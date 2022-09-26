John Hartman, who co-founded the Doobie Brothers in 1969 and would go on to win two Grammy Awards with the rock band, has died at age 72. The Doobie Brothers announced on their official Twitter and Instagram pages that the drummer has passed away but did not share a cause of death. “Today we are thinking of John Hartman, or Little John to us," the band wrote. “John was a wild spirit, great drummer, and showman during his time in the Doobies. He was also a close friend for many years and an intricate part of the band personality! We send our condolences to all his loved ones at this difficult time. Rest In Peace John.” In 2020, Hartman and the other surviving members of the band were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The band had a string of hits including Listen To The Music, China Grove and What a Fool Believes.

