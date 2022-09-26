Read full article on original website
Madonna, daughter Lourdes Leon rock matching outfits at Tom Ford’s NYFW show
Madonna brought two of her six children — daughter Lourdes “Lola” Leon, 25, and son Rocco Ritchie, 22 — to Wednesday’s Tom Ford runway show during New York Fashion Week, and the trio even coordinated for the occasion. The Queen of Pop, 64, and her...
In Style
Paris Hilton Looked Like an '80s Bride in a Hot Pink Minidress on the Versace Runway
The fashion industry has been leaning into the world's craze for nostalgia, which was evident on the runways around the world during Fashion Month. And Versace is the latest to play up '90s grunge and '80s colors and silhouettes, with the queen of Y2K closing out the show with an epic retro take on the modern Barbiecore trend.
Fans Think Zendaya Looks Like A ‘Gorgeous Butterfly’ In An Intricate White Dress On Instagram
Zendaya just rocked a glamorous floral look straight off the runway, and fans can’t get enough! The Dune star, 26, posed in a stunning white dress in a new post for her 152 million followers, and flaunted her radiant complexion and toned figure with the help of its curve-hugging fit and leg-baring high slit.
7 of the best maternity looks Blake Lively has ever worn
You might know Blake Lively from "Gossip Girl" or "A Simple Favor." But she's also a fashion icon with a stunning maternity style.
Normani Steps Out In Versace While Attending The Brand’s Fashion Show
Normani stepped out in Versace while attending the brand's fashion show and we love it!
Jodie Turner-Smith's Pink Hair Deserves Its Own Personal Runway
Jodie Turner-Smith is turning Milan Fashion Week into her own personal runway. On Sept. 23, the actor attended the Gucci spring/summer '23 show, and her hair, which had previously been platinum blond, was a bright pink color. Turner-Smith's hair evolution has continued to keep fans on their toes as the...
We're Still Thinking About This Insane Cut-Out Dress Sydney Sweeney Wore To An After Party—She's Showing So Much Skin!
How many times have we said that after parties have even better looks than the main event?! While that was true for this year’s Met Gala, it also seems to be true for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards that took place on Monday, September 12th, as we have yet another super sexy look that presented itself on an after party red carpet – this time courtesy of Sydney Sweeney!
wmagazine.com
Madonna Seems to Be Taking Style Notes From Rihanna
Over the past few weeks, Madonna has been reclaiming her title as the Queen of New York City, attending events with a fervor rivaled only by Julia Fox. During Fashion Week, the singer made appearances at some of the hottest shows and after parties, but when the events moved on to another one of her other favorite cities, London, Madonna remained in New York, where she continues to rule the night life, and do so in style. On Monday, she attended the Don’t Worry Darling after party at the Bowery Hotel, wearing a look that seemed like it could have been inspired by another one of NYC’s favorite night owls—Rihanna.
Janet Jackson Looks So Radiant During Her First Fashion Week Appearance in Nearly 10 Years
Janet Jackson has created quite a buzz after making her first Fashion Week appearance in nearly 10 years. The 56-year-old R&B icon sat front row at Christian Siriano’s runway show wearing a sultry monochromatic black outfit that was equal parts stately and sexy. Jackson donned a black t-shirt bra...
Anne Hathaway Rocked A Crocodile Micro-Mini Skirt And Matching Trench Coat For New York Fashion Week—Here’s Why Fans Think Her Outfit Looks Familiar!
Anne Hathaway just paid homage to her stylish Devil Wears Prada character, Andrea ‘Andi’ Sachs in more ways than one! The Oscar winner, 39, was photographed at the Michael Kors SS23 Show at Highline Stages for New York Fashion Week, sitting next to the one-and-only Anna Wintour. For her front row look last week, Hathaway donned a brown leather jacket, a matching skirt, a black turtleneck sweater and tied her brunette tresses up into a high ponytail— looking strikingly similar to one of her character’s most iconic outfits from the 2005 film.
