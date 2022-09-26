Man killed in Birmingham motorcycle crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Birmingham man killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend was identified Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 36-year-old Anthony Lynn Trussell lost control of his motorcycle and crashed near the intersection of Highland Avenue and 21st Place South around 7:00 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment, where he later died.

Birmingham Police continue to investigate the cause and circumstances of the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.