The Independent

California to ban gas furnaces and heaters by 2030

California is set to ban the sale of gas-powered furnaces and water heaters by 2030.It will be the first US state to do so amid a slew of progressive measures to tackle the climate crisis by cutting planet-heating emissions, largely caused by burning fossil fuels. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) unanimously approved the proposal for zero-emission residential and commercial space and water heaters on Thursday. The measure is part of a larger plan to transition the state away from fossil fuels and to renewable power and other sources of clean energy. “Beginning in 2030, 100 percent of sales...
CAR AND DRIVER

Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Vehicles: Everything You Need to Know

There are only about 15,000 hydrogen-powered vehicles on U.S. roads right now, and all of them are in California. Meanwhile, EVs are out there in the millions. While electric cars are getting attention, with major manufacturers focusing on making them dominant by 2030, hydrogen vehicles are staying in the background for now.
streetwisereports.com

The Perfect Storm for Oil and Natural Gas

In the past five years, natural gas prices hit their annual/seasonal high between October and January the following year. This is typical price appreciation for the winter heating season. We are just entering that period for this year right now. The obvious observation on this chart is the unusual spike...
Markets Insider

Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter

Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
Interesting Engineering

A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity

Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
The Hill

Are heat pumps the key to accelerating the energy transition?

Story at a glance Heat pumps operate similarly to refrigeration systems such as air conditioners (ACs), with the only difference of producing hot instead of chilled water and/or air, and offering both heating and cooling options. Heat pumps consume a lot less energy and are at least three times more energy efficient compared to conventional…
The Associated Press

Hydrogen Cost-Parity With Diesel Cut by up to Eight Years With New Loop Energy Fuel Cell

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Loop Energy ™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, will unveil its landmark 120 kW fuel cell system at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005215/en/ Loop Energy announces the launch of the S1200. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Verge

The US wants to become a hydrogen production powerhouse

Ramping up production of hydrogen fuel is now a high priority for the Biden administration as it tries to put an end to the fossil fuel pollution causing climate change. The Department of Energy wants to produce 10 million metric tons of “clean” hydrogen by 2030, according to a draft National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap released yesterday.
960 The Ref

States get final OK to build highway EV charging network

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Attention, potential car buyers: New electric vehicle charging stations are on their way to highway locations near you. All 50 states received final approval Tuesday to begin construction on a first nationwide network of EV charging stations that places one roughly every 50 miles (80 kilometers) along interstate highways, part of the Biden administration's plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars.
nextbigfuture.com

Molten Carbonate High Temperature Fuel Cells Getting to Scale

FuelCell Energy (FCE) is developing high-temperature fuel cells that can work with natural gas and coal plants to improve efficiency and cleaner energy. The Connecticut-based firm has developed a new type of fuel cell that uses molten carbonate electrolytes. This electrochemical cell can capture CO2 from a power plant’s flue gas while generating additional electricity from natural gas, coal, or other fuels. The company has more than 100 US fuel-cell patents, big-name partners, and a soaring stock price. What it doesn’t have yet are profits or a marquee project that shows its technology pays off at commercial scale.
solarpowerworldonline.com

Renewable energy production through first half of 2022 surpassed coal by more than 18%

Domestic production and consumption of renewable energy (e.g., biofuels, biomass, geothermal, hydropower, solar, wind) reached a record high as of mid-year 2022, according to a SUN DAY Campaign analysis of new data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The latest issue of EIA’s “Monthly Energy Review” report (with...
