Fort Worth, TX

thecomeback.com

NASCAR playoff driver penalized for rough driving

NASCAR dealt William Byron a big blow Tuesday, penalizing the Hendrick Motorsports driver 25 “driver and owner points” for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. NASCAR’s penalty for rough driving includes a $50,000 fine for Byron. The penalty...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Announces Punishment For Weekend's Race

On Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR officials handed out tough penalties following this weekend's Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Willam Byron and Ty Gibbs were docked for their roles in separate incidents at this weekend's race. According to a statement from NASCAR, Byron has been fined $50,000 and docked 25 points.
MOTORSPORTS
Texas State
Fort Worth, TX
Texas Sports
Fort Worth, TX
NBC Sports

Texas shuffles NASCAR Cup playoff standings

The series races Saturday at Talladega (4 p.m. ET on USA Network). The series was off this past weekend but returns to the track Saturday at Talladega. Ty Majeski has advanced to the championship race at Phoenix with his Bristol win. NASCAR fined Ty Gibbs $75,000 and docked him 25...
TEXAS STATE
Tyler Reddick
Road & Track

Tyler Reddick Wins Wreck-Filled NASCAR Race at Texas.

Today's 500 mile NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas took more than five hours. Sudden flat tires, burning cars, a rain delay, on-track contact between contenders under caution, and one particularly harrowing mid-race crash delayed an event that was among the sport's most worrying in a decade. In the end, the recently-eliminated Tyler Reddick found himself alone in front of the field.
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Kyle Larson on Texas Motor Speedway: 'Demolish this place'

Kyle Larson has a drastic suggestion for Texas Motor Speedway. Larson is not a fan of the racetrack at Texas Motor Speedway, which has faced complaints from numerous drivers. TMS held two Cup Series events this season — the All-Star Race and Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. The All-Star Race is headed to North Wilkesboro next year, which gives Speedway Motorsports (owners of Texas Motor Speedway) about a year to make changes to their track.
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Byron, Ty Gibbs penalized following Cup Playoff event at Texas

NASCAR announced penalties that were handed down to William Byron and Ty Gibbs following the recent Cup Series Playoff event at Texas Motor Speedway that occurred this past Sunday, September 25. Byron was fined $50,000 and docked 25 driver points for spinning Playoff rival Denny Hamlin under caution during the...
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Jimmie Johnson retiring from full-time racing

Jimmie Johnson announced Monday that he is retiring from full-time racing on the IndyCar circuit after one year. Johnson, 47, a seven-time champion in the NASCAR Cup Series, raced a full IndyCar slate in 2022, including the Indianapolis 500. He retired from NASCAR after the 2020 season and moved to open-wheel racing in 2021.
MOTORSPORTS

