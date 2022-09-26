Two competitors were accused of stuffing their walleye with weights at an Ohio Pro Fishing event, to cheat their way to hundreds of thousands of dollars worth in winnings for the heaviest catch. Officials at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail in Cleveland’s Gordon Park began cutting open the fish of Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyon on Friday, ahead of weighing their catch—and allegedly found iron weights and fish fillets hiding in the prized ichthyoids. The scandal caused the whole tournament to explode, with other fishermen shouting that competition officials should call the police or throw the pair in jail. “You fucked over a lot of people, man,” one attendant can be heard saying in a video posted to social media, as others cried, “Check every fish!” “They’ve been doing this shit for years,” shouted another.Serious Controversy in Pro fishing tournament as multiple-time winners caught stuffing lead weights and other fish filets in their fish to have the heaviest catch to win hundreds of thousands in prizes. pic.twitter.com/Sxqeo2XC0K— Billy (@Billyhottakes) October 1, 2022 Read it at TMZ

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 14 MINUTES AGO