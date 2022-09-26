ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98online.com

Man ‘drove woman he met on a dating app into a river’

(MSN) A woman said a man she met on a dating app drove her into a river after getting annoyed with her. Police found the victim, who has not yet been identified, crying and still soaking wet near a boat launch in Providence, Rhode Island early on Sunday morning. She...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick police identify people in shoplifting investigation

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said they have identified a number of people they said were connected to a shoplifting investigation. "With the help of our Facebook followers we have identified the involved subjects," police said. Police said the thefts took place at a Best Buy store on...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket woman convicted of violently assaulting pregnant woman

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said Monday that a Pawtucket woman was convicted of violently assaulting a pregnant woman nearly two years ago. Celena Vieira, 29, was arrested in November 2020 after she pointed a gun at the woman who was 16-weeks pregnant...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence police officer's assault trial postponed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The trial of a police officer accused of assaulting a woman at a rally was set to continue on Wednesday, but electronic court records said the hearing was postponed to a future date. At the center of the case is a video from a cell...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Abc 6 News
ABC6.com

Fall River police charge man in 2 armed robberies

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said Wednesday that they charged a man in connection to two separate armed robberies in the city. Sgt. Moses Pereira said that 56-year-old Ronald Joncas was charged with an armed robbery on Oak Street Tuesday as well as in connection to one that happened at a Star Market Sunday.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Dislodged tire, rim from truck seriously injures girl in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – A 13-year-old girl is in the hospital after a tire came dislodged from a truck in Cranston Tuesday afternoon. According to Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist, a man was driving a pick up truck on Dyer Avenue around 3:30 p.m. when the left front tire and rim detached from the truck and rolled down the street striking a 13-year-old girl crossing the road at Oxford Street.
CRANSTON, RI
whdh.com

Police investigate shooting in Roslindale that left one person wounded

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Roslindale neighborhood after a victim was reportedly shot in the arm. Officers were called to the area sometime after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found a victim had been shot near 25 Pleasantview Street, off of Cummins Highway.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police searching for missing 10-year-old

BOSTON — Authorities are on the lookout for a girl who went missing Tuesday afternoon. Jaslene Cirino, 10, was last seen around 1:00 p.m. in the area of Bates Elementary School, 426 Beech Street in Roslindale, according to Boston Police. She was last seen wearing a teal shirt with gold butterflies and blue jeans.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Turnto10.com

Suspect in Central Falls standoff faces multiple charges

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Police provided an update Tuesday to an hours-long standoff in Central Falls, including identifying the man they said was at the center of it. The tense standoff played out on Tremont Street on Monday night as police tried to get a barricaded man to surrender.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Father taking son to Everett school threatened to shoot crossing guard

EVERETT, Mass. — A father who was taking his son to school in Everett on Tuesday morning was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot a crossing guard. Officers responding to a report of an altercation near the Parlin Middle School learned the father made the threat and flashed what appeared to be a firearm after exchanging words with the crossing guard, according to the Everett Police Department.
EVERETT, MA
bpdnews.com

Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that Occurred in the Longwood Medical Area

Boston Police Detectives from Area B-2 are seeking assistance in identifying the above-pictured suspect relative to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that occurred in the area of Binney Street in the Longwood Medical Area. This incident occurred on the morning of Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 1:50 pm. The...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Two people found dead on MBTA tracks were 20-year-olds from Lowell and Boston, authorities say

A pair of 20-year-olds were identified by authorities Tuesday as the people found dead on a set of MBTA tracks in Quincy early Monday morning. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Klyer Granada, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, of Lowell, were electrocuted on the tracks and killed. Investigators do not believe foul play contributed to their deaths.
LOWELL, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy