ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

Related
rrobserver.com

UPDATE: Police shoot man after SWAT standoff in SE ABQ

Police said a drunken dispute over a parking spot Monday night ended hours later when an officer shot and injured a man at an apartment complex along East Central. Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins did not identify the man who was shot but said he is in the hospital and expected to recover.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Suspect injured in police shooting in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department were sent to the Whispering Sands Apartment Complex near Tramway and Central around 11 p.m. Monday night for a dispute between residents. Police say during the incident one of the people barricaded themselves in their apartment. APD says while police were negotiating with them, the person […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
pinonpost.com

ABQ passes grim homicide milestone

In Democrat Mayor Tim Keller’s crime-ridden Albuquerque, Keller’s Police Chief Harold Medina confirmed to KOB 4 that Sunday’s homicide near Kathryn and Palomas NE was the city’s 100th this year — a grim milestone for the city. With over three months until the end of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police opening downtown safety center on Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bolstering its downtown presence on Central Avenue, Albuquerque Police has formally opened a new downtown police station, called the “Downtown Public Safety Center.” City leaders commemorated the project Tuesday afternoon, while forecasting other changes to address downtown safety. Called a “police station” by Mayor Tim Keller, the new public safety office space […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police: Arsonist could be responsible for at least 16 fires

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police Lieutenant Chris McCord says they get calls throughout the year about arson fires, but this is unusual. There is still a lot of information they still need to gather. “We’re really focusing on getting that video if any of those locations have video or have tips,” said. Lt. McCord.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in church security guard homicide appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a church security guard made his first appearance in court Monday afternoon. Police say Marc Ward hit Daniel Bourne with his truck and left him for dead in an arroyo near Calvary Church Friday night. Bourne was checking on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. He took […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Medina
KRQE News 13

DEA: Fentanyl is ‘number one threat’ in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s common these days to hear stories about fentanyl seizures, arrests and busts in New Mexico. In fact, the largest fentanyl bust in the FBI’s bureau history was just made in Albuquerque earlier this month. But just how problematic is the drug for the New Mexico community? Where is it coming from? […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

RR woman sues APD over arrest for bumper sticker confrontation

A Rio Rancho woman accused of pulling a gun on another driver for sporting a “vaccinated” bumper sticker on his car alleges in a lawsuit that police used false information to charge her with a crime later dismissed by prosecutors. Christina Blair also alleges that heavily armed Albuquerque...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

RRPD Arrest Records: August 16-18

Kristen Johnson, 40, Peralta, was cited for shoplifting ($250 Or Less), concealing identity, and tampering with evidence near Crestview Dr. and NM 528. Ronald Asay, 32, Chaparral, was arrested for assault (unlawful acts, threats or conduct)(household member) near NM 528. Christopher Montoya, 33, Peralta, had a felony warrant for arrest...
RIO RANCHO, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime#The Homicide Unit
KRQE News 13

BCSO searching for armed man who robbed Little Caesar’s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who robbed a Little Caesar’s Pizza at 1698 Rio Bravo SW. He is described as thin, approximately 6′ tall, wearing a black t-shirt over a camouflaged hoodie with black pants, a Nike hat, and carrying a red backpack.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rrobserver.com

City loses in legal fight over open records

After a ruling by a district court judge, the City of Rio Rancho Wednesday will release contested public records involving the death of a 2-year-old boy. The city had maintained that it did not have to release public records involving a Santa Fe police officer’s child in December, citing New Mexico Children’s Code protection used by the Children, Youth & Families Department.
RIO RANCHO, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy