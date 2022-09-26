Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do in Maine 10/1 and 10/2---UpdatedThe Maine WriterMaine State
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Apple SundayThe Maine WriterUnity, ME
Related
This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History
Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US
It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
Pro Fishing Roiled By Wild Walleye Bass Cheating Scandal
Two competitors were accused of stuffing their walleye with weights at an Ohio Pro Fishing event, to cheat their way to hundreds of thousands of dollars worth in winnings for the heaviest catch. Officials at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail in Cleveland’s Gordon Park began cutting open the fish of Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyon on Friday, ahead of weighing their catch—and allegedly found iron weights and fish fillets hiding in the prized ichthyoids. The scandal caused the whole tournament to explode, with other fishermen shouting that competition officials should call the police or throw the pair in jail. “You fucked over a lot of people, man,” one attendant can be heard saying in a video posted to social media, as others cried, “Check every fish!” “They’ve been doing this shit for years,” shouted another.Serious Controversy in Pro fishing tournament as multiple-time winners caught stuffing lead weights and other fish filets in their fish to have the heaviest catch to win hundreds of thousands in prizes. pic.twitter.com/Sxqeo2XC0K— Billy (@Billyhottakes) October 1, 2022 Read it at TMZ
SEE IT: The ‘Pet’ This Person Was Spotted Walking Around Boston
Jerry Seinfeld once observed that if aliens came to earth (as Exeter, New Hampshire, claims they have, though it’s been debunked), and saw someone walking their dog, they would assume the dog is the master. After all, it’s leading the walk, it’s relieving itself, and its human is picking up after it.
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0