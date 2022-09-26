Read full article on original website
Related
NHL reportedly notifying teams of 'sharp' salary-cap increase
Per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the NHL has been informing and preparing teams for a sharp salary cap increase over the next three seasons. If it holds true, it’s a landmark point financially in the league’s post-COVID operations and continued growth. According to Friedman’s reporting, the salary cap...
NHL・
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Dan McLean: From the Prairies to Australia to the NHL
Some guys have hockey in their blood from the moment they were born. I think you could safely say that about Pittsburgh Penguins amateur scout Dan McLean, as he possesses a keen eye for detail in hockey and in life that has helped propel him to a successful scouting career in the NHL.
Penguins’ Petry Fined the Max By NHL for Preseason Punch
CRANBERRY — At least one of the Pittsburgh Penguins lost more than an exhibition game Tuesday night. Defenseman Jeff Petry has been fined $5,000 — the maximum allowed under the league’s collective bargaining agreement — by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for roughing Detroit forward Jonatan Berggren at 5:46 of the second period of the Red Wings’ 6-2 victory at PPG Paints Arena.
Yardbarker
Seattle continues trek into playoff spot against FC Cincinnati
Each remaining game is a virtual must-win for the Seattle Sounders to reach the MLS Cup Playoffs, beginning with Tuesday night's clash against visiting FC Cincinnati. But as Seattle (12-16-3, 39 points) tries to close the gap on the seven Western Conference playoff places, they may be doing so without some of their most important healthy players.
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Thunder-Hawks trade
The Atlanta Hawks found themselves staring down a situation where they’d enter the 2022-2023 NBA season around $1.7 million over the luxury tax threshold. However, the situation is officially null now that they’ve completed a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Hawks...
markerzone.com
NHL RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS FACING VANCOUVER CANUCKS' OWNER AQUILINI
Late last night, a report broke detailing a flurry of accusations against Vancouver Canucks owner, Francesco Aquilini, including physical and psychological abuse. The suit was filed by Aquilini's estranged ex-wife and the former couple's three children, each of whom denied having any contact with their father since the parents' divorce in 2013.
NHL・
NHL
The Nicaraguan Patch on a Hockey Jacket
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Bill Guerin. Bill Guerin's youth hockey jacket was littered with patches highlighting his early successes. The Worcester, Massachusetts native received a number of hattrick celebration and playmaking patches from USA Hockey in his youth to don at the local rinks and tournaments. But then Guerin's...
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Steel & Sustr Fighting for Roster Spots in Preseason Game
The Minnesota Wild are back in preseason action against the Colorado Avalanche tonight at 9 PM ET, only this time they’ll suit up as the road team. The Wild came away with an overtime win on Sunday against an admittedly star-less Avalanche squad after being up by two goals at the end of the second period. While preseason games rarely hold much value in terms of how well teams compare to each other, it is always fun to start the season off with a win.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to Iranian national team’s brave gesture
Iran isn’t really into free speech or people being critical of the government. And over the past couple weeks, over 70 Iranians have been killed protesting the country and its police after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in custody for allegedly wearing a loose Hijab. The protests are a...
FIFA・
Comments / 0