The O’Toole Chronicles: Governor Jim Florio
As a young man with no more than a cup of coffee in politics, my first introduction to Jim Florio was not flattering, it was the grassroots movement in the early 1990s called “Hands Across New Jersey.” For our younger readers, this was a political protest against tax increases imposed by then-Governor Jim Florio. At the time, it was perhaps the single most incredible show of political protest against our state government in New Jersey.
Celebration of Jim Florio’s life set for Monday
A celebration of the life and legacy of former Gov. Jim Florio will be held at 2 PM on Monday, October 3. Florio, a former assemblyman, congressman and governor of New Jersey, died on Sunday at age 85. The ceremony is open to the public and will be held at...
Florio Tribute: John Currie
Passaic County Democratic Chairman John Currie made the following statement on the death of former Governor Jim Florio:. “The first Governor I worked with as County Chairman was Jim Florio. He was an man of honor dignity and never shied away from his core beliefs and values. I am glad as the years have moved on from his Administration, history has recognized that New Jersey is now an better place because of his leadership and vision. My prayers go out to Lucinda and the entire Florio family and strong group of friends. Everyone involved in New Jersey politics will miss Jim Florio, RIP governor.”
Florio Tribute: Doug Steinhardt
Former Republican State Chairman Doug Steinhardt issued the following statement regarding the passing of former New Jersey Governor Jim Florio:. “Governor Florio passed away last night comforted by family and friends. Our partnership was a constant reminder to me that people can disagree on fundamental tenets of government and politics, but still be civil and still be friends. I will miss him.”
Florio Tribute: Craig Coughlin
Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin issued the following statement on the death of former Governor Jim Florio:. “Governor Florio was not afraid of a challenge and took on big issues, courageously. Proud to call him a friend, today we honor his life and legacy, marked by a storied career in public service and a longstanding commitment to New Jersey in the decades after. Whether permanently protecting the Pinelands, driving down auto insurance rates or enacting stricter gun safety laws, Governor Florio’s legislative record left an indelible mark on New Jerseyans. Tish and I extend our deepest condolences to Lucinda and the family. He will be missed.”
Florio Tribute: Kevin Rooney
Assemblyman Kevin Rooney (R-Wyckoff) made the following statement on the death of former Governor Jim Florio:. “Gov. Florio served three terms in the New Jersey General Assembly, eight terms in Congress, and one term as Governor of New Jersey in a decorated career in public service. I extend my deepest condolences to the Florio family during this difficult time.”
Florio Tribute: Declan O’Scanlon
State Sen. Declan O’Scanlon (R-Little Silver) issued the following statement regarding the passing of former New Jersey Governor Jim Florio:. “A sad moment. There are very few (maybe…none) points of policy where I agreed with Gov Florio. But he lived/served in a time where that could be true, and we still genuinely respected an liked each other. May he rest in peace. May we figure out how to get back to those times.”
Florio Tribute: Nicholas Scutari
Senate President Nicholas Scutari made the following statement on the death of former Governor Jim Florio:. “Jim Florio was a true statesman of New Jersey politics. He demonstrated the courage of his convictions in a distinguished career of public service. He fought tirelessly to improve the quality of life and ensure equal opportunities for everyone. I extend my sincere condolences to his wife Lucinda and the entire Florio family in their time of loss.”
Florio Tribute: Bill Pascrell, Jr.
Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-Paterson) issued the following statement today regarding the passing of former New Jersey Governor Jim Florio:. “Jim Florio did his job honestly. He loved New Jersey. He loved New Jerseyans. Before Jim became governor and when he was governor he was never two people but the same person. I first met Jim in 1981 and worked on his campaign. He worked hard and bounced back beautifully from a devastating defeat. Jim did the right thing as governor and when he lost because of it he bounced back again. After he lost a tough campaign in 2000, he stood up one more time. Jim’s life was about perseverance, always coming back, always reemerging on behalf of his neighbors. Jim Florio was not only a great governor, more importantly he was a good person. We were close friends and our families have been close for decades. Lucinda, his wife and partner all these years, is in all our thoughts right now.”
