rrobserver.com
UPDATE: Police shoot man after SWAT standoff in SE ABQ
Police said a drunken dispute over a parking spot Monday night ended hours later when an officer shot and injured a man at an apartment complex along East Central. Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins did not identify the man who was shot but said he is in the hospital and expected to recover.
APD: Suspect injured in police shooting in southeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department were sent to the Whispering Sands Apartment Complex near Tramway and Central around 11 p.m. Monday night for a dispute between residents. Police say during the incident one of the people barricaded themselves in their apartment. APD says while police were negotiating with them, the person […]
pinonpost.com
ABQ passes grim homicide milestone
In Democrat Mayor Tim Keller’s crime-ridden Albuquerque, Keller’s Police Chief Harold Medina confirmed to KOB 4 that Sunday’s homicide near Kathryn and Palomas NE was the city’s 100th this year — a grim milestone for the city. With over three months until the end of...
Crime Stoppers search for suspects who opened fire outside Albuquerque store
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are searching for the suspects who opened fire at a grocery store. On Aug. 7, officers were called to Adam’s Food Market on Central. They say the suspects pointed a gun at store staff after some sort of altercation. As they were driving away in a Kia Sportage, one of them fired […]
Albuquerque officials investigating shooting that hospitalized 1
A person was taken to the hospital Sunday.
Albuquerque Police opening downtown safety center on Central
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bolstering its downtown presence on Central Avenue, Albuquerque Police has formally opened a new downtown police station, called the “Downtown Public Safety Center.” City leaders commemorated the project Tuesday afternoon, while forecasting other changes to address downtown safety. Called a “police station” by Mayor Tim Keller, the new public safety office space […]
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe Police: Arsonist could be responsible for at least 16 fires
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police Lieutenant Chris McCord says they get calls throughout the year about arson fires, but this is unusual. There is still a lot of information they still need to gather. “We’re really focusing on getting that video if any of those locations have video or have tips,” said. Lt. McCord.
Suspect in church security guard homicide appears in court
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a church security guard made his first appearance in court Monday afternoon. Police say Marc Ward hit Daniel Bourne with his truck and left him for dead in an arroyo near Calvary Church Friday night. Bourne was checking on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. He took […]
DEA: Fentanyl is ‘number one threat’ in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s common these days to hear stories about fentanyl seizures, arrests and busts in New Mexico. In fact, the largest fentanyl bust in the FBI’s bureau history was just made in Albuquerque earlier this month. But just how problematic is the drug for the New Mexico community? Where is it coming from? […]
rrobserver.com
RR woman sues APD over arrest for bumper sticker confrontation
A Rio Rancho woman accused of pulling a gun on another driver for sporting a “vaccinated” bumper sticker on his car alleges in a lawsuit that police used false information to charge her with a crime later dismissed by prosecutors. Christina Blair also alleges that heavily armed Albuquerque...
rrobserver.com
RRPD Arrest Records: August 16-18
Kristen Johnson, 40, Peralta, was cited for shoplifting ($250 Or Less), concealing identity, and tampering with evidence near Crestview Dr. and NM 528. Ronald Asay, 32, Chaparral, was arrested for assault (unlawful acts, threats or conduct)(household member) near NM 528. Christopher Montoya, 33, Peralta, had a felony warrant for arrest...
Family of man shot, killed by APD holds press conference announcing lawsuit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a man shot and killed by Albuquerque Police plans to sue the department and police chief Harold Medina. They believe the police didn’t do all they could to help someone having a mental health crisis. “We are here to remember our baby brother who was taken from us March 19, […]
Police seen at northeast Albuquerque apartment Friday night
A large police presence was seen in ABQ Friday night.
Albuquerque police investigating 100th homicide; officials foresee more murders than 2021
The Albuquerque Police Department announced the news Sunday.
KRQE News 13
BCSO searching for armed man who robbed Little Caesar’s
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who robbed a Little Caesar’s Pizza at 1698 Rio Bravo SW. He is described as thin, approximately 6′ tall, wearing a black t-shirt over a camouflaged hoodie with black pants, a Nike hat, and carrying a red backpack.
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office trying to tackle crime with proactive approach
A program is being used to help the sheriff's office crack down on crime.
Family to file wrongful death lawsuit against Albuquerque police
The suit comes after a man was shot by police in early 2022 after officers thought he had a gun.
rrobserver.com
City loses in legal fight over open records
After a ruling by a district court judge, the City of Rio Rancho Wednesday will release contested public records involving the death of a 2-year-old boy. The city had maintained that it did not have to release public records involving a Santa Fe police officer’s child in December, citing New Mexico Children’s Code protection used by the Children, Youth & Families Department.
Albuquerque church security guard killed while on the job; suspect in custody
Police reported that the guard was checking on a suspicious vehicle right before his death.
Trial starts for 2 Metropolitan Detention Center officers charged in death of inmate
Two corrections officers are charged in the case of the death of an inmate.
