ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
shefinds

We're Still Thinking About This Insane Cut-Out Dress Sydney Sweeney Wore To An After Party—She's Showing So Much Skin!

How many times have we said that after parties have even better looks than the main event?! While that was true for this year’s Met Gala, it also seems to be true for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards that took place on Monday, September 12th, as we have yet another super sexy look that presented itself on an after party red carpet – this time courtesy of Sydney Sweeney!
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Madonna Seems to Be Taking Style Notes From Rihanna

Over the past few weeks, Madonna has been reclaiming her title as the Queen of New York City, attending events with a fervor rivaled only by Julia Fox. During Fashion Week, the singer made appearances at some of the hottest shows and after parties, but when the events moved on to another one of her other favorite cities, London, Madonna remained in New York, where she continues to rule the night life, and do so in style. On Monday, she attended the Don’t Worry Darling after party at the Bowery Hotel, wearing a look that seemed like it could have been inspired by another one of NYC’s favorite night owls—Rihanna.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Dune
shefinds

Anne Hathaway Rocked A Crocodile Micro-Mini Skirt And Matching Trench Coat For New York Fashion Week—Here’s Why Fans Think Her Outfit Looks Familiar!

Anne Hathaway just paid homage to her stylish Devil Wears Prada character, Andrea ‘Andi’ Sachs in more ways than one! The Oscar winner, 39, was photographed at the Michael Kors SS23 Show at Highline Stages for New York Fashion Week, sitting next to the one-and-only Anna Wintour. For her front row look last week, Hathaway donned a brown leather jacket, a matching skirt, a black turtleneck sweater and tied her brunette tresses up into a high ponytail— looking strikingly similar to one of her character’s most iconic outfits from the 2005 film.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Fans Think Gigi Hadid Looks Like A ‘Modern Day Marge Simpson’ After Dramatic Hair Transformation For ‘Vogue’

Gigi Hadid just graced the cover of Vogue Italia and her interesting hair transformation is causing quite the stir among fans. For the magazine shoot, the stylish supermodel, 27, is seen posing on a stool in the cover shot, donning a long-sleeved black dress and looking directly into the camera with heavily kohl-rimmed eyes. Hadid’s hair was styled in a peculiar way for the eccentric image, with her long, straight blonde hair held up fully into place, as if upside-down.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Celebs Are Pairing The Tiniest Tops With The Baggiest Jeans—Gigi Hadid’s NYC Look Takes The Cake!

Gigi Hadid is the latest stylish A-lister to prove that the 90s-inspired warm-weather uniform of the summer is a crop top and baggy jean pairing. The supermodel, 27, was spotted and photographed by paparazzi on the streets of New York City last week, and we can’t get over how she effortlessly styled a teeny-tiny periwinkle camisole, low-waisted denim, and a vibrant Y2K-esque necklace.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Glamour

Emily Ratajkowski Takes the Thigh Slit To New Heights

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. On the spring/summer 2023 runways, Emily Ratajkowski has captured attention with her unexpected appearances at the JW Anderson and Nensi Dojaka shows during London Fashion Week, as well as by walking for Versace in Milan alongside the likes of Bella Hadid and Paris Hilton. Her outfits on the front row, though, are equally notable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Chicly Suits Up in All-Black Outfit With Leather Gloves & Loafers for Dennis Basso’s NYFW Show

Kris Jenner had an all-black moment while attending the Dennis Basso show for The Pierre Hotel on Sept. 12 in New York City. The businesswoman wore an all-black blazer suit to the NYFW event on Monday night. She added a solid black crewneck tee underneath the blazer, and kept it in monochrome with black loafers and a pair of glossy black leather gloves.  Kris Jenner and Fern Mallis attend the Dennis Basso fashion show during September 2022 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Pierre Hotel on Sept. 12, 2022 in New York City. To accessorize, she went with black sunglasses...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Anne Hathaway Contrasts Chic Midi Dress with Lug-Sole Boots at Telluride Film Festival

Anne Hathaway contrasted a chic dress with edgy boots at the Telluride Film Festival. The “Armageddon Time” star was spotted at the Colorado-based event in a white midi dress, featuring puffed sleeves and a tiered skirt. Hathaway’s bohemian number was further accentuated in its relaxed vibes with a wide-brimmed woven hat, large dark sunglasses and a blue denim jacket — which she carried slung over one arm. Completing the actress’ ensemble was a pink and black leather Capucines handbag by Louis Vuitton, as well as a sparkling gold and diamond ring and delicate pendant necklace. When it came to footwear, Hathaway went...
TELLURIDE, CO
msn.com

Jealous and fed up with fame: Anthony Bourdain's final texts revealed…

In his final days, Anthony Bourdain was fed up with his fans, his fame and his relationship with actress Asia Argento, a new book claims. Many of the Anthony's last texts were published in the unauthorized biography titled "Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain," which gives some insight into the famous chef's state of mind.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy