A man allegedly drove himself and a woman into a Providence river while on a date
The two met on the dating app "Plenty of Fish," the woman reportedly told police. A woman told Providence Police she was driven into the Seekonk River on Sunday by a man she met on a dating app. WPRI reports the pair was at the Gano Park Boat Launch inside...
98online.com
Man ‘drove woman he met on a dating app into a river’
(MSN) A woman said a man she met on a dating app drove her into a river after getting annoyed with her. Police found the victim, who has not yet been identified, crying and still soaking wet near a boat launch in Providence, Rhode Island early on Sunday morning. She...
Worcester Police searching for two missing teens and a baby
Worcester Police are asking for public assistance in order to locate two missing teenagers and a baby. According to Worcester Police, the two teens, 16-year-old Giselle Sales and 13-year-old Kati Sales were last seen leaving their Cambridge Street home with Giselle’s one-year-old son Aaron. Those with information related to...
DA: Woman murdered, concealed body of Newton man who confronted her over forged checks
NEWTON, Mass. — A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a beloved Newton man after investigators say she fatally struck him during an apparent dispute over forged checks. Xiu Fang Ke, 47, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a charge of murder in...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police identify people in shoplifting investigation
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said they have identified a number of people they said were connected to a shoplifting investigation. "With the help of our Facebook followers we have identified the involved subjects," police said. Police said the thefts took place at a Best Buy store on...
Police: 13-year-old girl hit by rogue tire in Cranston
An investigation is underway after a 13-year-old girl was hit head-on by a rogue tire while walking home from school in Cranston Tuesday afternoon.
ABC6.com
Pawtucket woman convicted of violently assaulting pregnant woman
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said Monday that a Pawtucket woman was convicted of violently assaulting a pregnant woman nearly two years ago. Celena Vieira, 29, was arrested in November 2020 after she pointed a gun at the woman who was 16-weeks pregnant...
Turnto10.com
Providence police officer's assault trial postponed
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The trial of a police officer accused of assaulting a woman at a rally was set to continue on Wednesday, but electronic court records said the hearing was postponed to a future date. At the center of the case is a video from a cell...
ABC6.com
Fall River police charge man in 2 armed robberies
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said Wednesday that they charged a man in connection to two separate armed robberies in the city. Sgt. Moses Pereira said that 56-year-old Ronald Joncas was charged with an armed robbery on Oak Street Tuesday as well as in connection to one that happened at a Star Market Sunday.
ABC6.com
Dislodged tire, rim from truck seriously injures girl in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – A 13-year-old girl is in the hospital after a tire came dislodged from a truck in Cranston Tuesday afternoon. According to Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist, a man was driving a pick up truck on Dyer Avenue around 3:30 p.m. when the left front tire and rim detached from the truck and rolled down the street striking a 13-year-old girl crossing the road at Oxford Street.
whdh.com
Police investigate shooting in Roslindale that left one person wounded
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Roslindale neighborhood after a victim was reportedly shot in the arm. Officers were called to the area sometime after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found a victim had been shot near 25 Pleasantview Street, off of Cummins Highway.
Boston Police searching for missing 10-year-old
BOSTON — Authorities are on the lookout for a girl who went missing Tuesday afternoon. Jaslene Cirino, 10, was last seen around 1:00 p.m. in the area of Bates Elementary School, 426 Beech Street in Roslindale, according to Boston Police. She was last seen wearing a teal shirt with gold butterflies and blue jeans.
Turnto10.com
Suspect in Central Falls standoff faces multiple charges
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Police provided an update Tuesday to an hours-long standoff in Central Falls, including identifying the man they said was at the center of it. The tense standoff played out on Tremont Street on Monday night as police tried to get a barricaded man to surrender.
fallriverreporter.com
29-year-old Rhode Island woman found guilty of opening fire on pregnant woman
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Rhode Island woman was found guilty in Kent County Superior Court of multiple felony counts following her arrest in 2020 for pointing a gun at a pregnant woman and firing several shots with a firearm outside of a home in West Warwick.
Police: Father taking son to Everett school threatened to shoot crossing guard
EVERETT, Mass. — A father who was taking his son to school in Everett on Tuesday morning was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot a crossing guard. Officers responding to a report of an altercation near the Parlin Middle School learned the father made the threat and flashed what appeared to be a firearm after exchanging words with the crossing guard, according to the Everett Police Department.
South Kingstown schools to reopen Thursday after police ID threat suspect
Superintendent Mark Prince said the administration received reports from several parents and students about an anonymous threat posted on social media.
No bail for man accused of kicking in door, beating woman in Boston home
A Revere man was ordered held without bail Friday after being arrested and charged with breaking into an apartment on Hanover Street in Boston and beating a woman, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. Andrew Pucci, 29, was charged in Boston Municipal Court Central Division with assault and...
‘Terrifying’: Young man accused of opening fire on undercover police officer in Boston
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is being credited for his professionalism and calmness after a man walked up to his unmarked police car and opened fire several times, hitting the officer’s car, but missing the police officer who then called in the assault. Alberto Polanco, 20, of...
bpdnews.com
Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that Occurred in the Longwood Medical Area
Boston Police Detectives from Area B-2 are seeking assistance in identifying the above-pictured suspect relative to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that occurred in the area of Binney Street in the Longwood Medical Area. This incident occurred on the morning of Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 1:50 pm. The...
Two people found dead on MBTA tracks were 20-year-olds from Lowell and Boston, authorities say
A pair of 20-year-olds were identified by authorities Tuesday as the people found dead on a set of MBTA tracks in Quincy early Monday morning. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Klyer Granada, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, of Lowell, were electrocuted on the tracks and killed. Investigators do not believe foul play contributed to their deaths.
