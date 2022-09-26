ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Temperatures dropped to the 60s — can we handle it? How long will chill stay in Miami?

“Feels like fall, ya’ll ... and you know what? We deserve this,” said CBS Miami Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez in her Friday morning weather report. “Northwesterly wind is part of the reason we are going to enjoy pleasant conditions and it is looking mainly dry,” she said as she urged South Florida folks to get out and about Friday.
MIAMI, FL
Key Largo is so flooded that crocs swim in streets — and you can’t even flush the toilet?

For years, American crocodiles have be seen lounging, mouths agape, on boat ramps in the Key Largo neighborhood of Stillwright Point. On Thursday, Florida Bay storm surge from Hurricane Ian piled onto higher-than-average seasonal “king tides.” That caused almost three feet of standing water to spill into the streets, making it impossible to tell where backyards end and canals begin.
KEY LARGO, FL
IN PICTURES: KEY WEST DRIES OUT, DUSTS OFF & CLEANS UP IN THE WAKE OF HURRICANE IAN

While Key West remained just out of reach of Hurricane Ian’s Category 4 ferocity, the island city was pummeled Tuesday afternoon and night by tropical storm winds that gusted occasionally to hurricane strength. Relentless rain, unusually high tides and then the storm surge flooded streets, neighborhoods and homes Tuesday...
Ian’s path of ruin: Sanibel bridge severed, Gulf Coast cities flooded, at least 12 dead

Get Hurricane Ian updates texted to you from The Miami Herald. Sign up at joinsubtext.com/hurricaneian. On the vacation island resorts of Sanibel and Captiva, rescuers flew in on helicopters because the roads from the mainland of Southwest Florida had collapsed into San Carlos Bay. To the south, Fort Myers Beach, once a lively town center of fish restaurants and bars, was reduced to a debris field of concrete blocks, shredded wood and broken tiles, its pier stripped down to a skeleton of pilings.
SANIBEL, FL
Tropical Storm Ian offshore of Florida, forecast to turn into a hurricane again

This article tracking Hurricane Ian is available for free as a public service to all readers. Get Hurricane Ian updates texted to you from The Miami Herald. Sign up at joinsubtext.com/hurricaneian. UPDATE: Tropical Storm Ian moved off Florida’s east coast and into the Atlantic Thursday morning, where it’s expected to...
FLORIDA STATE
Key West building fire during storm destroys businesses, apartments

KEY WEST, Fla. – Firefighters responded to a two-story building fire on a cloudy Wednesday morning in Key West while the area was under tropical storm conditions. The fire devastated businesses and left several homeless. Part of the parking lot was flooded, as the flames engulfed the Flagler Center...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

When and where will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track

Nearly all of Florida — except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the Panhandle — is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The latest forecast track shows the hurricane making landfall near Englewood and Port Charlotte, then moving northeast toward Orlando and Central Florida. The Gulf coast from Bonita Springs north to Tarpon Springs is under a ...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Some of Ian's victims finding out they may not be insured

POMPANO BEACH - The cost of Hurricane Ian will be in the billions and sadly Florida victims are finding out too late they may not be insured. Most home insurance policies do not cover flood damage and between the storm surge on the coast and the rain dumped inland, miles and miles of property are submerged."It's disastrous, frightening and painful to see," said Anthony Lodovico, who lives near the water off A1A in Pompano Beach.He watched his parents live through a flood as a child and it's one reason he carries flood insurance. "I wanted to protect my property and it was...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
keysweekly.com

FLORIDA KEYS WOMAN GRANTED $12M BY COURT FOR INJURIES SUSTAINED IN 2011 CAR CRASH

A Monroe County jury has awarded Ashley Rierson $12,022,950 for serious injuries sustained after being struck as a pedestrian in Islamorada. On Feb. 11, 2011, a driver heading southbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 82 struck Rierson while she was attempting to cross U.S. 1 at 8 p.m. Rierson was struck by a southbound vehicle and then propelled into the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and struck by another vehicle traveling northbound.
ISLAMORADA, FL
Click10.com

Human remains found in mangroves in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in the mangroves Wednesday morning in the Florida Keys. According to Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, two people were working to secure a boat when they stumbled upon the human remains in the mangroves near Mile Marker 5.5.
MONROE COUNTY, FL

