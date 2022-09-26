ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Albert John Brogan was born on December 5, 1919 in Philadelphia, Pa. as the youngest child in a large Irish family. He lived in an Irish community where he was schooled and met the love of his life, Margaret McCarthy, and they were united in a marriage which lasted almost 72 years until her death in 2012. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and upon his discharge he began a career at the Atlantic Oil Refinery until his retirement in 1972.
Hurricane Ian nears Category 5 strength on approach to Florida

Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 4 overnight and was nearing category 5 strength as of Wednesday morning. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. Its latest projected...
Volusia Recovery Alliances opens 'Hope Hub' in Ormond Beach

The Volusia Recovery Alliance aims to make the county a "recovery-ready community." It means people affected with substance use disorder can get housing and resources to get help, and they can do so without battling stigma surrounding the disorder, said Karen Chrapek, Volusia Recovery Alliance executive director. "That stigma has...
Hurricane Ian will cause flooding: Tuesday morning update for Volusia

The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, that Volusia County can expect heavy rain and possible flooding beginning Wednesday from Hurricane Ian. "Considerable flooding is expected across Central Florida into Southern Georgia and Coastal Carolina with significant, prolonged river flooding expected across central to northern Florida," the NHC reported.
Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday and may be collected Saturday; otherwise, it will be picked up next week as regularly scheduled. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day.
Volusia County Ian Update 18: Volusia is under a hurricane warning

The National Hurricane Center has declared a hurricane warning for Volusia County. Hurricane warnings indicate that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher with frequent gusts) are expected somewhere within the specified area. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph), the hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds to allow for important preparation.
Rymfire Elementary Will Open as Special-Needs Shelter, Bunnell Elementary as General Population and Pets Shelter

For the latest overview of Hurricane Ian’s impact on Flagler, go here. The special-needs shelter at Rymfire Elementary will open at 1 p.m. Wednesday in anticipation of deteriorating weather from Hurricane Ian, Flagler Health Department Director Bob Snyder said this afternoon. The timing of the first shelter for general population and pets, to open at Bunnell Elementary, has not yet been determined. That time will be announced Wednesday morning, Emergency Management Chief Jonathan Lord said.
