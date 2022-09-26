Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian nears Category 5 strength on approach to Florida
Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 4 overnight and was nearing category 5 strength as of Wednesday morning. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. Its latest projected...
Volusia Recovery Alliances opens 'Hope Hub' in Ormond Beach
The Volusia Recovery Alliance aims to make the county a "recovery-ready community." It means people affected with substance use disorder can get housing and resources to get help, and they can do so without battling stigma surrounding the disorder, said Karen Chrapek, Volusia Recovery Alliance executive director. "That stigma has...
Ian strengthens rapidly, may make landfall near Tampa Bay as a major hurricane
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida as major hurricane — a Category 3 or Category 4 storm. The storm strengthened rapidly into a Category 2 storm on Monday and continued its path toward the Florida Gulf Coast, striking Cuba as a Category 3 on Tuesday morning.
Residents remain despite evacuation order in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The evacuation order for the city of St. Augustine, St. Augustine Beach and areas along the coast impacts more than 20,000 people. But First Coast News teams saw no heavy traffic leaving the city Tuesday morning. People were out in downtown St. Augustine getting their...
Flagler County puts curfew into effect, asks people in some areas to evacuate
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County has put a curfew into effect for the entire county asHurricane Ian approaches Florida. The curfew will go into effect each day from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. until further notice, according to the county. The emergency management director released a statement on...
Flagler, Seminole counties ask some residents to evacuate as Hurricane Ian nears Florida
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler and Seminole counties has asked residents in some areas to evacuate as an intensifying Hurricane Ian threatens Florida. Effective at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The following Zones are asked to leave and seek shelter:. Residents and visitors in mobile homes and RVs countywide. Zone A, the...
Hurricane Ian will cause flooding: Tuesday morning update for Volusia
The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, that Volusia County can expect heavy rain and possible flooding beginning Wednesday from Hurricane Ian. "Considerable flooding is expected across Central Florida into Southern Georgia and Coastal Carolina with significant, prolonged river flooding expected across central to northern Florida," the NHC reported.
Bethune-Cookman University makes mandatory campus evacuation ahead of TS Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Students at one university will need to make preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. Bethune-Cookman University will enact a mandatory campus evacuation order to start Monday, Sept. 26 at noon. This is meant to protect the safety of its students, faculty and staff, the university...
Ormond Beach declares state of emergency as Hurricane Ian continues toward Florida
The city of Ormond Beach, in following with the State of Florida, has declared a state of emergency. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. This order is...
Flagler schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian
Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt announced all schools in the district will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 28, due to Hurricane Ian. They will remain closed through Friday, Sept. 30. “This is not a decision we take lightly, but we want to give our families enough time to prepare their homes...
Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday and may be collected Saturday; otherwise, it will be picked up next week as regularly scheduled. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day.
Volusia County Ian Update 18: Volusia is under a hurricane warning
The National Hurricane Center has declared a hurricane warning for Volusia County. Hurricane warnings indicate that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher with frequent gusts) are expected somewhere within the specified area. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph), the hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds to allow for important preparation.
Palm Coast facilities to close Tuesday, Sept. 27, garbage services suspended Thursday and Friday
In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the City of Palm Coast will close all City facilities on Tuesday, September 27 at 12 p.m. through September 30, due to expected impacts in the area. This includes all activities at City Hall, the Palm Coast Community Center, the Utility Office, the Palm Harbor Golf Course, and the Palm Coast Tennis Center.
Rymfire Elementary Will Open as Special-Needs Shelter, Bunnell Elementary as General Population and Pets Shelter
For the latest overview of Hurricane Ian’s impact on Flagler, go here. The special-needs shelter at Rymfire Elementary will open at 1 p.m. Wednesday in anticipation of deteriorating weather from Hurricane Ian, Flagler Health Department Director Bob Snyder said this afternoon. The timing of the first shelter for general population and pets, to open at Bunnell Elementary, has not yet been determined. That time will be announced Wednesday morning, Emergency Management Chief Jonathan Lord said.
