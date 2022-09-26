Read full article on original website
rrobserver.com
Repeat of the past two days, a day for pink
Today will be a repeat of the past two days and will be sunny and clear with some light breezes. Albuquerque National Weather Service says: “Moisture slowly begins to decrease over the central region.”. Wednesday is a good day to wear pink. If you don’t know, this is a...
rrobserver.com
Another clear day, get away from technology
Today, like yesterday, will be cooler and clear but there will be some light winds. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “High temperatures will be near or just above seasonal averages.”. It will be a good day to take the dogs for a walk or just yourself if you don’t...
KRQE News 13
Evaporating rain could lead to strong wind gusts Tuesday afternoon
A few isolated storms will develop again Tuesday afternoon, but evaporating rain could lead to some very gusty winds. Drier weather returns the rest of the week, but we’ll be watching rain chances for the first weekend of Fiesta. Drier air will be moving in from the southeast Tuesday,...
KRQE News 13
Breezy evening with some isolated showers
It was quite windy this afternoon courtesy of a cold front passing through New Mexico. Peak wind gusts toppled 40 mph in Santa Fe and 33 mph in Albuquerque. Temperatures fell several degrees across eastern NM too. Highs only reached 73° in Taos, and middle 70s for Clayton and Raton.
18-plus inches of snow forecast to hit Colorado peak this weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado and days after a Tuesday round of wintery weather on the state's highest peaks, a bigger storm is expected to hit. According to forecasts from Mountain-Forecast.com, some peaks around the state will get a couple inches of snow on Tuesday night, including Pikes Peak. A little bit of precipitation is also expected on Wednesday night in the San Juans, like to appear as snow at high points of elevation.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico state park opens new glamping experience
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s camping in the woods but with more comfort and warmth. You can soon reserve a yurt in a New Mexico state park. It’s the ultimate camping experience. An opportunity to enjoy a nice space indoors while enjoying the great outdoors. “They’re warmer than a tent and more secure than a tent, but you feel like you’re still camping,” said Hyde Memorial State Park Superintendent Mark Komadina.
Mountain storms for central and northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is clear and cool across the state. We will be warm by the afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s. Isolated storms will develop in the central, western and northern mountains this afternoon. Most rain will stay over the high terrain, and dissipate as storms move off of the […]
KRQE News 13
Increase in Shower and Thunderstorm Activity Along and West of the Central Mountain Chain
After a very dry weekend, upper level monsoon moisture has been able infiltrate New Mexico into this work week. A majority of the moisture will remain in the southwestern part of the state, and in higher elevations. Moisture content will most likely be too low to see any measurable rain in lower elevations, valleys, and the northwest plains.
KOAT 7
Heavy rain causes rescue situation with heavy flows through arroyos
Rainstorms slammed Albuquerque on Tuesday, causing heavy water flows in arroyos and throughout the streets. We spoke with Albuquerque Police officials as they were responding to what was reported as water rescue. "It can be a matter of minutes before it reaches this point," said Sergeant Chris Schroeder from Albuquerque...
KOAT 7
500 additional parking spots, more than 600 balloon pilots, new special shapes coming to Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, organizers announced new changes coming to the nine-day event. "We have 648 hot air balloons that are gonna be flying with us on Saturday morning," said Sam Parks, the director of operations for Balloon Fiesta. "That's actually the largest number of hot air balloons that we've had in over a decade."
KOAT 7
The experience of attending Balloon Fiesta
Visiting and attending Balloon Fiesta can be a big task. The day usually gets started early — very early. Traffic tends to be slow getting into the park, and parking can fill up quickly. But once you're in the park, you're greeted by thousands of others attending as well...
rrobserver.com
Slide show: Oktoberfest Rio Rancho makes a successful return
Brew Lab 101 Beer & Cider Co. owner Scott Salvas (Garrison Wells/Observer) The Rio Rancho version of Oktoberfest, a local standard that was interrupted by the pandemic, made a triumphant return Saturday. The parking lot at Country Blue Plaza Shopping Center, 3100 Southern Blvd. SE, was full and vendors lined...
rrobserver.com
Danny Dines: The Southwest Burger at High Point Grill
I’ve heard, from local patrons at Brew Lab 101, that the best place to get a burger is at High Point Grill in Westside Albuquerque. Also, I learned that their chef and owner Mike W. White won Best Chef in Albuquerque for Albuquerque the Magazine in 2019 and 2021. With accolades like this, you know I had to try the grub.
KRQE News 13
“It’s a daily issue”: Restaurant says homeless are taking over outdoor patio
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spinn’s Burger and Beer, near Coors and Montaño, has been grilling up specialty burgers for more than a decade in Albuquerque. It’s something the owner, Michael Spinn, takes pride in. “This is my retirement,” Spinn said. But he says lately,...
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain pushes south this evening, clearing north
Flash flooding warnings are in effect for the Rio Puerco near Guadalupe where 2-3″ of rain fell Thursday. The river is at minor flood stage around 15.5 ft. But we’re finally seeing some drier air spill into northern New Mexico this evening. Clear skies will help dip temperatures below freezing for the Moreno Valley overnight. So if you’re far enough north, you may want to cover some plants. Otherwise, we’re still tracking some scattered storms this evening in Socorro County near I-25. These storms will continue moving east throughout the evening packing some locally heavy rain. We’re also still talking about warm summery temps for southern and central NM. Highs were in the middle 80s for the ABQ metro and lower 90s for Tucumcari and Roswell. Santa Fe climbed to near 80°. This is several degrees above average for late September.
Rio Grande Arts Festival returns to Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival is making a return this year. The 32nd annual event kicks off Friday at Sandia Resort and Casino, hosting 200 of the nation’s top artists along with live entertainment and food. Due to the pandemic, this marks the first time since 2019 that the festival has […]
rrobserver.com
Why wait till December? Celebrate Christmas Oct. 6 in Rio Rancho
A scene from the Christmas Cantata, coming to the Rio Rancho Events Center for one performance on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. (Courtesy photo) You’ve heard of Christmas in July, and you know all about Christmas in December. How about Christmas in October – in Rio Rancho?. The...
KOAT 7
Explained: The Albuquerque Box
When balloons launch into the sky each morning of Balloon Fiesta, pilots hope for what's called the "Albuquerque Box." The Albuquerque Box is a wind pattern that sets up during the morning hours of Balloon Fiesta, mainly during October. In the early morning, during launch, winds at a lower flight...
KRQE News 13
LFC report shows New Mexico road improvements falling behind
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Legislative Finance Committee found the state’s gone backwards despite its push to improve state highways. The Department of Transportation’s Pavement Condition Rating found almost 24 percent of New Mexico highways are in poor shape, highlighting the deterioration of state roads from 2016 through 2020.
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho needs more art
I have been a resident of Rio Rancho for 17 years and there are many things I love about being a Rio Rancho resident. Having lived in Santa Fe for 15 years previously, what I feel is greatly lacking is art. There is no art in Rio Rancho. I drive...
