Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen Walters
Yardbarker
OJ Simpson Sends Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin An Important Message Ahead Of Week 4
Just as expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation is already causing discussion and controversy. Through three games, the Mitch Trubisky experiment hasn’t gone all that well. After winning the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, the black and gold have since lost two straight. Now sitting at 1-2 heading...
Yardbarker
“Strong Sense” Steelers Players Would Prefer Matt Canada Be Removed From Offensive Coordinator Job
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is horrendous. They haven’t scored a first quarter offensive touchdown since last season when they played the Detroit Lions on November 11th. Through the first three games this season, they’ve managed three offensive touchdowns, and because of that, they have lost two of those games. They were embarrassed during the second half of their Thursday night loss in Cleveland. After taking a 14-13 lead into the half, Pittsburgh could only manage to get one field goal the rest of the way.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Jimmy G struggles in ugly loss to Broncos
DENVER — The new/old look 49ers took the field Sunday night for the first time this season. Jimmy Garoppolo officially reclaimed his old starting job after second-year quarterback Trey Lance was lost for the season with a fracture and ligament damage to his right ankle. Garoppolo struggled mightily in...
CBS Sports
Former Steelers great Hines Ward shares the main reason why he is not in the Hall of Fame
Hines Ward is quick to recall a 2008 game between the Steelers and Texans, a game where the former Steelers wideout caught two early touchdowns as Pittsburgh won in a rout. While the Steelers spent the majority of the second half running the ball and protecting their big lead, the Texans aired it out while utilizing the talents of their No. 1 wideout, Andre Johnson. The Steelers ultimately won the game, but Johnson finished with gaudier numbers. It's just one example of Ward winning the game but, based on circumstances outside of his control, not putting up bigger numbers than one of his peers.
Yardbarker
The Raiders Need to Fire Josh McDaniel’s Now!
On January 31st, The Las Vegas Raiders made a bold move in hiring offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as head coach. McDaniels, well known for being a coordinator in New England, had a history of being a head coach in the NFL. The Raiders have hope the former New England coordinator has learned from his past experiences for success. In the first three weeks of the 2022 season, anything but success is happening for Vegas. The season is a bust for Las Vegas with an 0-3 record, and McDaniels is a prime reason. The offense looks sloppy, with Derek Carr struggling with the pass and the run game not working. With the offensive scheming falling apart, the defense will be tired out for the other team to rally. The Raiders’ gamble on McDaniels is a complete disaster, and they need to fire him now.
Yardbarker
Steelers Fans “Shouldn’t Expect To See Kenny Pickett Any Time Soon” According To Amazon Prime Insider on 93.7 The Fan
The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the New York Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. This is a must-win game and it looks like right now the Steelers offense is going to be counted on heavily to carry the day. Michael Smith, who saw the Steelers first hand last Thursday as part of the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football coverage team, joined The PM Team w Poni & Mueller to discuss the black and gold.
Chargers, Justin Herbert get even more bad news with Jalen Guyton ACL injury
The Los Angeles Chargers are bruised and beaten heading into Week 4, with multiple key players currently dealing with injuries, most notably Justin Herbert. You can officially add Jalen Guyton to that list, too. The Chargers wide receiver reportedly suffered a torn ACL in Week 3’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports that Guyton’s season is officially over, as he will require season-ending surgery to repair his knee.
How Cam Heyward Changed His Dad's Life
A short glimpse inside Pittsburgh Steelers captain Cam Heyward's childhood.
Wichita Eagle
How Much do the 49ers Miss Mike McDaniel?
Something is missing from the 49ers offense. Through three games, it's terrible despite having some of the best playmakers in the league, plus a supposed offensive guru in Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers rank 24th out of 32 teams in yards gained and 28th in points scored. Weird, considering last season they ranked 7th in yards and 13th in points.
Tua Tagovailoa ‘doing everything I can’ to play Thursday
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said Tuesday he plans to play in Thursday night’s game at Cincinnati. “I’m doing everything
Yardbarker
Bart Scott: 'I would hold off' on starting Zach Wilson Week 4
Former Jets linebacker Bart Scott doesn't believe that Zach Wilson should start against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4. Speaking directly after the Jets put on a disgraceful performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, losing 27-12, Scott said it makes more sense for Joe Flacco, the current backup and former Ravens QB, to start: "Flacco lived in that division. Flacco was on a team that he saw it every day in practice. I would hold off [on starting Wilson], personally, until Miami because Miami is feeling good about themselves and they won't have the same kind of piss and vinegar [as the Steelers] because they didn't have a tough week of practice [coming off a loss to the Browns]."
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Shannon Sharpe took a shot at Jerry Jeudy, but Jeudy’s clap back was pretty good!
Jerry Jeudy was not going to let Shannon Sharpe dog him on social media, so he quickly clapped back after Sharpe created a tweet saying Jeudy cannot catch a ball. Sharpe the Broncos legendary tight end said that Jeudy works on his route running but cannot catch a pass. So...
