ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL: Pro Bowl-NFC at AFC

By Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jAJ3z_0iAghyTo00

Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders (98) pressures NFC quarterback Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings (8) during the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Excited By The Peyton Manning News

NFL fans are getting more of Peyton Manning. The legendary NFL quarterback, who's stayed involved with the sport since retiring from the Denver Broncos, will be part of the revamped Pro Bowl moving forward. Manning and his production company, Omaha Productions, are working with the NFL on the new Pro...
NFL
NBC Sports

Vikings vs. Saints NFL Week 4 start time, how to watch live from London

NFL teams are breaking out their passports for the first time in 2022. The league’s first international matchup comes in Week 4 with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints facing off in London. The contest will mark the first of five NFL games played outside the U.S. this season and the first of three in London.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Aaron Donald makes history, Jimmy G staggers: NFC West Stock Watch

Aaron Donald is a transcendent talent headed for a gold jacket when his playing career is over. Donald reached another milestone in the Rams' win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, reaching 100 career sacks faster than any other defensive tackle in NFL history (130 career games). Donald took down quarterback Kyler Murray in impressive fashion, clipping his feet as he tried to escape.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
The Guardian

NFL to replace Pro Bowl with Peyton Manning produced skills challenges

The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with week-long skills competitions and a flag football game, the Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is scheduled for Sunday 5 February.
NFL
ESPN Sioux Falls

Minnesota Vikings Fans Among The Moodiest In The NFL

Is this news or is this something Minnesota Vikings fans have always known?. Y’all are a moody bunch of cusses. The Action Network did the dirty work, scraping “Twitter and Reddit posts over the course of the 2021-22 NFL season to collect data.” And what did they find? Fans of the Minnesota Vikings aren’t THE moodiest in the NFL, not once did they rank in the Top 5. But they did rank in the Top 6/7.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#American Football#Pro Bowl Nfc#Afc#The Las Vegas Raiders
FOX Sports

NFL to replace Pro Bowl with skills competition, flag football game

The NFL is doing away with the Pro Bowl. Instead, the league will implement a weeklong skills competition and subsequent flag football game slated to take place the Sunday before the Super Bowl. The league is dubbing these new contests "The Pro Bowl Games." Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions will help...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
22K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy