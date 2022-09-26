Read full article on original website
Related
Gas Companies Are Promoting Hydrogen to Heat Homes. But the Science Isn’t on Their Side
Gas companies are promoting the fuel as a clean way to heat homes. But a new study says it doesn't make sense for the planet.
California to ban gas furnaces and heaters by 2030
California is set to ban the sale of gas-powered furnaces and water heaters by 2030.It will be the first US state to do so amid a slew of progressive measures to tackle the climate crisis by cutting planet-heating emissions, largely caused by burning fossil fuels. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) unanimously approved the proposal for zero-emission residential and commercial space and water heaters on Thursday. The measure is part of a larger plan to transition the state away from fossil fuels and to renewable power and other sources of clean energy. “Beginning in 2030, 100 percent of sales...
CAR AND DRIVER
Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Vehicles: Everything You Need to Know
There are only about 15,000 hydrogen-powered vehicles on U.S. roads right now, and all of them are in California. Meanwhile, EVs are out there in the millions. While electric cars are getting attention, with major manufacturers focusing on making them dominant by 2030, hydrogen vehicles are staying in the background for now.
Natural gas dependence puts Mass. in danger of winter energy shortage, officials say
The New England region’s overreliance on natural gas may produce an energy shortage in Massachusetts this winter — when regional natural gas usage peaks as people warm their homes during the frigid winter months — due to Russia’s war in Ukraine continuing to disrupt the global supply of liquified natural gas, according to officials.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
streetwisereports.com
The Perfect Storm for Oil and Natural Gas
In the past five years, natural gas prices hit their annual/seasonal high between October and January the following year. This is typical price appreciation for the winter heating season. We are just entering that period for this year right now. The obvious observation on this chart is the unusual spike...
Is Biden’s goal to build charging stations for electric cars leaving low-income areas behind?
The US government is throwing billions of dollars at building a network of charging stations to help boost uptake of electric cars. But some advocates worry the charging spots will bypass the disadvantaged communities that have until now found electric vehicles well beyond their reach. In Indiana, the National Association...
Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter
Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Are heat pumps the key to accelerating the energy transition?
Story at a glance Heat pumps operate similarly to refrigeration systems such as air conditioners (ACs), with the only difference of producing hot instead of chilled water and/or air, and offering both heating and cooling options. Heat pumps consume a lot less energy and are at least three times more energy efficient compared to conventional…
Hydrogen Cost-Parity With Diesel Cut by up to Eight Years With New Loop Energy Fuel Cell
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Loop Energy ™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, will unveil its landmark 120 kW fuel cell system at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005215/en/ Loop Energy announces the launch of the S1200. (Photo: Business Wire)
Hydrogen could ‘nearly double’ cost of heating a home compared with gas
Ministers’ plans to pin the UK’s energy hopes on hydrogen could nearly double the cost of heating a home by the end of the decade compared with natural gas, research has shown. Using hydrogen for home heating could prove much a more expensive option than natural gas, according...
Biden announces funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced his administration is kicking off plans to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure, by announcing funding for 35 states to build their own charging stations. Biden traveled to Michigan, one of the states set to receive the first round of funding, on Wednesday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Verge
The US wants to become a hydrogen production powerhouse
Ramping up production of hydrogen fuel is now a high priority for the Biden administration as it tries to put an end to the fossil fuel pollution causing climate change. The Department of Energy wants to produce 10 million metric tons of “clean” hydrogen by 2030, according to a draft National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap released yesterday.
Scientists suggest a better alternative to UK’s ‘pipe dream’ of using hydrogen for heating
A heat pump utilizes less energy than hydrogen for heating a home.
States get final OK to build highway EV charging network
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Attention, potential car buyers: New electric vehicle charging stations are on their way to highway locations near you. All 50 states received final approval Tuesday to begin construction on a first nationwide network of EV charging stations that places one roughly every 50 miles (80 kilometers) along interstate highways, part of the Biden administration's plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars.
The Pathway to 90% Clean Electricity Is Mostly Clear. The Last 10%, Not So Much
The United States gets about 40 percent of its electricity from carbon-free sources, including renewables and nuclear, and researchers have a pretty good idea of how to cost-effectively get to about 90 percent. But that last 10 percent? It gets expensive and there is little agreement about how to do...
How and Where to Spot Electric Vehicle Investment Opportunities
Electric vehicles have gradually been gaining a larger foothold in the country and that looks poised to continue. California is so confident in the trend that they have approved a mandate to phase out the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Other states are considering joining that initiative too. For...
nextbigfuture.com
Molten Carbonate High Temperature Fuel Cells Getting to Scale
FuelCell Energy (FCE) is developing high-temperature fuel cells that can work with natural gas and coal plants to improve efficiency and cleaner energy. The Connecticut-based firm has developed a new type of fuel cell that uses molten carbonate electrolytes. This electrochemical cell can capture CO2 from a power plant’s flue gas while generating additional electricity from natural gas, coal, or other fuels. The company has more than 100 US fuel-cell patents, big-name partners, and a soaring stock price. What it doesn’t have yet are profits or a marquee project that shows its technology pays off at commercial scale.
At a Global Conference on Clean Energy, Granholm Announces Billions in Federal Aid for Carbon Capture and Emerging Technology
PITTSBURGH—As world leaders gathered in New York City last week for the 77th U.N. General Assembly, another international conference focused on a global transition to clean, renewable energy took place here in what has been the epicenter of the American steel industry. At stake was how trillions of dollars...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Renewable energy production through first half of 2022 surpassed coal by more than 18%
Domestic production and consumption of renewable energy (e.g., biofuels, biomass, geothermal, hydropower, solar, wind) reached a record high as of mid-year 2022, according to a SUN DAY Campaign analysis of new data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The latest issue of EIA’s “Monthly Energy Review” report (with...
Comments / 0