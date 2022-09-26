Albert John Brogan was born on December 5, 1919 in Philadelphia, Pa. as the youngest child in a large Irish family. He lived in an Irish community where he was schooled and met the love of his life, Margaret McCarthy, and they were united in a marriage which lasted almost 72 years until her death in 2012. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and upon his discharge he began a career at the Atlantic Oil Refinery until his retirement in 1972.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO