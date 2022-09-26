ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Man killed in Birmingham motorcycle crash identified

By Austin Franklin
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZN9f_0iAgf5xO00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Birmingham man killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend was identified Monday morning.

Attorneys allege Alabama inmate tortured by Department of Corrections

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 36-year-old Anthony Lynn Trussell lost control of his motorcycle and crashed near the intersection of Highland Avenue and 21st Place South around 7:00 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment, where he later died.

Birmingham Police continue to investigate the cause and circumstances of the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Three arrests made for car burglaries in Hoover Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department has arrested three men on charges of breaking and entering into vehicles. The burglaries happened early Sunday morning in the Bluff Park community. Hoover PD says dispatch received multiples calls of car break-ins Sunday, Sept. 25. Night shift officers saw a vehicle...
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Wanted Jemison man found, arrested

JEMISON, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (9/28): The Jemison Police Department has announced that the search for a wanted man has ended. Christin Martinez is now in custody after a multi-hour search over the past two days. — ORIGINAL (9/27): The Jemison Police Department, assisted by the Sheriff’s Department, Clanton Police, Thorsby Police and Alabama Law […]
JEMISON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Accidents
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
ABC 33/40 News

Police chase ends in fiery crash in Trussville

One person is in custody after a police chase ended in a fiery crash in Trussville Tuesday night. Police have not said what started the chase, which ended in the crash at I-59 and North Chalkville Road around 11:00 P.M. Trussville police tell ABC 33/40 News no one was injured...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

3 Birmingham men arrested, charged with multiple car burglaries

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Police have arrested three Birmingham men in connection to multiple car burglaries that occurred Sunday. According to HPD, officers received multiple calls involving several suspects breaking into vehicles in the Bluff Park community. When officers arrived, they spotted a vehicle matching the description that the callers had provided. During the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Bessemer Police Chief Michael Roper Set To Retire At End Of September 2022

Bessemer Police Chief Michael Roper is set to retire at the end of September 2022. August 2022 marked 32 years of service in the Bessemer Police Department for Roper. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama, and grew up in Roosevelt City and Bessemer. He graduated from Wenonah High School in 1977. Before joining the Bessemer Police Department, Roper drove tractor trailers for Big B Drugs and a local Bessemer furniture store. Chief Roper started his career with the Bessemer Police Department in August 1990 as a night shift patrol officer. In 1992 he moved to what was then called Vice/Narcotics with only three other investigators. Roper moved up through the ranks with the Bessemer Police Department over the years, becoming a Sergeant in 1996, Lieutenant in 2000, Captain in 2009, and the First Deputy Chief in the Bessemer Police Department’s history in February of 2012. On October 4, 2017, Roper had worked his way to the top position in the Bessemer Police Department as he was sworn in as Chief of the Bessemer Police Department.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Anthony Lynn#Traffic Accident#Department Of Corrections#Uab Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
The Trussville Tribune

Eight arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 20 – 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
WJTV 12

Brandon truck driver involved in fatal Alabama crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WJTV) – A 18-wheeler driver from Brandon, Mississippi, was involved in a fatal crash in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. The crash happened on Interstate 59 near the 68 mile marker just after 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 26. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a 2021 Kia Forte was struck by a […]
BRANDON, MS
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Sylacauga shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Sylacauga Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night and left one man dead. According to SPD, officers arrived to the 100 block of Seminole Avenue on calls of a person shot around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Dontez Garrett, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
CBS 42

Chelsea Middle School placed on soft lockdown following shooting

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County deputies are on the scene of a shooting with injuries in Chelsea. According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred on Brandy Circle. As a result, Chelsea Middle School was placed on a soft lockdown until additional information was known. A suspect has been detained and the […]
CHELSEA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
wbrc.com

Dog burned in house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog suffered burns in a house fire in Birmingham Tuesday, according to Birmingham Fire Rescue Service. BFRS crews fought the fire at 1605 Bush Blvd at 12:41 p.m. Firefighters said a woman and her dog were inside. They both made it out, but the dog...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man found shot to death at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa police are investigating a Saturday night homicide at the River Road Apartments. Police were called around 11 p.m. to the 400 block of 8th Avenue Northeast on a report that a person had been shot. When they arrived at the apartment complex they found a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy