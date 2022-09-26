Read full article on original website
Temperatures dropped to the 60s — can we handle it? How long will chill stay in Miami?
“Feels like fall, ya’ll ... and you know what? We deserve this,” said CBS Miami Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez in her Friday morning weather report. “Northwesterly wind is part of the reason we are going to enjoy pleasant conditions and it is looking mainly dry,” she said as she urged South Florida folks to get out and about Friday.
Is South Florida clear of Ian? Will there be more storms? Wind? What the forecast shows
For some in South Florida Thursday became an unexpected day off with many schools and businesses giving students and employees a day off after two stormy days brought on by Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 storm made a devastating landfall at Southwest Florida’s Cayo Costa island near Sanibel-Captiva Wednesday afternoon...
Key Largo is so flooded that crocs swim in streets — and you can’t even flush the toilet?
For years, American crocodiles have be seen lounging, mouths agape, on boat ramps in the Key Largo neighborhood of Stillwright Point. On Thursday, Florida Bay storm surge from Hurricane Ian piled onto higher-than-average seasonal “king tides.” That caused almost three feet of standing water to spill into the streets, making it impossible to tell where backyards end and canals begin.
‘Everything is gone.’ River still rising from Ian imperils rural Southwest Florida towns
As the death toll continued to rise Friday from Hurricane Ian, search-and-rescue teams began turning attention to the inland counties of Southwest Florida, where a dangerously engorged river collapsed a bridge, trapped residents in homes and destroyed businesses. The overflowing Peace River had already flooded to historic levels, swamping Arcadia...
Which Florida hurricane was the most deadly? What to know about storms that kill
In an address to FEMA’s staff on Thursday, a day after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s southwest coast, President Joe Biden said Ian “could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history.”. READ MORE: Biden: Ian ‘could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history’
IN PICTURES: KEY WEST DRIES OUT, DUSTS OFF & CLEANS UP IN THE WAKE OF HURRICANE IAN
While Key West remained just out of reach of Hurricane Ian’s Category 4 ferocity, the island city was pummeled Tuesday afternoon and night by tropical storm winds that gusted occasionally to hurricane strength. Relentless rain, unusually high tides and then the storm surge flooded streets, neighborhoods and homes Tuesday...
Ian’s path of ruin: Sanibel bridge severed, Gulf Coast cities flooded, at least 12 dead
Get Hurricane Ian updates texted to you from The Miami Herald. Sign up at joinsubtext.com/hurricaneian. On the vacation island resorts of Sanibel and Captiva, rescuers flew in on helicopters because the roads from the mainland of Southwest Florida had collapsed into San Carlos Bay. To the south, Fort Myers Beach, once a lively town center of fish restaurants and bars, was reduced to a debris field of concrete blocks, shredded wood and broken tiles, its pier stripped down to a skeleton of pilings.
Seawater buried Florida towns along coast. Watch what it looked like during the surge
The surge came rushing in, smothering homes, cars, entire neighborhoods. Hurricane Ian took no mercy on Southwest Florida as seawater poured down streets and into buildings. When the waters recede, the damage will not. Wrecked homes. Ruined cars. Displaced lives. Here’s what some of the scenes looked like at the...
It's a Twister! Tornadoes in South Florida Are More Common Than You Might Think
The night before Hurricane Ian battered southwest Florida on September 28, the southeast side of the state was hit with an unexpected side effect of the catastrophic storm: tornadoes. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, two twisters spawned by Ian's outer bands tore through Broward County in parts of Pembroke Pines...
Seaplane and helicopter destroyed in a Key West airport fire, officials say
A fire at a privately owned hangar at Key West International Airport destroyed a seaplane and a helicopter Thursday night, officials said. No one was injured in the blaze that burned in a seven-space hangar. It broke out at 6:50 p.m., Richard Strickland, director of airports for Monroe County, said...
Tropical Storm Ian offshore of Florida, forecast to turn into a hurricane again
This article tracking Hurricane Ian is available for free as a public service to all readers. Get Hurricane Ian updates texted to you from The Miami Herald. Sign up at joinsubtext.com/hurricaneian. UPDATE: Tropical Storm Ian moved off Florida’s east coast and into the Atlantic Thursday morning, where it’s expected to...
Key West resident carries dog through floodwaters in harrowing evacuation video
Key West resident Dylon Estevez had to walk through floodwaters carrying his dog to safety after his apartment quickly flooded. Estevez shared the video to Twitter, which shows Estevez evacuating to a higher, drier house several blocks away. Key West was inundated with rain and storm surge as Hurricane Ian moved up the southwest coast of Florida offshore.
Key West building fire during storm destroys businesses, apartments
KEY WEST, Fla. – Firefighters responded to a two-story building fire on a cloudy Wednesday morning in Key West while the area was under tropical storm conditions. The fire devastated businesses and left several homeless. Part of the parking lot was flooded, as the flames engulfed the Flagler Center...
When and where will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track
Nearly all of Florida — except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the Panhandle — is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The latest forecast track shows the hurricane making landfall near Englewood and Port Charlotte, then moving northeast toward Orlando and Central Florida. The Gulf coast from Bonita Springs north to Tarpon Springs is under a ...
Some of Ian's victims finding out they may not be insured
POMPANO BEACH - The cost of Hurricane Ian will be in the billions and sadly Florida victims are finding out too late they may not be insured. Most home insurance policies do not cover flood damage and between the storm surge on the coast and the rain dumped inland, miles and miles of property are submerged."It's disastrous, frightening and painful to see," said Anthony Lodovico, who lives near the water off A1A in Pompano Beach.He watched his parents live through a flood as a child and it's one reason he carries flood insurance. "I wanted to protect my property and it was...
Are you having trouble contacting people in SW Florida after Ian? This could be why
Internet connectivity drastically went down Wednesday afternoon in Southwest Florida as Hurricane Ian closed in on the area, according to an organization that tracks network disruptions across the world. It collapsed across several cities — with some showing 0% connectivity in the evening, Isik Mater, director of research at NetBlocks...
MONROE COUNTY FIRE RESCUERS READY TO ASSIST RESIDENTS AFTER HURRICANE IAN
Downed trees, road flooding and debris were left in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s passing to the west of Key West and the Lower Keys. With assessment and cleanup efforts underway, Monroe County Fire Rescuers are standing ready to assist residents in unincorporated areas whose homes experienced damage. Response...
Florida Man Missing After Allegedly Trying to Jet Ski From South Florida to the Bahamas
Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing Florida man who they say may have been attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Fifty-two-year-old Charles Walker was last seen on Pompano Beach on September 23 at around 5:00 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
FLORIDA KEYS WOMAN GRANTED $12M BY COURT FOR INJURIES SUSTAINED IN 2011 CAR CRASH
A Monroe County jury has awarded Ashley Rierson $12,022,950 for serious injuries sustained after being struck as a pedestrian in Islamorada. On Feb. 11, 2011, a driver heading southbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 82 struck Rierson while she was attempting to cross U.S. 1 at 8 p.m. Rierson was struck by a southbound vehicle and then propelled into the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and struck by another vehicle traveling northbound.
Human remains found in mangroves in Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in the mangroves Wednesday morning in the Florida Keys. According to Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, two people were working to secure a boat when they stumbled upon the human remains in the mangroves near Mile Marker 5.5.
