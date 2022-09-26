Read full article on original website
One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine
We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
Businesses Beginning to Fill Building on Broadway in Bangor
It’s the beginning of the Broadway Historical District. And the building has been renovated inside and out. Actually, the outside isn’t totally completed as of yet. However, the first tenant in the building at the corner of Broadway and Somerset in Bangor is in and operating. Buidling is kitty-corner, or catty corner, or if you will diagonally located from John Bapst Memorial High School.
Maine Cornfield Maze Named The Best In The United States
One of the greatest things about the State of Maine is all the family-friendly activities we have to offer. Beaches, amusement parks, hiking trails, and more. We even have our fair share of cornfield mazes. In fact, according to one well known publication, Maine is home to the best cornfield...
This Maine Corn Maze Was Rated #1 in the Country by USA Today, and is Worth a Road Trip
After being nominated for the title of Best Corn Maze in the country for five years in a row, the Treworgy Family Orchard corn maze has finally claimed the number one spot by USA Today, according to an ABC article. First and foremost, congratulations to Treworgy Family Orchard! Last year,...
Mixed-Up Moose Moved From Bangor Back To Own Neck of the Woods
Most people think they have to travel deep into the woods to spot a moose. That was not the case this week, as one happened to visit Bangor, and then got stuck. Authorities started to get calls that a young moose had been spotted down by Frank's Bakery off of State Street.
JUST LISTED! This Nearly 3,000 Sq Ft Home in China, Maine is Yearning For a New Family to Love
I just absolutely love this house. Maybe it's because it's almost 3,000 square feet, maybe it's because of the three-car attached garage. Or, perhaps, it's because it's situated next to my favorite lake in the town I grew up in, China, Maine. Brokered by Keller Williams Realty, this house, according...
It’s Fall: Here Are the Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership in Maine
The Bangor Police are more than just our Maine heroes that fight crime and protect us every day. They are also our moral compass. And they understand the issues that cause disruption and chaos in Maine households. One of their most popular Facebook posts of all time is their Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership.
Do You Remember The Classic Pepsi Commercial That Was Filmed in Maine?
Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl Pretty cool. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool 70's kids get together and throw a charity car wash. All while hammering some Pepsi-Cola. Check out the price of the car wash at the beginning of the spot....only a BUCK!. Hey, it was 1973, after all. The best part of this commercial, other than it being filmed in Maine, is the 70's fashion and the throwback cars. And of course, the schmaltzy Pepsi singers and jingle. Be wary-the song will be stuck in your head all day.
hbsdealer.com
Aubuchon acquires Campbell’s True Value stores
Brent Burger, the owner and operator of four Campbell’s True Value stores in Maine, has agreed to sell his business to the Aubuchon Company. “Celebrating 50 years, Campbell’s is an independent success story that I have long admired,” said William E. Aubuchon, IV, president and CEO. The...
beckersdental.com
Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages
Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
Squirrel causes power outage for thousands of Bangor residents
BANGOR, Maine — Sunday morning, many folks in Bangor were sent back to the dark ages thanks to one small critter. At about 7:30 a.m., a squirrel caused damage to the Broadway substation on Stillwater Avenue. The damage created an outage on parts of Kenduskeag Avenue, Stillwater Avenue, and many streets in between.
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Maggie needs a home
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another animal looking for a home. This week she brought Maggie, a mastiff mix puppy.
Bangor PD has new ideas to help with homelessness in the city
BANGOR, Maine — Some communities across Maine are seeing more and more people without housing. In Bangor, it's been an ongoing issue, and the city's police department has some ideas to help curb the number of people who are not seeking shelter. There are at least 170 people in...
Another 18-Wheeler Just Got Owned by Augusta, Maine’s Infamous ‘Can Opener’ Train Trestle
I know what you're thinking... 'how does this keep happening, and why doesn't the city just tear the old trestle down?' Well, I wish I had answers to both of those very valid questions. Personally, I think the city (and this makes sense) wants to keep it there to prevent...
Paddle Your Way Through an Incredible Shipwreck Off the Coast of Maine
The Maine coastline can offer any traveler a host of amazing sights. And while lighthouses, beaches, and wildlife offer incredible amounts of adventure, there's something truly mysterious and intriguing about shipwrecks. That includes the one that sits on the coast of Castine, Maine, that looks it could be straight out of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
Scam Alert: East Millinocket Police Warn of Scam in Medway, Maine
The East Millinocket Police Department has issued an advisory about a scam in the local area. According to a post on their Facebook page, a business that claims to exist on Grindstone Road in Medway, Maine does not exist and is a scam. The fake company goes by the name Vambutas Farm Equipment.
wgan.com
Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage
Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
Augusta’s Stone Street Big Apple Robbed Tuesday Night, Police Release Photos of Suspect
According to a press release from Deputy Chief, Kevin Lully, the Augusta Police Department responded to a robbery at the Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta just after 10 pm on Tuesday night. The press release indicates the the 911 caller reported that an unidentified male suspect entered the...
wabi.tv
Years-long bridge project starting in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is beginning a years-long project to perform work on four bridges that carry I-95 in Pittsfield. All four bridges are between mile markers 149 and 152. The DOT will be replacing bridge decks on the three southbound bridges that cross Madawaska...
colbyecho.news
Gravy train stops in Waterville
The annual Fall Concert is officially back, and it’s coming in full steam ahead. The Student Programming Board (SPB) released the highly anticipated news of the Fall Concert’s headliner through an email on Saturday, Sept. 17. As the news rippled through the campus, murmurs of Yung Gravy—dubbed the Gravy Train—and his future arrival, could be heard everywhere.
