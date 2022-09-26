Read full article on original website
Arrest made in Hamilton Street homicide
A 20-year-old Albany man is being charged in connection to the homicide we reported Friday afternoon on Hamilton Street in Albany. At around 3:30 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Hamilton Street between Quail and Ontario Streets for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found 18-year-old William Sanders in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. Sanders sustained serious injuries during the incident and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Albany homicide prompts large police presence
ALBANY – There is a big police presence at 479 Hamilton Street in Albany. Albany police now say they are investigating a homicide in that area. A witness tells NewsChannel 13 a shooting happened inside the home. An armed SWAT team moved in just before 6 p.m. Hamilton Street...
Woman rescued in Kingsbury rollover
A woman was rescued in Kingsbury on Thursday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says there was a rollover accident off State Route 4. Deputies say they rescued 46-year-old Angel Clark with the Jaws of Life. Deputies do not believe the crash is related to drugs or alcohol, but...
Four people charged in Albany gun investigation
Four people are facing charges after a gun was fired in downtown Albany last month. Police say Wednesday afternoon, they stopped Hazziez Wallace on Washington Avenue. Wallace and three other people were taken into custody. They all now face weapons and drug charges. Police say they found a stolen handgun,...
Queensbury man accused of selling drugs to undercover cop
A Queensbury man was arrested after allegedly selling drugs to an undercover officer. Investigators in Warren County say 55-year-old Paul Capone sold crack cocaine and fentanyl to their officer or confidential informant twice. He was charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance. He is being held...
Troy man arrested for possession of drugs, weapons
A Troy man is facing several charges tonight after a narcotics investigation in the city. Clayton parker was arrested yesterday after Rensselaer County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at his apartment on 118 St. in Lansingburgh. Deputies say his apartment was known on the street as “the castle”....
Search underway for missing Washington County man
There is a search going on for a missing Salem man who may be in need of medical attention. Joseph Fuller is a missing vulnerable adult with schizophrenia. He is 5 ft., 5 in. tall, brown hair, blue eyes and 200 pounds. Fuller was last seen driving a silver 2017...
Limo task force releases recommendations after 2018 Schoharie limo crash
ALBANY – New York State’s Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Task Force released its recommendations to the public on Friday afternoon. The state Legislature established the 11-member task force to recommend improvements to an industry fraught with safety and enforcement issues. Many of those issues were exposed following the 2018 crash of a stretch limo in Schoharie County that killed 20 people.
Parking restrictions in place for Albany’s Oktoberfest
The city of Albany is celebrating the start of October Saturday with its annual Oktoberfest. There will be lots of beer, food and fun. However, there will also road closures and parking restrictions in place. Saturday from 5 a.m. until midnight, parking is restricted on Broadway, both the east and...
Suspicious package leads bomb squad to North Adams Walmart
A suspicious package led to a major police presence at a North Adams Walmart. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle report, the package turned out to be an empty cooler that posed no threat to the public. The package was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday and the...
COVID testing tent coming down at Saratoga Hospital after 2 1/2 years
It was put up at a time of fear and panic, and 30 months later, the COVID testing tent at Saratoga Hospital is coming down. The hospital is proud of how it rallied when the community needed it, but says home testing allows them to fold up the tent. It...
Mayfield woman ordered to pay $235k in neglected animal case
MAYFIELD – Sue Kelly has five days to pay bond, or she will forfeit the animals seized from Kelly’s Haven. More than 50 dogs and other animals were seized from the property in July. After a two day hearing, the judge Thursday issued a bond of $235,000. The...
Beloved Rensselaer neighbor gets surprise honor on national TV
It was quite the surprise this week for a beloved neighbor in Rensselaer. Ernie Mann woke up one morning to not only a crowd of his cheering neighbors, but a camera crew from The Today Show. It was all on live TV. It all started with an email to honor...
Quality of life big part of Albany’s 2023 budget goals
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan delivered her city budget proposal on Friday. In the budget meeting, Sheehan identified her goals with this year’s budget as improving quality of life, investing in parks, infrastructure investments, public safety investments, and money toward the city’s work force. She also proposed building a...
We Salute You: James Benoit
Please join us in saluting USMC Corporal James Benoit of Cohoes. He served as a sharpshooter in the Vietnam War. He later worked at GE in Waterford for 20+ years. Thank you for your service.
Historic Altamont inn gets big facelift
ALTAMONT – The historic Appel Inn has gotten a facelift. All of its outbuildings have been painted from its traditional red to yellow. It has changed the entire look and feel of the event hall and venue in Altamont. The property originated in 1765 and was originally built as...
Death Wish Coffee gives out free sample to Capital Region
Death Wish Coffee gave out free cups of coffee and samples today from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The handouts were in honor of National Coffee Day today, as cups were freely distributed throughout Albany. They gave out samples of their Dark, Medium and Espresso Roast. They also gave out...
New performance, wellness, recovery spot opens in Albany
Power – Performance, Wellness, Recovery is now open at its new location at Slip 12 in Albany. Slip 12 is the old Huck Finn’s Warehouse – which is undergoing a transformation. It will be filled with commercial tenants. This is the first one to move in. The...
Rensselaer Honda Game of the Week – Shenendehowa vs Shaker
For the third straight week, our Rensselaer Honda Game of the Week went to overtime with Shenendehowa knocking off rival Shaker 20-14. See highlights and post-game reaction here.
Non-toxic dye being used in Glens Falls water research
If you notice some oddly colored water in Glens Falls this week, don’t panic. Canal Corporation is using a non-toxic dye to find where seepage from the Glens Falls Feeder Canal is entering basements on the Finch Paper property. The dye testing may continue through the next week based...