Fans Think Gigi Hadid Looks Like A ‘Modern Day Marge Simpson’ After Dramatic Hair Transformation For ‘Vogue’
Gigi Hadid just graced the cover of Vogue Italia and her interesting hair transformation is causing quite the stir among fans. For the magazine shoot, the stylish supermodel, 27, is seen posing on a stool in the cover shot, donning a long-sleeved black dress and looking directly into the camera with heavily kohl-rimmed eyes. Hadid’s hair was styled in a peculiar way for the eccentric image, with her long, straight blonde hair held up fully into place, as if upside-down.
msn.com
Dwyane Wade Gushes Over Daughter Zaya as She Shows Her Perfect Model Poses in Instagram Video
Zaya Wade is showing off her stylish skills and her dad Dwyane Wade is in awe. On Tuesday, Zaya, who is also the stepdaughter of actress Gabrielle Union, shared fun footage from a photo shoot on her Instagram page. In the short clip, Zaya, 15, strikes some poses as she...
Celebs Are Pairing The Tiniest Tops With The Baggiest Jeans—Gigi Hadid’s NYC Look Takes The Cake!
Gigi Hadid is the latest stylish A-lister to prove that the 90s-inspired warm-weather uniform of the summer is a crop top and baggy jean pairing. The supermodel, 27, was spotted and photographed by paparazzi on the streets of New York City last week, and we can’t get over how she effortlessly styled a teeny-tiny periwinkle camisole, low-waisted denim, and a vibrant Y2K-esque necklace.
Keke Palmer Captures Sunshine in All-Yellow Outfit & Open-Toe Sandals at Michael Kors’ NYFW Show
Keke Palmer made a bright arrival for the premiere of the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection during New York Fashion Week earlier today. The fashion show featured a star-studded front row with guests including Anne Hathaway, Nina Dobrev, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens. The actress and singer wore...
Madonna and daughter Lourdes Leon party at New York Fashion Week
These Material Girls know how to strike a pose. Madonna and her daughter Lourdes Leon hit the New York Fashion Week afterparty circuit Monday, commanding attention with their standout style. For LaQuan Smith’s post-show bash at The Blond, the 64-year-old Queen of Pop paired her bubblegum pink hair with freshly...
Emily Ratajkowski Takes the Thigh Slit To New Heights
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. On the spring/summer 2023 runways, Emily Ratajkowski has captured attention with her unexpected appearances at the JW Anderson and Nensi Dojaka shows during London Fashion Week, as well as by walking for Versace in Milan alongside the likes of Bella Hadid and Paris Hilton. Her outfits on the front row, though, are equally notable.
Kris Jenner Chicly Suits Up in All-Black Outfit With Leather Gloves & Loafers for Dennis Basso’s NYFW Show
Kris Jenner had an all-black moment while attending the Dennis Basso show for The Pierre Hotel on Sept. 12 in New York City. The businesswoman wore an all-black blazer suit to the NYFW event on Monday night. She added a solid black crewneck tee underneath the blazer, and kept it in monochrome with black loafers and a pair of glossy black leather gloves. Kris Jenner and Fern Mallis attend the Dennis Basso fashion show during September 2022 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Pierre Hotel on Sept. 12, 2022 in New York City. To accessorize, she went with black sunglasses...
Anne Hathaway Contrasts Chic Midi Dress with Lug-Sole Boots at Telluride Film Festival
Anne Hathaway contrasted a chic dress with edgy boots at the Telluride Film Festival. The “Armageddon Time” star was spotted at the Colorado-based event in a white midi dress, featuring puffed sleeves and a tiered skirt. Hathaway’s bohemian number was further accentuated in its relaxed vibes with a wide-brimmed woven hat, large dark sunglasses and a blue denim jacket — which she carried slung over one arm. Completing the actress’ ensemble was a pink and black leather Capucines handbag by Louis Vuitton, as well as a sparkling gold and diamond ring and delicate pendant necklace. When it came to footwear, Hathaway went...
Radar Online.com
Bon Voyage! Leonardo DiCaprio Flies To Italy To Support Rumored Girlfriend Gigi Hadid For Milan Fashion Week
Hollywood veteran Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted in Italy, coincidentally during the same time his rumored new girlfriend Gigi Hadid walked the runway for Milan Fashion Week, RadarOnline.com has learned. The sighting gives weight to the potential new fling, as Leo is fresh off the heels of a breakup — notably...
msn.com
