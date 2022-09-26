ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.5 WOKQ

This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History

Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US

It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
TheDailyBeast

Pro Fishing Roiled By Wild Walleye Bass Cheating Scandal

Two competitors were accused of stuffing their walleye with weights at an Ohio Pro Fishing event, to cheat their way to hundreds of thousands of dollars worth in winnings for the heaviest catch. Officials at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail in Cleveland’s Gordon Park began cutting open the fish of Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyon on Friday, ahead of weighing their catch—and allegedly found iron weights and fish fillets hiding in the prized ichthyoids. The scandal caused the whole tournament to explode, with other fishermen shouting that competition officials should call the police or throw the pair in jail. “You fucked over a lot of people, man,” one attendant can be heard saying in a video posted to social media, as others cried, “Check every fish!” “They’ve been doing this shit for years,” shouted another.Serious Controversy in Pro fishing tournament as multiple-time winners caught stuffing lead weights and other fish filets in their fish to have the heaviest catch to win hundreds of thousands in prizes. pic.twitter.com/Sxqeo2XC0K— Billy (@Billyhottakes) October 1, 2022 Read it at TMZ
CLEVELAND, OH
