Gainesville, FL

No. 1 safety in 2024 class locks in return visit to the Swamp

By Corey Bender
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170p8U_0iAgiYgp00

Although the matchup does not take place until Oct. 15, the University of Florida’s visitors list for the LSU game continues to grow.

K.J. Bolden, a five-star prospect and the No. 1-ranked safety in the 2024 class, tells Gators Online he will also be inside the Swamp for the SEC matchup.

“I’m coming Oct. 15,” Bolden told me on Monday morning.

Representing Buford (Ga.) High, the All-American defensive back is not the only prospect from his school who is visiting UF that weekend. Highly-regarded 2024 EDGE KingJoseph Edwards and No. 3-ranked 2025 linebacker Jadon Perlotte previously confirmed their attendance as well. All three prospects have been offered by Billy Napier’s staff.

According to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, Bolden also ranks as the No. 4 prospect overall.

Napier’s staff has already hosted Bolden multiple times, while Dan Mullen and company played host last year. The Gators might have some ground to make up here but are in consistent communication with the Peach State native. Co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, Patrick Toney, reached out shortly after midnight on Sept. 1 as well.

According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, Georgia is trending with odds of 35 percent. Clemson is sitting in the No. 2 spot with a percentage of 10.4, while Florida, Alabama and Ohio State are some schools to keep an eye on as well.

Scouting Report on K.J. Bolden

One of the top overall athletes in the 2024 cycle early on. Has a plus frame checking in at 6-foot, 185 pounds with a 6-foot-4 wing-span prior to his junior season. Bolden has a personal best mark of 10.76 seconds in the 100 meters, showing outstanding high-end speed early on in his high school career. Also tests well in the combine setting.

Plays both ways for Georgia powerhouse Buford High as a receiver and defensive back. Projects as a defensive back and likely at safety long-term, where his combination of athleticism and length makes him one of the nation’s best. Will need to improve his ball skills to be a top receiver prospect, but has the coordination to be well above average as a defensive back in that regard. — On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power

Stay tuned to Gators Online.

