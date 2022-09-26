ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levant, ME

One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine

We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
AUGUSTA, ME
Businesses Beginning to Fill Building on Broadway in Bangor

It’s the beginning of the Broadway Historical District. And the building has been renovated inside and out. Actually, the outside isn’t totally completed as of yet. However, the first tenant in the building at the corner of Broadway and Somerset in Bangor is in and operating. Buidling is kitty-corner, or catty corner, or if you will diagonally located from John Bapst Memorial High School.
BANGOR, ME
Maine Cornfield Maze Named The Best In The United States

One of the greatest things about the State of Maine is all the family-friendly activities we have to offer. Beaches, amusement parks, hiking trails, and more. We even have our fair share of cornfield mazes. In fact, according to one well known publication, Maine is home to the best cornfield...
MAINE STATE
Do You Remember The Classic Pepsi Commercial That Was Filmed in Maine?

Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl Pretty cool. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool 70's kids get together and throw a charity car wash. All while hammering some Pepsi-Cola. Check out the price of the car wash at the beginning of the spot....only a BUCK!. Hey, it was 1973, after all. The best part of this commercial, other than it being filmed in Maine, is the 70's fashion and the throwback cars. And of course, the schmaltzy Pepsi singers and jingle. Be wary-the song will be stuck in your head all day.
MAINE STATE
hbsdealer.com

Aubuchon acquires Campbell’s True Value stores

Brent Burger, the owner and operator of four Campbell’s True Value stores in Maine, has agreed to sell his business to the Aubuchon Company. “Celebrating 50 years, Campbell’s is an independent success story that I have long admired,” said William E. Aubuchon, IV, president and CEO. The...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
beckersdental.com

Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages

Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Furry Friends at 4: Maggie needs a home

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another animal looking for a home. This week she brought Maggie, a mastiff mix puppy.
BANGOR, ME
Paddle Your Way Through an Incredible Shipwreck Off the Coast of Maine

The Maine coastline can offer any traveler a host of amazing sights. And while lighthouses, beaches, and wildlife offer incredible amounts of adventure, there's something truly mysterious and intriguing about shipwrecks. That includes the one that sits on the coast of Castine, Maine, that looks it could be straight out of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
CASTINE, ME
wgan.com

Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage

Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Years-long bridge project starting in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is beginning a years-long project to perform work on four bridges that carry I-95 in Pittsfield. All four bridges are between mile markers 149 and 152. The DOT will be replacing bridge decks on the three southbound bridges that cross Madawaska...
PITTSFIELD, ME
colbyecho.news

Gravy train stops in Waterville

The annual Fall Concert is officially back, and it’s coming in full steam ahead. The Student Programming Board (SPB) released the highly anticipated news of the Fall Concert’s headliner through an email on Saturday, Sept. 17. As the news rippled through the campus, murmurs of Yung Gravy—dubbed the Gravy Train—and his future arrival, could be heard everywhere.
WATERVILLE, ME