Florio Tribute: Christine Todd Whitman
Former Governor Christine Todd Whitman issued the following statement on the death of former Governor Jim Florio:. “Jim Florio was an American patriot who put principles first. He stood by his convictions no matter what the cost, and I am glad we got to know one another better after he left office. I will always respect the service and dedication he showed to the people of New Jersey. Sending my condolences to Lucinda and his whole family.”
Florio Tribute: Teresa Ruiz
State Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz (D-Newark) issued the following statement on the death of former Governor Jim Florio:. “Jim Florio was a giant in New Jersey politics. He was never afraid to tackle tough issues and even after leaving office, he continued to advocate for what he was passionate about. His tireless dedication to advocating for educational equity and environmental justice have left a lasting impact on the state. He will certainly be missed. My thoughts are with his wife Lucinda and the entire Florio family in this difficult time.”
Florio Tribute: Peg Schaffer
Somerset County Democratic Chair Peg Schaffer made the following statement on the death of former Governor Jim Florio:. “I was deeply saddened to learn this morning of the passing of Jim Florio, a giant in American politics over the past 40 years. His work in Congress on the Superfund law has led to a cleaner environment and prevented countless illnesses and deaths not just in New Jersey but throughout the country. As governor, he led the way in preserving land, gun safety, and responsible budgeting which proved he cared more about the people he served than his own position. We could use more Jim Florios in this day and age, and losing the one we had is a tragedy. On behalf of the Somerset County Democratic community, I offer our deepest condolences to Lucinda and family.”
Florio Tribute: Richard Codey
State Sen. and former Gov. Richard Codey (D-Roseland) issued the following statement on the death of former Governor Jim Florio:. “Governor Florio served with distinction at each level of office he reached. He always did a great job on gun safety, and I was proud to have worked with him on that. There was never any hint of scandal around him; his integrity was never in question and never needed to be. May God give him the handshake he deserves for a life well served.”
Florio Tribute: Josh Gottheimer
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff) made the following statement on the death of former Governor Jim Florio:. “I’m saddened to hear about the passing of former NJ Governor, Congressman, and my friend, Jim Florio. He created the Superfund program to clean up toxic sites, improved transportation infrastructure, and invested in public schools. His lifelong service to Jersey and America will not be forgotten.”
Florio Tribute: Sean Spiller
New Jersey Education Association President and Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller made the following statement on the death of former Governor Jim Florio:. “Governor Florio personified a life of public service. We mourn his passing with a deep sense of gratitude for his service in the military, state legislature, U.S. Congress, and as Governor. Governor Florio worked to protect the people of New Jersey, and fought for equity even when it was unpopular to do so. As we honor his life, my hope is that we continue his legacy. He will be missed but not forgotten.”
Florio Tribute: Joe DiVincenzo
Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. made the following statement on the death of former Governor Jim Florio:. “New Jersey lost a great leader with the passing of James Florio. As our former Governor and Congressman, Jim was always a great friend and supporter of Essex County. An independent and honest voice for our State, he was not afraid to address difficult issues even if it hurt him politically. Our condolences go out to his family.”
Florio Tribute: Raymond Lesniak
Former State Sen. Raymond Lesniak (D-Elizabeth) made the following statement on the death of former Governor Jim Florio:. “I served as Democratic State Chair during Governor Florio’s last two years in office. As Congressman, Florio was in the vanguard of environmental protection, sponsoring the Federal Superfund law which helped save New Jersey from being overrun by contaminated sites. As Governor, Florio sponsored a ban on assault weapons, again being ahead of his time.
Florio Tribute: Andy Kim
Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) issued the following statement on the death of former Governor Jim Florio:. “From serving our nation in the Navy, to Congress, and as Governor of our great state — Governor Florio embodied what it means to be a public servant. Through Governor Florio’s work on the environment, gun safety, and programs that help uplift our most vulnerable communities, he made meaningful change within our state and our nation that will not be forgotten.”
