to be some room made.
The Hockey Writers
Flames Shouldn’t Rush to Extend MacKenzie Weegar
In the days after acquiring both Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar from the Florida Panthers, it was clear that the Calgary Flames needed to do everything in their power to get both signed to contract extensions. After all, at the time of the deal, both were on contracts that had just one year remaining.
