FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Innocent Man Spent 10 Years in Prison for Child Sex Assault Before Charges DroppedLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Kyle Busch Boldly Accuses NASCAR of Playing Favorites in Denny Hamlin-William Byron Texas Debacle
Kyle Busch may have left Hendrick Motorsports years ago, but he still took a shot at his old employer -- and NASCAR at large -- with a single tweet. The post Kyle Busch Boldly Accuses NASCAR of Playing Favorites in Denny Hamlin-William Byron Texas Debacle appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
NASCAR playoff driver penalized for rough driving
NASCAR dealt William Byron a big blow Tuesday, penalizing the Hendrick Motorsports driver 25 “driver and owner points” for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. NASCAR’s penalty for rough driving includes a $50,000 fine for Byron. The penalty...
Denny Hamlin Goes to War With Not 1 but 2 Hendrick Motorsports Drivers
Denny Hamlin's anger with William Byron quickly made some forget that the Toyota driver's day started with a skirmish with Kyle Larson. The post Denny Hamlin Goes to War With Not 1 but 2 Hendrick Motorsports Drivers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: NASCAR Announces Punishment For Weekend's Race
On Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR officials handed out tough penalties following this weekend's Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Willam Byron and Ty Gibbs were docked for their roles in separate incidents at this weekend's race. According to a statement from NASCAR, Byron has been fined $50,000 and docked 25 points.
msn.com
Kurt Busch gives updates on health, timetable for return to NASCAR Cup competition
Kurt Busch feels “good” as he continues his recovery from a brain injury he sustained more than two months ago, and he remains hopeful that he’ll eventually return to the NASCAR Cup Series. The veteran and accomplished driver told reporters Tuesday that “each week is better progress”...
Tyler Reddick wins in Texas as major feud brews between NASCAR playoffs contenders
Tyler Reddick bowed out of the NASCAR playoffs last week but still managed to pick up a victory in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday night. Reddick was among one of the last racers driving in the more than five-hour affair. The race was delayed...
NBC Sports
Texas shuffles NASCAR Cup playoff standings
The series races Saturday at Talladega (4 p.m. ET on USA Network). The series was off this past weekend but returns to the track Saturday at Talladega. Ty Majeski has advanced to the championship race at Phoenix with his Bristol win. NASCAR fined Ty Gibbs $75,000 and docked him 25...
NASCAR championship contender docked points after incident at Texas
William Byron's run-in with Denny Hamlin at Texas on Sunday cost him critical points in the NASCAR playoffs. His team is appealing the discipline.
Road & Track
Tyler Reddick Wins Wreck-Filled NASCAR Race at Texas.
Today's 500 mile NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas took more than five hours. Sudden flat tires, burning cars, a rain delay, on-track contact between contenders under caution, and one particularly harrowing mid-race crash delayed an event that was among the sport's most worrying in a decade. In the end, the recently-eliminated Tyler Reddick found himself alone in front of the field.
Yardbarker
Kyle Larson on Texas Motor Speedway: 'Demolish this place'
Kyle Larson has a drastic suggestion for Texas Motor Speedway. Larson is not a fan of the racetrack at Texas Motor Speedway, which has faced complaints from numerous drivers. TMS held two Cup Series events this season — the All-Star Race and Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. The All-Star Race is headed to North Wilkesboro next year, which gives Speedway Motorsports (owners of Texas Motor Speedway) about a year to make changes to their track.
Yardbarker
Byron, Ty Gibbs penalized following Cup Playoff event at Texas
NASCAR announced penalties that were handed down to William Byron and Ty Gibbs following the recent Cup Series Playoff event at Texas Motor Speedway that occurred this past Sunday, September 25. Byron was fined $50,000 and docked 25 driver points for spinning Playoff rival Denny Hamlin under caution during the...
Yardbarker
Jimmie Johnson retiring from full-time racing
Jimmie Johnson announced Monday that he is retiring from full-time racing on the IndyCar circuit after one year. Johnson, 47, a seven-time champion in the NASCAR Cup Series, raced a full IndyCar slate in 2022, including the Indianapolis 500. He retired from NASCAR after the 2020 season and moved to open-wheel racing in 2021.
