Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for Wake Forest Demon Deacons

By Dustin Lewis
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 2 days ago

A few changes to make note of on Monday.

Florida State enters what is the biggest week for the program so far this season with Wake Forest on the docket. The Seminoles are ranked for the first time since 2018 and the Demon Deacons remained in the polls after a close loss to Clemson on Saturday. The ACC runner-up from a season ago brings a potent offense into Tallahassee led by star quarterback Sam Hartman.

FSU is undefeated and 2-0 in conference play while Wake Forest is 0-1 in ACC play but 3-1 overall. The Demon Deacons can't afford to drop this contest if they want another shot at a conference title.

Ahead of the matchup with Wake Forest, Florida State released its weekly depth chart on Monday morning. There are a few minor changes to take note of this week.

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Darius Washington is now listed as a co-starter at left tackle with Robert Scott. Washington had previously been listed as a co-starter with D'Mitri Emmanuel at right guard. He replaced Scott in the win over Louisville and started in his place on Saturday.

If the Arkansas native is unable to suit up this weekend, Washington will likely take his place yet again.

Elsewhere, another is that redshirt junior Jarrett Jackson is now listed as a co-starter with Fabien Lovett at defensive tackle rather than being his primary backup. Lovett has been unable to play the last two games after being injured on the final drive against LSU. It remains to be seen when he'll be able to return.

Jackson recorded two tackles against Boston College.

Running back Trey Benson is listed as a co-starter at kick-returner with true freshman Sam McCall. Deuce Spann had previously been the co-starter at kick returner alongside McCall. Benson earned the bump after taking the opening kick back for a touchdown against the Eagles.

The full depth chart can be viewed below.

